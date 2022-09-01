Trial is scheduled in Oakland County Circuit Court for a teenager accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend’s uncle in Pontiac. Stanford Clirteese Sharp, Jr., 18, is charged with open murder and a firearms offense for the Feb. 7 slaying of Antonio Lee Mayes, 32. Mayes was shot six times in his mother’s home in the Phoenix Place Apartments, following an altercation with his 17-year-old niece — Sharp’s girlfriend — according to testimony during a preliminary exam.

PONTIAC, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO