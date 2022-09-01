ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, OR

nbc16.com

Police: Streets closed due to traffic collision

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police is advising drivers to avoid the streets of Barger Drive and Dakota Street because of a traffic collision. Both directions of Barger at Dakota will be closed until further updates.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

East Waldo, Box Canyon areas move to Level 2 (BE SET) evacuation level

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Recent fire growth has prompted an increase in evacuation levels for areas around the Cedar Creek Fire, Lane County officials reported Friday afternoon. Campers, hikers and other people planning to visit during the holiday weekend are encouraged to make alternate plans, and – at minimum – be aware of the threat of wildfire and lack of communications infrastructure in rural areas.
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

RV Fire leaves woman with burns on hands

EUGENE, Ore. — An RV fire broke out Saturday evening on west 14th and Chambers. The fire sent a plume of smoke over the surrounding area. According to Eugene Police, the cause of the fire was a gas spill that spilled from a generator outside the RV. Police said...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Deschutes and Lane County Sheriff's Office SAR Teams assist lost hikers

DESHUTES, Ore. — Early Tuesday morning, at about 1:00 a.m., Deschutes County 911 received a request from a Lane County Sheriff's Office SAR Coordinator for assistance in locating two lost hikers, one a 38-year old female, the other a 50-year old male, who were about 1/2 mile West of the South Sister Climbers Trail.
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Early morning fire burns Patterson House apartment complex

EUGENE, Ore. — A three-alarm fire broke out this morning at an apartment complex near downtown Eugene. Fire crews responded to the Patterson House complex, between East Broadway and 11th Avenue, just before 4:00 a.m. Our team on the scene took note that field nearby the complex was also...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Update: Missing woman with dementia found safe

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE: The Lane County Sheriff's Office says Nancy Peschel has been located and is safe. LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Thursday night, at approximately 8:30 p.m., LCSO was notified of an endangered missing person from the Dorena/Cottage Grove area. Deputies learned that 88-year-old Nancy Peschel departed...
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Police: Teen arrested after stealing U-Haul pickup and driving recklessly

EUGENE, Ore. — A teen was arrested Thursday after stealing a U-Haul pickup truck and doing donuts with it in a parking lot. The Eugene Police Department reports that at 8:12 a.m. on September 1, and EPD youth services officer (previously known as ‘school resource officer’) was flagged down by a woman near Roosevelt Boulevard and North Cleveland Road.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

September 4th is National Blood Donation Day

Counties around the country are suffering from a massive blood shortage, that medical officials are dubbing a "blood crisis," with Lane County being no exception. Back in 2016, National Blood Donation week started as a way to help raise awareness for a severe, ongoing blood shortage. This year, it ran from September 1st to September 7th, with September 4th being National Blood Donation Day.
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Wild Goat Sports Bar draws crowd for season opener

EUGENE, Ore. — College football is back in Eugene, and local sports bars are excited at the possible business that could be coming their way. "I'm expecting, just because of COVID with the past two years and everything, I think we're gonna be pretty busy this year," said Cassidy Moraida, a bartender at the Wild Goat Sports Bar and Grill. " Everyone can finally go back out to the bars with their friends and drink, and watch the game together instead of having to be stuck at home."
EUGENE, OR

