Record-Herald
Scarecrow Festival schedule released
The Scarecrow Festival is one of the most highly-anticipated events of the year for Fayette County and the planning committee has a lot in store for this year’s. Stephanie Dunham, executive director at the Fayette County Travel and Tourism Bureau, spoke with the Record-Herald about what can be expected for this year’s festival, which is slated for Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18 in downtown Washington Court House.
Miami Trace volleyball sweeps Hillsboro
The Miami Trace High School varsity volleyball team improved to 2-0 in the Frontier Athletic Conference with a three sets to none win over visiting Hillsboro High School Thursday, Sept. 1. Scores of the sets were: 25-18, 25-17 and 25-20. Miami Trace also won the j-v match, 25-12, 25-22. For...
Logan Elm upends Miami Trace, 35-10
The Miami Trace Panthers visited Logan Elm High School Friday, Sept. 2 for a non-conference game against the Braves. Last season the Panthers beat the Braves, 40-0. Last night things went the way of the Braves as they defeated the Panthers, 35-10 For the Panthers, Asher LeBeau had a 1-yard...
Buckeyes show toughness in victory over Notre Dame
Ohio State kicked off their 2022 football campaign by hosting Notre Dame on Saturday, Sept. 3 in front of a sold-out crowd. Ahead of this match up, the Buckeyes were ranked No. 2 in the AP poll while the Fighting Irish were ranked No. 5. OSU proved to be too much for the Irish in this contest, defeating them 21-10.
