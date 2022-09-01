ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, IL

wgel.com

KC Nursing Forum September 14

Kaskaskia College’s Nursing Program is holding an open public forum, Wednesday, September 14 from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the Nursing Building on the main campus. The college’s Associate Degree of Nursing is due for its eight-year accreditation review. Members of the community, employers and K.C. alumni are invited to attend the forum and make comments about the nursing program.
CENTRALIA, IL
wgel.com

Messiah Rehearsals To Begin Soon

It won’t be long before the Greenville Choral Union begins rehearsals for the 93rd annual performance of Handel’s “Messiah” with orchestra. Greenville University Director of Choral Activities Don Frazure said the Choral Union is a collaboration of the Greenville University choir and singers from throughout the Greenville region. Anyone who has ever sung this work or has wanted to learn and perform it, is welcome to join.
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Raymond F. Elling

Raymond F. Elling, age 75 of Carlyle, passed away at his home on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Mr. Elling was born in Breese, Illinois on January 14, 1947, a son of the late Theodore “Ted” and Clara (nee Koerkenmeier) Elling. He married Doris Wells in 1993 and she preceded him in death on March 10, 2021.
CARLYLE, IL
#Gu#Greenville University
advantagenews.com

Madison County Clerk comments on "frivolous" FOIA requests

The Madison County Clerk says her office has recently been inundated with FOIA requests for voting records. Debbie Ming-Mendoza says the vendor which provides technical voting support to the Madison County Clerk’s office (ES&S), confirms that the voting machines used in Madison County do not provide the type of records the recent FOIA requests have demanded.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
lutheranmuseum.com

Dad Dies on His Birthday

I have to admit that after writing two consecutive posts that highlighted 150th birthdays, I looked to see if there was yet another one born on this day in 1872 to make it three consecutive days. I was unsuccessful. Instead, you will read the story of a family in which the date of September 4th shows up twice.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Labor Day parades on Monday

The Granite City Labor Day Parade will be held Monday. One of the largest in the region. Organized by the Greater Madison County Federation of Labor, the parade starts at 10am in downtown Granite City on State Street between Niedringhaus & 18th Streets and will go to Wilson Park for picnic for union members and their family.
GRANITE CITY, IL
KMOV

Why do men get sicker from COVID than women? It’s probably low-T

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine and Saint Louis University School of Medicine found that men with low testosterone were 2-and-a-half times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID. From the start of the pandemic, men seemed to get sicker from...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
City
Greenville, IL
wgel.com

Coach Hutch Sports Shop Interview

It was an exciting night at Don Stout Field Friday night as the Comets played their first game on the new artificial turf and rolled to a 50-12 triumph over Gillespie. After the game WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked with Comets Head Coach Todd Hutchinson about the contest. Click below to hear their conversation:
GILLESPIE, IL
explorestlouis.com

2022 St. Louis Fall Festivals & Events Guide

In St. Louis, fall means mild weather, gorgeous foliage and a slew of things to do. From art to apples and beer to music, our area’s fall festivals and events have it all. So whether you live here or you’re planning to visit, make sure you add these to your calendar.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myradiolink.com

Montrose Resident Wins Challenger at Menards

Jean Fearington of Montrose, IL will receive the keys to a brand-new Dodge Challenger (valued at about $50,000) during a prize ceremony at the Effingham, IL Menards home improvement store located at 1100 Avenue of Mid-America in Effingham on Tuesday, September 6 at 1:00 PM. Jean was selected as the Grand Prize Winner after registering for the Menards February 2022 Sweepstakes Promotion and will be awarded the vehicle on behalf of Menards and one of its vendor partners, DuPont.
MONTROSE, IL
kchi.com

Illinois Man Injured In Accident And Arrested

An Illinois man was injured in a rollover accident in Linn county and later arrested by state troopers. At about 12:01 am Saturday (today), 58-year-old Robert B Grieme of Taylorville, IL was injured when he ran off the road. State Troopers report Grieme was northbound on Jewel Drive, north of Brookfield, when he ran off the road and went down an embankment, causing his vehicle to overturn into a ravine. Grieme was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital and later to a Columbia hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was also arrested by troopers for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent Driving.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
FOX 2

Worker crushed and killed at Swansea, Illinois business

SWANSEA, Ill. – A worker was killed at Century Castings Corporation in Swansea, Illinois Friday morning. The Swansea Police Department said a 59-year-old man was crushed by hydraulic machinery at approximately 6 a.m. Police said officers arrived at the scene within one minute of the emergency and “ran towards the victim and the large machinery. […]
SWANSEA, IL
FOX 2

Officers help woman give birth in Glen Carbon, Illinois

GLEN CARBON, Ill. – Officers from the Glen Carbon Police Department successfully assisted a woman Wednesday in giving birth to her child. A call was made to 911 at 3:30 p.m. from an address on Lucinda Drive for a woman in active labor. The baby was born just six minutes later. Telecommunicator Kelsey Overholtz dispatched […]
GLEN CARBON, IL
spotonillinois.com

Patrols bring 86 citations

JERSEYVILLE - Enforcement campaigns in Jersey and Macoupin counties during August resulted in 86 citations and 22 warnings, according to Illinois State Police. District 18 Commander Mark Gillock said extra patrol coverage by troopers focused on seat belt use in Jersey County and alcohol... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
JERSEY COUNTY, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Theft From Taylorville Band Boosters Result In Friday Arrest

A woman has been arrested for theft from the Taylorville Band Boosters. 46 year old Bobbi J. Ward of Taylorville was arrested Friday afternoon after the Taylorville Community School District contacted Taylorville Police Department concerning possible theft of money from the Band Boosters Account. TPD did find evidence of theft. Ward was the treasurer of the Band Boosters and is not an employee of the school district.
TAYLORVILLE, IL

