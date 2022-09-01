Read full article on original website
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
American Legion baseball Reacts to the Explosion of Baseball ClubsRussell KlickerSaint Louis, MO
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
wgel.com
KC Nursing Forum September 14
Kaskaskia College’s Nursing Program is holding an open public forum, Wednesday, September 14 from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the Nursing Building on the main campus. The college’s Associate Degree of Nursing is due for its eight-year accreditation review. Members of the community, employers and K.C. alumni are invited to attend the forum and make comments about the nursing program.
Robots help serve food for Illinois restaurant amid staff shortage
As the worker shortage continues, some businesses are turning to machines for help.
East St. Louis thumps Christian Brothers in showdown of top-ranked teams in Illinois and Missouri
By Nate Latsch EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — When the East St. Louis Flyers went on the road and opened the 2021 season with a thrilling four-point win at Christian Brothers College High School, it was quickly deemed the game of the year in the St. Louis area. When the two teams met again on ...
stlouiscnr.com
Surging Demand for Rebar Spurs 35,000 SF Expansion for Construction Supplier the Nu Way Companies in Troy, Ill.
Contegra Construction Targeting Spring 2023 Completion for Rebar Fabrication Facility. Record demand for reinforcing steel known widely as rebar is prompting a large expansion for the Nu Way Companies in Troy, one of the largest construction material and equipment suppliers in Metro St. Louis. Contegra Construction is building a 35,000-square-foot fabrication facility for the 67-year-old, family owned, business in Troy, Ill. NuWay FAB, a newly formed division, will occupy the new facility, which will feature three overhead cranes. It will more than quadruple Nu Way’s rebar production tonnage which this year is at a record 3,100 tons and counting. The new state-of-the-art facility will be completed in spring 2023.
KMOV
3 wounded in downtown St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teen and two men were wounded in a shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis early Sunday morning. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Washington and Tucker around 2:00 a.m. A 17-year-old boy, a 34-year-old man and a 42-year-old man were shot.
Highland, September 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Edwardsville High School football team will have a game with Highland High School on September 05, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
advantagenews.com
IDOT wrapping up big area projects
It’s been a busy 2022 for the Illinois Department of Transportation in the Riverbend, with three big projects either done or close to it. One project that has been going on most of the year is the Route 140 repave between Alton and Bethalto, which is done with the exception of a couple of areas that need patching.
advantagenews.com
Limited hazardous waste collections resume in Madison County
The State of Illinois recently put a hold on household hazardous waste collections, as an incinerator in Ohio that dealt with much of the waste went offline after a fire. Madison County has worked out a process whereby they will be able to resume limited collections at its facility in Wood River.
fox9.com
Viking cruise ship stops in St. Paul before heading down Mississippi River
A Viking cruise ship stopped in St. Paul on Saturday before heading to St. Louis. The 386-passenger luxury ship docked at Lambert's Landing and was set to depart at night to spend eight days cursing down the Mississippi River. The trip was initially scheduled to take place in June but was delayed. After visiting St. Louis, the ship will return to St. Paul on Sept.17 before heading to New Orleans.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Theft From Taylorville Band Boosters Result In Friday Arrest
A woman has been arrested for theft from the Taylorville Band Boosters. 46 year old Bobbi J. Ward of Taylorville was arrested Friday afternoon after the Taylorville Community School District contacted Taylorville Police Department concerning possible theft of money from the Band Boosters Account. TPD did find evidence of theft. Ward was the treasurer of the Band Boosters and is not an employee of the school district.
KMOV
3 stabbed outside Metro East bar overnight
MASCOUTAH, Ill. (KMOV) - A suspect is in custody after three people were stabbed outside a bar in Mascoutah overnight. The stabbing happened outside Skootr’s Restaurant and Bar on Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The bar says someone on a bike, who was not a customer, came by the bar and stabbed three people outside.
spotonillinois.com
New doctor in Edwardsville for HSHS Medical Group
HSHS Medical Group is pleased to welcome Bavithira Deva, MD, to our medical team in Edwardsville. She has joined HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - Edwardsville, located at 1188 S. State Route 157, Suite 100, in Edwardsville. She is now scheduling family medicine patients. As a primary... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
wmix94.com
Circle K offering holiday fuel discount
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Local Circle K stores are giving people a reason hit the road this weekend — a large discount on fuel. Stores in Centralia, Mt. Vernon and Salem are among Circle K stores across the country offering drivers 40 cents off per gallon of fuel on Thursday ahead of Labor Day Weekend.
Parents outraged over hateful remarks by Missouri school board member
Parents and officials in the Rockwood School District are demanding an apology after a school board member is accused of making hateful statements in a video posted on social media.
KSDK
Imo's, iconic St. Louis family-owned pizza company, names new leader
Food industry veteran Mark Miner has been named chief executive officer of Imo's. He replaces Carl Imo, son of co-founders Ed and Margie Imo.
wgel.com
Main Dam Bridge Deck Closure For Repairs
The Carlyle Lake Main Dam Bridge Deck will be closed Tuesday, 6 September 2022 until Tuesday, 13 September 2022 for routine maintenance. Cleaning and repair of the monolith joints ensure the integrity and increase the longevity of these structures. Many visitors use the existing Main Dam Road for recreational opportunities....
Small Town in Illionis is Home to Terrifying ‘Seven Gates of Hell’ and People Are Warned Not To Go There
My ghostly senses are getting all tingly as Fall and the season of spooks approaches. Many people have already started sending me leads to paranormal photos, videos, ghost stories, and urban legends, and I can't wait to share them with you. Recently, someone sent me a video on Facebook messenger...
spotonillinois.com
Patrols bring 86 citations
JERSEYVILLE - Enforcement campaigns in Jersey and Macoupin counties during August resulted in 86 citations and 22 warnings, according to Illinois State Police. District 18 Commander Mark Gillock said extra patrol coverage by troopers focused on seat belt use in Jersey County and alcohol... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
collinsvilledailynews.com
Mermaiding: Growing trend expands across the midwest
Mermaiding is the art of wearing and often swimming in a costume mermaid tail. It is a sport that is growing across the country and the world. Considered a hobby when it was first starting to be noticed in 2004, it has developed into opportunities for professional careers for many people close to the ocean. The trend continues to build and is now being seen in many areas in the St. Louis region.
kchi.com
Illinois Man Injured In Accident And Arrested
An Illinois man was injured in a rollover accident in Linn county and later arrested by state troopers. At about 12:01 am Saturday (today), 58-year-old Robert B Grieme of Taylorville, IL was injured when he ran off the road. State Troopers report Grieme was northbound on Jewel Drive, north of Brookfield, when he ran off the road and went down an embankment, causing his vehicle to overturn into a ravine. Grieme was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital and later to a Columbia hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was also arrested by troopers for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent Driving.
Comments / 1