Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Italian Beef Sandwiches in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A ChildBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Delicious CrepesIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Girl received $3K from The Women Commission for Education and Training and the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga CountyBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
E. Cleveland shooting: 10 shot, 1 killed
City police said about 10 people were shot and one person was killed in an early morning shooting along Euclid Avenue. It happened just before 3 a.m. Monday outside of Just Us Lounge & Deli, 13902 Euclid Ave. City police received multiple calls reporting shots had been fired.
1 killed, multiple hurt in overnight shooting in East Cleveland
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — One person has died and multiple others were injured after an overnight shooting in East Cleveland. 3News' Neil Fischer has confirmed with police that it happened outside of the Just Us Lounge and Deli in the 13900 block of Euclid Avenue around 2:53 a.m. Monday.
No turn signal: Driver threatens shooting
The Fairview Park Police say a driver threatened to shoot another driver because he did not use a turn signal.
I-Team: Suspect dies after ‘attacking’ officer
Cleveland police are investigating after a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Officer was allegedly attacked, and in return shot the suspect.
Jury convicts man of murdering 4 people in Slavic Village
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was found guilty of killing his 25-year-old girlfriend, their six-year-old son, his girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter and a 35-year-old man in Slavic Village. All four victims were murdered on July 8, 2019. Armond Johnson’s trial began Aug. 8 in front of Cuyahoga County...
Man fatally shot after attacking CMHA police officer on Cleveland's west side
CLEVELAND — A 33-year-old man is dead after being shot by a Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) police officer early on Monday. According to a statement from CMHA, an officer responded to a call for assistance at Riverside Park on the city's west side when he was flagged down by the 33-year-old man.
Bronx triple stabbing: 3 people assaulted in Mount Eden
MOUNT EDEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three people were stabbed early Monday in Mount Eden, according to police. The victims were attacked on Jerome Avenue near East 171st Street around 5 a.m., authorities said. Further details about the incident, including the condition of the victims and the circumstances of the assault were not immediately available. […]
Man accused in killing of Manhattan IHOP worker was ‘waiting and pacing’ for hours: criminal complaint
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The man accused of killing a 25-year-old IHOP employee waited at the restaurant for hours before the alleged homicide, according to the criminal complaint filed in Manhattan. Alleged gunman, 44-year-old Clarkson Wilson, was caught on camera traveling from Brooklyn to Manhattan before the woman’s death, officials said. After that, video shows him […]
Cleveland Division of Police announce Passing of Cleveland Patrol Officer
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police have announced the passing of Cleveland Police Department Patrol Officer Clayton Ellenberger, age 38. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Ellenberger passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 31....
16-year-old shot in hand by Akron police officer according to Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett
AKRON, Ohio — A 16-year-old male was shot in the hand by an Akron police officer Saturday evening after an incident involving a firearm at a residence. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 3News reporter...
Sentencing for Cleveland man convicted of stabbing his girlfriend to death
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 56-year-old man convicted of murdering his girlfriend at their Mount Pleasant home in 2021 will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner Tuesday morning. On Aug. 29, Carlton Knox pleaded guilty to the charges of involuntary manslaughter, domestic violence and...
Shots allegedly fired at Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio — A shooting happened at the Canfield Fair on Saturday night, according to reports from NBC affiliate station WFMJ. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Authorities confirmed to WFMJ that shots were fired...
Man punched, stabbed in the Bronx over gas money: NYPD
CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was stabbed during a group attack at a gas station in the Bronx Saturday, police said on Monday. The 36-year-old victim, who was driving a car, pulled over at a gas station along Webster Avenue near East 168th Street a few minutes past 1 p.m. Inside his car […]
Man rams car into another car in driveway; resident accuse neighbor’s guest of eating her tomatoes: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Criminal damaging, trespassing, menacing: Michael Drive. Police are looking for a 30-year-old Cleveland man who created a disturbance on Harrison Drive at about 7:30 a.m. Aug. 16, then drove to a house on Michael and caused more trouble there. It’s unknown how the man caused...
Cleveland police officer dies at 38: ‘Loved by many and will be missed by all’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police announced Saturday they are mourning the death of a 38-year-old officer. Officer Clayton Ellenberger, a husband and father, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to his obituary. The department said Ellenberger joined Cleveland Police Fourth District in 2018. He...
Back to school: Car stolen in May recovered in The CLE -- Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Hit confirmation, stolen vehicle (recovered): Chagrin Boulevard, East 152nd Street. Cleveland police reported at around 4:30 a.m. Aug. 25 they were out with a 2017 Toyota listed as stolen from Moreland Hills since May 13. The car -- apparently taken from a townhouse with the keys inside at the time -- turned up at Memorial School in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood.
Warren man accused of threatening male at gunpoint while riding on rental truck
A Warren man is in jail after allegedly jumping on the side of a rental truck and threatening a male at gunpoint. Police were dispatched to Quinby Park on Austin Avenue in Warren late Wednesday morning in reference to a male being chased at gunpoint. The call was traced to...
2 teens, 2 adults injured in utility pole crash on west side
Four people were injured Saturday evening after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Cleveland's west side.
Man wanted in Bayonne strong-armed robbery is arrested in Ohio
A man wanted for a strong-armed robbery in a Bayonne parking lot last November has been arrested in Cleveland, Ohio, authorities said. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) arrested Gustavo Monteiro, 27, Thursday, authorities in Ohio said. At the time of his arrest Thursday, he was carrying a loaded gun with an extended magazine.
‘Easiest rescue ever’: Berea police help woman stuck upside down on gym equipment (video)
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Berea police received a unique assignment early Monday morning: a woman, stuck upside down on gym equipment, needed help getting right side up. It’s not the way Christine Faulds wanted to start her 3 a.m. workout at Powerhouse Gym on West Bagley Road. The incident...
