City Council Now Accepting Applications for Membership on the Fortuna Business Improvement District Advisory Commitee

This is a press release from North Coast Air Quality:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex will continue to produce smoke although activity has decreased. The USFS Air Resource Advisor indicates that with less active fire growth yesterday, not as much smoke was produced and air quality conditions will again be similar. Northeast winds in the early morning may bring smoke into communities West and South of the Campbell Fire area. The morning inversion will lift by mid-afternoon and Northwest winds across the fire area will move smoke out of Willow Creek and communities North along the Trinity River. Smoke from the new Mountain and west of Weed north of Redding will start to impact eastern Trinity County late afternoon into evening.

TRINITY COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO