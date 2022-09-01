ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Does your airline owe you? New tool helps fliers with delays, cancellations

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cNBnd_0heIdTho00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Amid months of mass flight cancellations and delays , the Department of Transportation launched the Airline Customer Service Dashboard to help travelers know what they’re owed should they encounter a delay or cancellation during the travel-heavy Labor Day weekend and beyond.

Starting Thursday, travelers can check the dashboard to see what kinds of guarantees, refunds, or compensation are offered by the ten large domestic airlines.

U.S. airline passenger complaints soared in first half of 2022

According to the Associated Press, the dashboard is part of an extended pressure campaign from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who has publicly challenged the major carriers to improve their services and transparency after a summer marred by cancellations and delays.

The new tool, will help travelers to “easily understand their rights, compare airline practices, and make informed decisions” when the cause of a cancellation or delay was due to circumstances within the airline’s control, Buttigieg said in a statement Wednesday.

The USDOT, said “a controllable flight cancellation or delay is essentially a delay or cancellation caused by the airline.” Examples include maintenance or crew problems, cabin cleaning, baggage loading, and fueling.

Flying soon? Here’s where airfare has become more – and less – expensive

A green “Yes” on the dashboard means an airline has committed to providing that service or amenity to its customers. A red “No” means the airline has not made that commitment. Note: Airlines with a red “No” may provide these services or amenities in some instances in their discretion.

Commitments for Controllable Delays

Commitment Alaska Allegiant American Delta Frontier Hawaiian JetBlue Southwest Spirit United
Rebook passenger on same airline at no additional cost for
significant delays 		Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Rebook passenger on another airline at no additional cost for
significant delays 		No No Yes Yes No No Yes No No Yes
Meal or meal cash /voucher when flight delay results in passenger waiting 3 hours or more Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Complimentary hotel
accommodations for any passenger affected by an overnight delay 		Yes No Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Complimentary ground
transportation to and from hotel for any passenger affected by an overnight delay 		Yes No Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes No Yes
Data sourced from the U.S. Department of Transportation

Commitments for Controllable Cancellations

Commitment Alaska Allegiant American Delta Frontier Hawaiian JetBlue Southwest Spirit United
Rebook passenger on same airline at no additional cost Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Rebook passenger on another airline at no additional cost No No Yes Yes No Yes Yes No No Yes
Meal or meal cash/voucher when cancellation results in
passenger waiting for 3 hours or more for new flight 		Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Complimentary hotel
accommodations for any passenger affected by an overnight cancellation 		Yes No Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Complimentary ground
transportation to and from hotel for any passenger affected by an overnight cancellation 		Yes No Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes No Yes
Data sourced from the U.S. Department of Transportation

Click here to download an accessible version of the dashboard .

The USDOT says airlines are required to follow the promises made in their customer service plan, including commitments to care for customers in the event of controllable delays or cancellations.

“Remember these commitments do not impact your entitlement to a refund,” the agency said. “If an airline cancels a passenger’s flight or makes a significant change in the flight, regardless of the reason, airlines are required to provide a prompt refund to a ticketed passenger, including those with non-refundable tickets, should the passenger choose not to accept the alternative offered, such as rebooking on another flight.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
995qyk.com

How To Avoid Parking Tickets Along Pinellas Beaches Forever

How To Avoid Parking Tickets Along Pinellas Beaches Forever. A pictorial? LOL. There are 3 strategies involved here. It’s tough to park at the beach. Been doing it for 15 years, many of them for free before most cities implemented pay parking along every beach area parking nook and cranny. I get it. Check out my Top 3 Pinellas Beaches Parking Tips below. LOL. And I’ll tell you how I guarantee parking every time I go the the beach. Every time. At the end of this story.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
City
Tampa, FL
wild941.com

Florida Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam

Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it here in the Tampa Bay Area. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
POLK COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Bay News 9

Pinellas County beachgoers looking forward to SunRunner

A day at the beach started early for Josh Gorsuch and his family. “We got there, like at at 9:00, so we missed a lot of craziness, he said. That craziness is the traffic. Cars backed up on all paths leading to the beaches. But Pinellas County transportation officials say help is on the way when the SunRunner takes to the road, shuttling people out of to the beach on 1st Avenue North and bringing them back on 1st Avenue South. PTSA CEO Brad Miller believes the SunRunner will serve a lot of people for different reasons.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Tahitian Inn sold for $9.7 million to Tampa real estate company

TAMPA, Fla. - A long-standing Tampa hotel that has undergone numerous changes is about to exchange hands once again. For 70 years, it's been a Tampa landmark, a place to relax, to see and be seen, and, on occasion, stir up a little excitement. The Tahitian Inn, which started as the Tahiti Motor Court, has gone through its share of changes.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Associated Press#Usdot
usatales.com

Pink Sand Clearwater Beach Florida and 6 Stunning Florida Beaches

Pink Sand Clearwater Beach Florida will leave you astounded with its stunning beauty and can be called one of the most attractive beaches near Florida. If you are looking for sun, sand, and surf to spend your holidays, pack your bags and visit Pink Sand Clearwater Beach Florida. Sandy beaches always bring the images of golden sand, and imagine visiting a beach where the sand can be pink, black, or white.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Hot Labor Day afternoon, evening storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Expect lots of sunshine for the first half of Labor Day. Temperatures climb quickly into the low-mid 90s, and it’ll feel more like 103-107. Be sure to stay hydrated through the day. The rain chance increases to 40% in the late afternoon and evening. The storms drift toward the Gulf of […]
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Dunedin retiree enjoys being active, volunteering

DUNEDIN — Betty Edelman spends about 25 hours a month doing volunteer work at or for the Dunedin Public Library. The retired teacher, who lives in Dunedin, also serves on the city's Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee and the board of directors for the Dunedin Friends of the Library. Edelman is an avid reader, enjoying fiction and nonfiction, including biographies.
DUNEDIN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Customer Service
995qyk.com

Here’s Why Tampa International Airport Smells So Unique

If you’ve been to Tampa International Airport (TPA) lately, the scent might catch your attention. Here’s why TPA smells so unique. Once you set foot in the main terminal, your nostrils are gently filled with aromas that are welcoming and warm. America’s best airport has a fragrance that literally sets it apart from all the others. It all started back in 2019 when TPA’s CEO Joe Lopano stayed in hotel that used scented air. When he returned to Tampa, he asked his staff if that scented air program was feasible for TPA.
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Choosing to work after retirement

For many older adults, leaving a full-time career does not mean the end of working altogether. There are many reasons why it is beneficial or even necessary to keep working, though maybe at a slower pace, in one’s retirement years. More than 30% of people continue to work post...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

90K+
Followers
19K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy