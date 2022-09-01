Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Has crime fallen after two Michigan counties stopped charging for certain crimes?
Lansing — A year after prosecutors in Ingham and Washtenaw counties announced plans to address racial disparities in the criminal justice system by declining to issue some gun and drug charges, the impact of the policies remains unclear, in part because the prosecutors have not released certain crime data.
Vigil held for victim in shooting spree that killed 3 in Detroit
A vigil was held Saturday evening (Sept. 3) for LaRi Ploszewski-Brisco, one of the victims in an early morning shooting spree in Detroit
ClickOnDetroit.com
Memorial in Southfield displays gravestones for those that have died due to gun violence
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A gravestone memorial in Southfield symbolizes the number of gun deaths in Oakland County since the beginning of the year. A devastating reminder of the lives that were lost. The memorial is located at St David’s Episcopal Church off of 12 Mile Road and is dotted...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Suspected Detroit serial killer pleads guilty to all 6 cases, to serve 45-70 years in prison
DETROIT – A suspected Detroit serial killer pleaded guilty Friday to all six of his cases and is set to spend several decades in prison. Detroit officials said Deangelo Martin, 37, of Detroit, pleaded guilty and will have sentences that run concurrent to one another for 45-70 years. He...
Detroit News
Harper Woods man, 19, charged with killing his mother and her boyfriend
Harper Woods — A 19-year-old man faces murder charges after he allegedly gunned down his mother and her boyfriend Friday before barricading himself in the house with the bodies until police talked him into surrendering. Wayne County prosecutors have charged Demond Burgen Jr. of Harper Woods with two counts...
Eugene Pratt released from Genesee County Jail on tether
FLINT, MI – Genesee County Sheriff’s Office officials have said that a former school administrator, principal and teacher at multiple Genesee County schools has been released from jail on tether. Eugene Steven Pratt, 57, is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, although additional charges may...
MSP troopers seize gun, cocaine after suspect clocked at 97 mph flees police, rams into SUV
A suspect is facing a long list of charges after allegedly slamming his car into a Michigan State Police vehicle while trying to avoid arrest Saturday.
fox2detroit.com
'I'll never understand' family mourns death of Detroit man killed in random shooting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - "He had a heart of gold." 28-year-old Chayne Lee was one of three victims shot and killed last Sunday morning. The gunman randomly targeted people he saw that day. "He was a beautiful person, goofy he was just goofy, silly, make you laugh," said Myah Lee,...
WNEM
Saginaw woman hosts fundraiser for family of murder victim
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A car wash and can drive was held Sunday to raise money for the funeral of a 10-year-old Saginaw girl allegedly killed by her 14-year-old stepbrother. Na’mylah Turner-Moore was found murdered on August 30. “Saginaw County always rises up to help other people,” said Kim...
1 Person Crashed Following A Police Chase In Shiawassee County (Shiawassee County, MI)
Several charges were filed against a driver in Shiawassee County after a traffic stop by the Michigan State Police. According to the Michigan State Police, troopers attempted to [..]
The Oakland Press
Trial scheduled for teen accused of murdering girlfriend’s uncle
Trial is scheduled in Oakland County Circuit Court for a teenager accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend’s uncle in Pontiac. Stanford Clirteese Sharp, Jr., 18, is charged with open murder and a firearms offense for the Feb. 7 slaying of Antonio Lee Mayes, 32. Mayes was shot six times in his mother’s home in the Phoenix Place Apartments, following an altercation with his 17-year-old niece — Sharp’s girlfriend — according to testimony during a preliminary exam.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen charged in 4-part shooting spree in Detroit ‘thought world was ending,’ family says
DETROIT – Multiple new developments are coming in the random shooting spree that left three people dead in Detroit. Detroit police now confirm one of the victims was just 16 years old. That comes as Local 4 learns new chilling information about the 19-year-old accused of pulling the trigger.
WNEM
Police trying to ID person of interest in breaking and entering investigation
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are asking for your help as they try to identify a person of interest in a breaking and entering investigation. The incident happened at Don’s Diner, located at 3833 Corunna Road in Flint, about 2:20 a.m. on Aug. 30. Anyone that can...
fox2detroit.com
Woman's murder caught on camera • Ohio dad fatally shoots daughters ex breaking in • Monday storm aftermath
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Highland Park woman's murder was caught on security cameras near her home, an Ohio dad fatally shoots his daughter's ex-boyfriend as he breaks into their front door, and thousands of people were without power after last Monday's storm aftermath: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Body identified in Waterford drowning incident
Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez, 25, of Chiapas, Mexico, was found floating Thursday in Waterford Township's Williams Lake. His body was identified Saturday and his death was ruled as accidental drowning. He was found floating facedown behind a home in the 6800 block of Brightwood Court in Waterford Township on Thursday morning after a 911 caller reported seeing a body. ...
Authorities believe alcohol, speed were factors in Pontiac crash that killed young man, injured 18-year-old passenger
A young man is dead and a woman is hospitalized after a single-car crash in Pontiac early Sunday morning. Officials believe alcohol and speed played a role in the crash that killed 20-year-old Brody Thompson of Brown City, Mich.
newyorkbeacon.com
Ten-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Abandoned Lot, 14-Year-Old Step-Brother Is Suspect
A 10-year-old missing girl from Saginaw, Michigan was found dead in an abandoned lot on Aug. 30. According to NBC25 News, Peterson was arraigned in Saginaw District Court for allegedly murdering Turner-Moore and is being charged as an adult. The little girl’s uncle, Walter Curley Jr., said that he was shocked her step-brother had been arrested for the crime.
abc12.com
Child found wandering alone in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police are investigating after a child was found wandering alone Sunday morning. A Good Samaritan found the 6-year-old boy around 9:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of North Saginaw Street and took him to a nearby gas station until police arrived. The child was taken...
abc12.com
Flushing man hit and killed on I-75 near Saginaw, Gladwin man injured in second crash
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flushing man died after police say he was hit and killed while running across I-75 near Saginaw on Friday night. A Gladwin man was arrested for suspicion of drunken driving after crashing into a Michigan Department of Transportation plow truck blocking traffic at the scene later that night.
Former school administrator in Genesee County remains jailed despite posting bond
FLINT, MI – Eugene Steven Pratt, a former school administrator, principal, and teacher at multiple Genesee County schools, has posted bond but remains jailed because authorities say there is currently no place for him to tether to. That information was announced at a Wednesday, Aug. 31, news conference by...
MLive
