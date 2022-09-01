City Council Now Accepting Applications for Membership on the Fortuna Business Improvement District Advisory Commitee

Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
CEDS Public Engagement Roadshow in Willow Creek Postponed
This is a press release from the County of Humboldt:. CEDS ROADSHOW IN WILLOW CREEK TO BE RESCHEDULED: The CEDS Public Engagement Roadshow in Willow Creek originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 9 has been postponed. This roadshow was scheduled to take place at the Willow Creek Vets Hall however CAL FIRE will be occupying the Vets Hall due to the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire. More information will be provided as it becomes available. For more information regarding the CEDS, please visit HumboldtRising.com or contact Economic Development Coordinator Dianna Rios at [email protected]mboldt.ca.us or call (707) 476-4809.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt & Del Norte Central Labor Council Endorses Fernandez
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Despite Silence From Tribes, Mega-Home Builder Optimistic Ahead of Tonight’s Continued Planning Commission Hearing to Address Permit Violation Fallout
Two weeks after a heated Humboldt County Planning Commission hearing that soured relations between the commission and local tribes, applicant Travis Schneider said he’s optimistic ahead of tonight’s follow-up meeting, where the hearing is scheduled to continue. “I think we’ve found some common ground with staff’s revised conditions,”...
kymkemp.com
Elks Lodge 652 Hosting 2 Blood Drives on Wednesday
From the Northern California Community Blood Bank and Elks Lodge 652:
kymkemp.com
Arcata’s ‘Grind & Inlay’ Project Begins Tuesday
The City of Arcata has contracted with Kernen Construction to repave portions of the City’s roads for the 2022 Grind & Inlay Project. Work areas will include sections of 10th Street between N Street and F Street, Samoa Boulevard from the Highway 101 Overpass to Union Street, and the LK Wood Boulevard and Sunset Avenue intersection.
North Coast Journal
UPDATE: Planning Director Disputes Developer's Account as More Permit Problems Arise for Schneider
Planning Director John Ford followed up with the Journal this afternoon after publication of this article to say he’d checked his records and wanted to clarify the timeline surrounding his Jan. 19 conversation with developer Travis Schneider. Ford was adamant that he did not undermine what county planner Cliff...
kymkemp.com
Air Quality Report for September 4th
This is a press release from North Coast Air Quality:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex will continue to produce smoke although activity has decreased. The USFS Air Resource Advisor indicates that with less active fire growth yesterday, not as much smoke was produced and air quality conditions will again be similar. Northeast winds in the early morning may bring smoke into communities West and South of the Campbell Fire area. The morning inversion will lift by mid-afternoon and Northwest winds across the fire area will move smoke out of Willow Creek and communities North along the Trinity River. Smoke from the new Mountain and west of Weed north of Redding will start to impact eastern Trinity County late afternoon into evening.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Who Will Get the Former Jacobs Campus? Bidders for Blighted Site in Highland Park Are the City of Eureka and the California Highway Patrol, With a Decision Coming Soon
Who will win the bid for the former Jacobs campus?. And what will be built there – a new police headquarters or affordable market-rate housing?. Two entities – the City of Eureka and the California Highway Patrol – have expressed interest in purchasing and developing the former George C. Jacobs Junior High School campus, near Highland Park in Eureka. Eureka City Schools Superintendent Fred Van Vleck tells the Outpost that the school district is “still in active negotiations with both parties.”
kymkemp.com
Here’s a Look at Some of the Art Showing at This Friday’s ‘Arts! Arcata’
Celebrate the visual and performing arts in Downtown Arcata during 2nd Friday Arts! Arcata September 9th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. We want to Welcome all our community members to come out and visit with us for a lively night market of local art displayed in our downtown stores. As an additional bonus, this month the center of the plaza will be converted into a beer garden and will feature music as well as some local vendors!
kymkemp.com
USFS, Cal Fire, and Hand Crew Respond Quickly to Blazes Burning off Hwy 36 This Evening
The US Forest Service, Cal Fire and a hand crew showed up quickly to a blaze that ignited today on Hwy 36 near Post Mountain Trinity Pines Drive about 6:10 p.m., according to Post Mountain Volunteer Fire Chief Astrid Dobo. A second fire occurred on Hwy 36 near Forest Glen.
krcrtv.com
Six Rivers Complex grows to 40,768 acres, containment drops
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — The Six Rivers Lightning Complex has grown a little over 1,000 acres today and containment has dropped by one percent, according to the Six Rivers National Forest. In the SRNF evening update, Six Rivers Agency Administrator Merv George Jr. said recent smoky conditions over the...
SFGate
This is a cold oasis in California. Beware of 'fogburn'
There's a saying about the denizens of this foggy timber town: They don't tan. They rust. That's because it's usually so misty, so salty, and so gray here along California's far northern coast, said Don Hofacker. But sometimes, he emphasized, it does "get pretty doggone hot." "It does get extremely...
kymkemp.com
Second Saturday Family Arts Day at the MGMA This Weekend
This is a press release from the Humboldt Arts Council:. The Humboldt Arts Council is hosting Second Saturday Family Arts Day at the MGMA on Saturday, September 10th at 2:00! Families are invited to participate together in this monthly art-making workshop that complements current exhibitions at the Museum. These workshops are geared toward intergenerational learning and creating in a museum setting. Discover the MGMA through fun, educational activities for kids and families!
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Health Officials Recommend Taking These Precautions to Help Avoid Mosquitoes
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services, Division of Environmental Health (DEH):. Recently, the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services, Division of Environmental Health (DEH) has received an increased number of public inquiries about mosquitoes in and around Humboldt Bay and coastal areas.
kymkemp.com
Learn About Plant and Marsh Ecology on a Tour of the Arcata Marsh
Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, September 10. Meet leader Barbara Reisman at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on plants and/or Marsh ecology. Masks are recommended but not required inside the building, regardless of COVID vaccination status. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
kymkemp.com
Fully Involved Vehicle Fire on Patricks Point Drive
At 2:37 p.m. on September 1st, Westhaven Fire was requested to respond to a passenger car fire in the 3200 block of Patricks Point Drive in Trinidad. At this time, the fire, dubbed the Point IC, is contained to a fully involved car. Please avoid the area if possible.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 3:43 p.m.] Fire Starting on Hwy 299 East of Blue Lake
Multiple agencies–both with engines and aircraft–are responding to a fire on the side of Hwy 299 near mile marker 8.9 east of Blue Lake. The fire is being called the Blue Fire. First reports indicate that a truck pulling a trailer lost a tire and hit another vehicle....
North Coast Journal
Fatal Fire North of Eureka
Humboldt Bay Fire found the body of a dead man at a residential structure fire in the 5100 block of Woodland Way, a rural area off Myrtle Avenue north of Eureka, yesterday afternoon. According to a press release, the department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at...
North Coast Journal
Sandwiches Past and Present at Grotto
You’ve likely had your last dollop of blue-green Chicago relish in Humboldt for a while, as Chicago Dog House has left the building — specifically the one formerly occupied by Deo’s in Henderson Center (428 Grotto St., Eureka). But the spot didn’t remain vacant long. Paula Harris has lately opened Grotto there, with a stacked list of sandwiches and wraps.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka Police Ask for Public’s Help to Locate Missing Woman
The Eureka Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 60-year old missing female Rebecca Ann Tatro (aka Rebecca Fuller, Rebecca Daignault, Rebecca Capoeman). Rebecca is believed to have been traveling to Redding from Eureka on or around August 22, 2022. She was possibly seen around that date on Highway 299 in the area of Buckhorn Summit.
