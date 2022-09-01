ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back for seconds: Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week returns this month 🍴

By Victoria Moorwood, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago
Get your appetites ready: Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is back for round two.

The weeklong celebration of restaurants returns for its fall edition in September, giving locals another chance to enjoy fine dining at a discounted price. So far, over 40 restaurants are participating in the biannual event.

Throughout the week, participating restaurants from Union, Kentucky to Lebanon, Ohio will offer $26, $36 or $46 three-course menus, with $1 from each meal going to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week will also donate an additional $1 per meal to the hospital for the first 1,000 meals served.

Here's everything you need to know to plan out your week of fine dining.

When is fall Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week?

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week takes place Sept. 19-25.

What's being served?

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is your chance to experience fine dining at a lower cost. All participating restaurants will offer $26, $36 or $46 three-course prix fixe menus, with a dine-in or carryout option.

Specialty drinks made with Maker’s Mark bourbon will also be available, like Golden Lamb's candy corn-inspired cocktail or the Maple Peach Bourbon Smash at Butcher and Barrel.

What restaurants are participating?

Over 40 restaurants are participating so far, but this list could change, as more are expected to join the lineup.

  • Alfio’s Buon Cibo.
  • BrewRiver.
  • Brown Dog Cafe.
  • Butcher and Barrel.
  • Ché (Over-the-Rhine and O'Bryonville locations).
  • Coppin’s at Hotel Covington.
  • DeSha’s American Tavern.
  • E+O Kitchen (Hyde Park and The Banks locations).
  • Eddie Merlot's.
  • Eighteen at The Radisson.
  • Embers.
  • Flatiron Cafe.
  • Golden Lamb.
  • Goose & Elder.
  • Ivory House.
  • Jag’s Steak & Seafood.
  • Khora.
  • Kitchen 1883.
  • Kona Grill.
  • Libby’s Southern Comfort.
  • LouVino.
  • Matt The Millers.
  • Metropole at 21c.
  • Mita’s.
  • Moerlein Lager House.
  • Nicholson’s.
  • Nicola’s.
  • OKTO.
  • Overlook Kitchen.
  • Pampa’s Argentine Gastropub.
  • Primavista.
  • Ripple Wine Bar.
  • Salazar.
  • Seasons 52.
  • Somm Wine Bar.
  • Street City Pub.
  • Subito.
  • The Capital Grille.
  • The Melting Pot.
  • The View at Shires Garden.
  • Trio.
  • Via Vite.

How does the app work?

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is once again using its app, which debuted this spring, to map out restaurant locations, show menus and more.

Use the app to check into restaurants you visit to earn points and prizes. The top 10 point earners receive a chance to win a grand prize, and diners who check into three restaurants also have an opportunity to win a second grand prize.

You can download the Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week app for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Find more information at greatercincinnatirestaurantweek.com.

