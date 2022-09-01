Read full article on original website
Related
nbc16.com
Police: Streets closed due to traffic collision
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police is advising drivers to avoid the streets of Barger Drive and Dakota Street because of a traffic collision. Both directions of Barger at Dakota will be closed until further updates.
nbc16.com
UPDATE: Male rider dead from ATV accident at the Eugene Motocross park
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — UPDATE (4:10 p.m.):. "We were called to Eugene Motocross track for rider down, patient went into cardiac arrest and unfortunately succumb to his injuries and died as a result," said Lt. Tressa Miller with Lane Fire Authority. --- According to Lane Fire Authority, one rider...
nbc16.com
East Waldo, Box Canyon areas move to Level 2 (BE SET) evacuation level
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Recent fire growth has prompted an increase in evacuation levels for areas around the Cedar Creek Fire, Lane County officials reported Friday afternoon. Campers, hikers and other people planning to visit during the holiday weekend are encouraged to make alternate plans, and – at minimum – be aware of the threat of wildfire and lack of communications infrastructure in rural areas.
nbc16.com
GO NOW! Shadow Bay Campground moves to Level 3; other areas upgraded to Level 1 and 2
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE (4:06 p.m. September 3rd, 2022):. LEVEL 3 (GO NOW) EVACUATION NOTICES EXTENDED TO THE FOLLOWING AREAS:. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office has extended the Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation notice for the East Waldo area to include:. Shadow Bay Campground and the area...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc16.com
RV Fire leaves woman with burns on hands
EUGENE, Ore. — An RV fire broke out Saturday evening on west 14th and Chambers. The fire sent a plume of smoke over the surrounding area. According to Eugene Police, the cause of the fire was a gas spill that spilled from a generator outside the RV. Police said...
nbc16.com
Deschutes and Lane County Sheriff's Office SAR Teams assist lost hikers
DESHUTES, Ore. — Early Tuesday morning, at about 1:00 a.m., Deschutes County 911 received a request from a Lane County Sheriff's Office SAR Coordinator for assistance in locating two lost hikers, one a 38-year old female, the other a 50-year old male, who were about 1/2 mile West of the South Sister Climbers Trail.
nbc16.com
Early morning fire burns Patterson House apartment complex
EUGENE, Ore. — A three-alarm fire broke out this morning at an apartment complex near downtown Eugene. Fire crews responded to the Patterson House complex, between East Broadway and 11th Avenue, just before 4:00 a.m. Our team on the scene took note that field nearby the complex was also...
nbc16.com
Cottage Grove plans to revitalize downtown area with $5-million grant
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — $5-million dollars is coming to Cottage Grove to revitalize its historic downtown area, but they are not knocking down buildings. They will fix things like cracked sidewalks, uneven roads, and replant trees. The project will go from the Main Street Bridge to 8th Street; about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc16.com
Two teens arrested after group attacks people, causes damage at Keizer, Ore. Target store
KEIZER, Ore. — Officers arrested two teenagers on Friday night after a destructive incident at the Keizer Target store where teens were accused of attacking store employees and an elderly man, police officials said. Reports first came in at about 8:45 p.m. of teenagers harassing customers in front of...
nbc16.com
Update: Missing woman with dementia found safe
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE: The Lane County Sheriff's Office says Nancy Peschel has been located and is safe. LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Thursday night, at approximately 8:30 p.m., LCSO was notified of an endangered missing person from the Dorena/Cottage Grove area. Deputies learned that 88-year-old Nancy Peschel departed...
nbc16.com
Springfield Municipal Jail gets new medical and health services for inmates
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — "I think it'll be a seamless transition between the folks, whether they're here in Springfield or the lane county jail." Chief of Springfield Police, Andrew Shearer. At a ribbon cutting event Friday he and city officials started a new partnership with WellPath. It's a company that...
nbc16.com
Police: Teen arrested after stealing U-Haul pickup and driving recklessly
EUGENE, Ore. — A teen was arrested Thursday after stealing a U-Haul pickup truck and doing donuts with it in a parking lot. The Eugene Police Department reports that at 8:12 a.m. on September 1, and EPD youth services officer (previously known as ‘school resource officer’) was flagged down by a woman near Roosevelt Boulevard and North Cleveland Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc16.com
September 4th is National Blood Donation Day
Counties around the country are suffering from a massive blood shortage, that medical officials are dubbing a "blood crisis," with Lane County being no exception. Back in 2016, National Blood Donation week started as a way to help raise awareness for a severe, ongoing blood shortage. This year, it ran from September 1st to September 7th, with September 4th being National Blood Donation Day.
nbc16.com
Wild Goat Sports Bar draws crowd for season opener
EUGENE, Ore. — College football is back in Eugene, and local sports bars are excited at the possible business that could be coming their way. "I'm expecting, just because of COVID with the past two years and everything, I think we're gonna be pretty busy this year," said Cassidy Moraida, a bartender at the Wild Goat Sports Bar and Grill. " Everyone can finally go back out to the bars with their friends and drink, and watch the game together instead of having to be stuck at home."
Comments / 0