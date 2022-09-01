The Scarecrow Festival is one of the most highly-anticipated events of the year for Fayette County and the planning committee has a lot in store for this year’s. Stephanie Dunham, executive director at the Fayette County Travel and Tourism Bureau, spoke with the Record-Herald about what can be expected for this year’s festival, which is slated for Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18 in downtown Washington Court House.

