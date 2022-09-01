ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaker Heights, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Bayonne, NJ
Bayonne, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Shaker Heights, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Shaker Heights, OH
Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

Jury convicts man of murdering 4 people in Slavic Village

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was found guilty of killing his 25-year-old girlfriend, their six-year-old son, his girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter and a 35-year-old man in Slavic Village. All four victims were murdered on July 8, 2019. Armond Johnson’s trial began Aug. 8 in front of Cuyahoga County...
CLEVELAND, OH
PIX11

Bronx triple stabbing: 3 people assaulted in Mount Eden

MOUNT EDEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three people were stabbed early Monday in Mount Eden, according to police. The victims were attacked on Jerome Avenue near East 171st Street around 5 a.m., authorities said. Further details about the incident, including the condition of the victims and the circumstances of the assault were not immediately available. […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man accused in killing of Manhattan IHOP worker was ‘waiting and pacing’ for hours: criminal complaint

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The man accused of killing a 25-year-old IHOP employee waited at the restaurant for hours before the alleged homicide, according to the criminal complaint filed in Manhattan. Alleged gunman, 44-year-old Clarkson Wilson, was caught on camera traveling from Brooklyn to Manhattan before the woman’s death, officials said. After that, video shows him […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Elliott
cleveland19.com

Sentencing for Cleveland man convicted of stabbing his girlfriend to death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 56-year-old man convicted of murdering his girlfriend at their Mount Pleasant home in 2021 will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner Tuesday morning. On Aug. 29, Carlton Knox pleaded guilty to the charges of involuntary manslaughter, domestic violence and...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Shots allegedly fired at Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio — A shooting happened at the Canfield Fair on Saturday night, according to reports from NBC affiliate station WFMJ. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Authorities confirmed to WFMJ that shots were fired...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Violent Crime#The Bayonne Police#Android
PIX11

Man punched, stabbed in the Bronx over gas money: NYPD

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was stabbed during a group attack at a gas station in the Bronx Saturday, police said on Monday. The 36-year-old victim, who was driving a car, pulled over at a gas station along Webster Avenue near East 168th Street a few minutes past 1 p.m. Inside his car […]
BRONX, NY
Cleveland.com

Back to school: Car stolen in May recovered in The CLE -- Moreland Hills Police Blotter

Hit confirmation, stolen vehicle (recovered): Chagrin Boulevard, East 152nd Street. Cleveland police reported at around 4:30 a.m. Aug. 25 they were out with a 2017 Toyota listed as stolen from Moreland Hills since May 13. The car -- apparently taken from a townhouse with the keys inside at the time -- turned up at Memorial School in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood.
MORELAND HILLS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NJ.com

Man wanted in Bayonne strong-armed robbery is arrested in Ohio

A man wanted for a strong-armed robbery in a Bayonne parking lot last November has been arrested in Cleveland, Ohio, authorities said. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) arrested Gustavo Monteiro, 27, Thursday, authorities in Ohio said. At the time of his arrest Thursday, he was carrying a loaded gun with an extended magazine.
BAYONNE, NJ
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy