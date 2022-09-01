ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lapeer County, MI

Saginaw woman hosts fundraiser for family of murder victim

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A car wash and can drive was held Sunday to raise money for the funeral of a 10-year-old Saginaw girl allegedly killed by her 14-year-old stepbrother. Na’mylah Turner-Moore was found murdered on August 30. “Saginaw County always rises up to help other people,” said Kim...
Trial scheduled for teen accused of murdering girlfriend’s uncle

Trial is scheduled in Oakland County Circuit Court for a teenager accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend’s uncle in Pontiac. Stanford Clirteese Sharp, Jr., 18, is charged with open murder and a firearms offense for the Feb. 7 slaying of Antonio Lee Mayes, 32. Mayes was shot six times in his mother’s home in the Phoenix Place Apartments, following an altercation with his 17-year-old niece — Sharp’s girlfriend — according to testimony during a preliminary exam.
Body identified in Waterford drowning incident

Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez, 25, of Chiapas, Mexico, was found floating Thursday in Waterford Township's Williams Lake. His body was identified Saturday and his death was ruled as accidental drowning. He was found floating facedown behind a home in the 6800 block of Brightwood Court in Waterford Township on Thursday morning after a 911 caller reported seeing a body. ...
Ten-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Abandoned Lot, 14-Year-Old Step-Brother Is Suspect

A 10-year-old missing girl from Saginaw, Michigan was found dead in an abandoned lot on Aug. 30. According to NBC25 News, Peterson was arraigned in Saginaw District Court for allegedly murdering Turner-Moore and is being charged as an adult. The little girl’s uncle, Walter Curley Jr., said that he was shocked her step-brother had been arrested for the crime.
Child found wandering alone in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police are investigating after a child was found wandering alone Sunday morning. A Good Samaritan found the 6-year-old boy around 9:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of North Saginaw Street and took him to a nearby gas station until police arrived. The child was taken...
