wgel.com
KC Nursing Forum September 14
Kaskaskia College’s Nursing Program is holding an open public forum, Wednesday, September 14 from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the Nursing Building on the main campus. The college’s Associate Degree of Nursing is due for its eight-year accreditation review. Members of the community, employers and K.C. alumni are invited to attend the forum and make comments about the nursing program.
wgel.com
Messiah Rehearsals To Begin Soon
It won’t be long before the Greenville Choral Union begins rehearsals for the 93rd annual performance of Handel’s “Messiah” with orchestra. Greenville University Director of Choral Activities Don Frazure said the Choral Union is a collaboration of the Greenville University choir and singers from throughout the Greenville region. Anyone who has ever sung this work or has wanted to learn and perform it, is welcome to join.
Parents outraged over hateful remarks by Missouri school board member
Parents and officials in the Rockwood School District are demanding an apology after a school board member is accused of making hateful statements in a video posted on social media.
wgel.com
Raymond F. Elling
Raymond F. Elling, age 75 of Carlyle, passed away at his home on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Mr. Elling was born in Breese, Illinois on January 14, 1947, a son of the late Theodore “Ted” and Clara (nee Koerkenmeier) Elling. He married Doris Wells in 1993 and she preceded him in death on March 10, 2021.
advantagenews.com
Madison County Clerk comments on "frivolous" FOIA requests
The Madison County Clerk says her office has recently been inundated with FOIA requests for voting records. Debbie Ming-Mendoza says the vendor which provides technical voting support to the Madison County Clerk’s office (ES&S), confirms that the voting machines used in Madison County do not provide the type of records the recent FOIA requests have demanded.
lutheranmuseum.com
Dad Dies on His Birthday
I have to admit that after writing two consecutive posts that highlighted 150th birthdays, I looked to see if there was yet another one born on this day in 1872 to make it three consecutive days. I was unsuccessful. Instead, you will read the story of a family in which the date of September 4th shows up twice.
advantagenews.com
Labor Day parades on Monday
The Granite City Labor Day Parade will be held Monday. One of the largest in the region. Organized by the Greater Madison County Federation of Labor, the parade starts at 10am in downtown Granite City on State Street between Niedringhaus & 18th Streets and will go to Wilson Park for picnic for union members and their family.
KMOV
Why do men get sicker from COVID than women? It’s probably low-T
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine and Saint Louis University School of Medicine found that men with low testosterone were 2-and-a-half times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID. From the start of the pandemic, men seemed to get sicker from...
Special prosecutor could investigate potential voter fraud in Illinois primary
VENICE, Illinois — Officials in Madison County have confirmed a criminal investigation is underway after election judges noticed similar handwriting on roughly 39 mail-in ballots during the Illinois primary election. Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza, a Democrat, confirmed her office detected the suspicious mail-in ballots during the June 28...
wgel.com
Coach Hutch Sports Shop Interview
It was an exciting night at Don Stout Field Friday night as the Comets played their first game on the new artificial turf and rolled to a 50-12 triumph over Gillespie. After the game WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked with Comets Head Coach Todd Hutchinson about the contest. Click below to hear their conversation:
Robots help serve food for Illinois restaurant amid staff shortage
As the worker shortage continues, some businesses are turning to machines for help.
explorestlouis.com
2022 St. Louis Fall Festivals & Events Guide
In St. Louis, fall means mild weather, gorgeous foliage and a slew of things to do. From art to apples and beer to music, our area’s fall festivals and events have it all. So whether you live here or you’re planning to visit, make sure you add these to your calendar.
myradiolink.com
Montrose Resident Wins Challenger at Menards
Jean Fearington of Montrose, IL will receive the keys to a brand-new Dodge Challenger (valued at about $50,000) during a prize ceremony at the Effingham, IL Menards home improvement store located at 1100 Avenue of Mid-America in Effingham on Tuesday, September 6 at 1:00 PM. Jean was selected as the Grand Prize Winner after registering for the Menards February 2022 Sweepstakes Promotion and will be awarded the vehicle on behalf of Menards and one of its vendor partners, DuPont.
'It's just surprising': Community members react to triple stabbing outside restaurant in Mascoutah
MASCOUTAH, Ill. — Two women and one man were stabbed outside a restaurant and bar in Mascoutah, Illinois, Sunday morning. Mascoutah police were called to Skootr's Restaurant & Bar around 12:30 a.m. in response to the stabbing. While there are still many unanswered questions, it's left many community members,...
OSHA investigation launched for Swansea employee killed at work
A Fox 2 follow-up on the breaking news we brought you yesterday morning.
kchi.com
Illinois Man Injured In Accident And Arrested
An Illinois man was injured in a rollover accident in Linn county and later arrested by state troopers. At about 12:01 am Saturday (today), 58-year-old Robert B Grieme of Taylorville, IL was injured when he ran off the road. State Troopers report Grieme was northbound on Jewel Drive, north of Brookfield, when he ran off the road and went down an embankment, causing his vehicle to overturn into a ravine. Grieme was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital and later to a Columbia hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was also arrested by troopers for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent Driving.
Worker crushed and killed at Swansea, Illinois business
SWANSEA, Ill. – A worker was killed at Century Castings Corporation in Swansea, Illinois Friday morning. The Swansea Police Department said a 59-year-old man was crushed by hydraulic machinery at approximately 6 a.m. Police said officers arrived at the scene within one minute of the emergency and “ran towards the victim and the large machinery. […]
Officers help woman give birth in Glen Carbon, Illinois
GLEN CARBON, Ill. – Officers from the Glen Carbon Police Department successfully assisted a woman Wednesday in giving birth to her child. A call was made to 911 at 3:30 p.m. from an address on Lucinda Drive for a woman in active labor. The baby was born just six minutes later. Telecommunicator Kelsey Overholtz dispatched […]
spotonillinois.com
Patrols bring 86 citations
JERSEYVILLE - Enforcement campaigns in Jersey and Macoupin counties during August resulted in 86 citations and 22 warnings, according to Illinois State Police. District 18 Commander Mark Gillock said extra patrol coverage by troopers focused on seat belt use in Jersey County and alcohol... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
taylorvilledailynews.com
Theft From Taylorville Band Boosters Result In Friday Arrest
A woman has been arrested for theft from the Taylorville Band Boosters. 46 year old Bobbi J. Ward of Taylorville was arrested Friday afternoon after the Taylorville Community School District contacted Taylorville Police Department concerning possible theft of money from the Band Boosters Account. TPD did find evidence of theft. Ward was the treasurer of the Band Boosters and is not an employee of the school district.
