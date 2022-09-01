ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N. Charleston Police searching for missing juvenile last seen Tuesday

By Dianté Gibbs
 4 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is searching for a missing juvenile last seen on Tuesday morning.

Police are looking for Mayfer Aymer Herrara Alvarado, 16, who is described to be around 5’5″ in height, weighing 138 pounds with brown eyes.

NCPD said he was last seen around the 6000 block of Ridgebrook Drive and may be en route to Virginia.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts are asked to contact the police department at (843) 740-2526.

