Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Senior Citizen Transportation Grants Available from SCDOTPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
abccolumbia.com
Cayce DPS: One man shot at The Retreat at Columbia near UofSC campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Cayce Police say one man was shot at a student apartment complex near the University of South Carolina’s campus overnight. It happened before 1:30 a.m. at The Retreat at Columbia complex on Bluff Road. According to officers, the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and...
Shooting Investigation near Highland Avenue and Damascus Road
Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred near Highland Avenue and Damascus Road in Augusta. This investigation remains active and no further information is available at this time.
WIS-TV
Troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Richland County. The crash happened Sunday night around 10:30 p.m. on Antioch Amez Church Road. Troopers say a person driving a motorcycle was traveling northeast when the bike crossed the center line. The driver corrected the motorcycle.
Crash on Millwood Avenue sends pedestrian to hospital overnight
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating a major collision that happened overnight and left one person with life-threatening injuries. The crash happened late Saturday evening in the area of Millwood Avenue and Washington Street, forcing the closure of Millwood between Taylor and Gervais streets for some time. Investigators...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three Aiken men facing charges in relation to Crosland Park shooting in May
Three Aiken men have been arrested and charged in connection to a May a shooting in Crosland Park. Jerimez Sinquan Bostick, 20; Keith Nathaniel Sharpe, 21; and Bilal Razzaq Basser L. Bradley, 20; all of Aiken, have each been charged with attempted murder in relation to a shooting incident that took place around midnight May 4 near the 1300 block of Aldrich Street.
wach.com
Two men in homeless camp discovery face additional burglary charges
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Two men face additional charges after Richland County deputies say they attempted to flee with a trailer full of stolen items from their homeless camp. Christopher Leggett, 23, and Stephen Rhein, 45, face additional burglary charges after they attempted to flee their homeless camp...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington deputies arrest nearly two dozen men in online sting operation
Lexington Co., SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department say they have been working undercover on a online sting operation for the last 2 months. Officials tell us the goal was to specifically target and nab people who they say had the potential to be a sexual predators as they attempted to get in touch with children on the internet for sexual activity. According to the undercover investigators twenty two men have been charged in connection to the operation.
wach.com
One dead in motorcycle crash in Richland county
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle early Monday morning. The crash took place around 10:30 Sunday night on Antioch Church Rd. near Strawberry Lane. Deputies say the rider of a motorcycle began to drift over the center of the road. Despite correcting back...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wach.com
Man sentenced to 46 years in prison for killing girlfriend in 2018
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Richland County jury has convicted and sentenced a man for a fatal shooting in 2018. On Wednesday, Michael Griffin was sentenced to 46 years in prison for the murder of his then-girlfriend Jerri Sigmon back in October, 2018, officials said. Officials say the guilty...
The Post and Courier
Another Columbia-area student faces charges after deputies report finding gun in book bag
COLUMBIA — Another high school student in the Columbia-area is facing charges and expulsion after a loaded gun was found in his book bag. Random metal detector screenings at Richland School District Two high schools will start this month to prevent weapons on campus. On Sept. 2, administrators at...
abccolumbia.com
Body discovered at UofSC identified by County coroner
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has released the identity of a body discovered on the campus of the University of South Carolina Friday morning . According to Rutherford the deceased was found around 8:30 this morning and has been identified as 48 year old Anna M. Gawlicka Chruszcz from Columbia.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies motorcycle victim in Kershaw County incident
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County coroner has identified 57-years-old Ronny Layton Jr as the victim of a Kershaw County motorcycle incident. The incident occurred at the intersection of US 601 and Lachicotte Road in Lugoff around 7:00 p.m. According to officials, Layton was traveling south on Highway...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abccolumbia.com
Additional charges filed in homeless camp investigation
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Additional charges were filed Friday against two men arrested at an elaborate homeless camp last week. Investigators say early Friday morning deputies returned to the property to find Christopher Leggett removing a trailer full of items from the camp. Deputies say Stephen Rhein was also...
Augusta meth-trafficking suspect admits to running drug ring from inside prison
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – All four defendants in an Augusta methamphetamine-trafficking ring await sentencing now that the conspiracy’s lead defendant has admitted guilt. Magnum Jelani Neely, 38, of Millen, Ga., an inmate at Dooly State Prison, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, 50 Grams or More […]
Have you seen her? Family of missing Columbia mother pleading for answers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The family of a Midlands woman is pleading for answers after she went missing from her Aiken County home weeks ago. Krystal Anderson, a Columbia native, disappeared on August. 20. The search has been an emotional one, her sister Shadira Smothers said, as the investigation stretches...
coladaily.com
Lexington police plan Saturday safety checkpoints
The Lexington Police Department will be conducting several public safety checkpoints on Saturday. Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green announced the plan Saturday morning. The checkpoints have been planned in coordination with the 11th Circuit Law Enforcement Network and officers from multiple jurisdictions will be assisting the Lexington Police Department. Officers...
wfxg.com
Convicted Commissioner gets new, court-appointed attorney
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Through a joint request by Sammie Sias and his counsel, Judge Brian Epps has granted a motion that allows Sias' original defense team to withdraw from representing the suspended Commissioner. Sias was originally represented by Kenneth Crowder and David Stewart in his July trial. The trial...
coladaily.com
Irmo Police ask for assistance in ongoing murder investigation
The Irmo Police Department is seeking assistance with the ongoing investigation of a murder that occurred Jan. 18 on Maidstone Circle in the New Friarsgate Subdivision. According to officials, officers responded to the location after reports of a gunshot wound. When officers arrived, they found Nasir ‘Nas’ Lewis, 21, inside the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. Lifesaving efforts were performed, and Lewis was pronounced dead a short time later.
wach.com
Fairfield County house destroyed by fire
FAIRFIELD COUNT, S.C. (WACH) — A person is without a home after an early morning fire in Fairfield County. The Fairfield County Fire Service says it happened early Sunday morning at a home on Centerville Road. There were no injuries according to officials, but the house was destroyed. Officials...
Greenwood woman accused of damaging $1,400 worth of plants
GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested Monday evening for damaging over $1,400 worth of property in Greenwood. The Greenwood Police Department charged Briana Mays, 32, or Greenwood with damage to real property. Officers said security cameras captured Mays damaging the stonework and plants around a fountain located in front of the Sugar Boutique […]
Comments / 4