New Braunfels Mexican restaurants – 10 best Tex Mex food places near San Antonio
The small community of New Braunfels is a famous little city that has access to two rivers. It is a city between San Antonio and Austin, and is well renowned for its distinctive flavors and delectable artisan breweries. But apart from all those amazing things, New Braunfels is also a great place for some of the best Mexican restaurants.
Seen This Sign Before? Popular Tex-Mex Eatery to Expand Locations in Texas
A legendary Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin popular for its outdoor sign has its sight set on something big. As big as the Lone Star State itself. El Arroyo restaurant and its words of wisdom will soon expand in Texas according to a recent report from My San Antonio. The restaurant,...
Evidence found near area where Lakehills woman went missing
LAKEHILLS, Texas — There are new clues and evidence in the case of a missing woman. 25-year-old Jordan Tompkins was last seen April 22 in Lakehills, a town 40 minutes northwest of San Antonio in Bandera County. Search teams were out Saturday morning near a bar where Tompkins hung...
Murder suspects sit in Hays County Jail for years at a time
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — It has been almost six years since Lamount Harvey was charged with capital murder. Still, no trial date has been set. That has made life hard for Harvey’s wife, Tracey. The delay has Tracey questioning whether someone is still innocent until proven guilty. “We...
Hill Country cattle ranch ripe for redevelopment moseys onto market at $7.5 million
A 72-acre waterfront ranch in Kerrville that’s ripe for redevelopment just went on the market for $7.5 million. West and Swope Ranches, which has the listing, says Nimitz Lake Ranch is used for a cattle operation but would be ideal for a mixed-use project, a “gorgeous residential retreat with tons of river frontage,” or a hospitality venue.
50-acre Hill Country 'hospitality oasis' fires up $20 million price tag
For anyone who loves throwing large and lavish parties, a Hill Country property now on the market for $20 million could be just the ticket to win over even the pickiest of guests. Binkan Cinaroglu, a Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty agent in San Antonio who has the listing, describes Oakfire...
New ‘rainbow fentanyl’ trend terrifying for parents, schools
SAN ANTONIO – At first glance, the pills look like candy. However, inside is a substance 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. Fentanyl is a rising crisis in our country, causing the highest number of overdose deaths and sending numbers to record levels.
Comal ISD investigating ‘highly inappropriate and demeaning racial comments’ made during volleyball game
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The Comal Independent School District is investigating after Canyon High School students allegedly made “highly inappropriate and demeaning racial comments” during a volleyball game Friday night. A parent of a Hays High School student, Jennifer Price, shared a post to Facebook Friday night...
Elegant supper club nods to bygone era in charming Hill Country setting
With its darling shops, charming wineries, and breathtaking Hill Country vistas, Wimberley has long been a choice destination for day trips. Now a group of locals is giving concrete-weary San Antonians another reason to visit: a dining destination in the town's square. Inspired by the elegant supper clubs of the...
Comal ISD addresses alleged racial comments after a viral social media post
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The superintendent of Comal ISD sent out a statement after a social media post was circulating that students from Canyon High School were allegedly yelling out racial slurs during a girls’ volleyball match. The statement said that both the district and Canyon High School...
Bexar County mother fears daughter died of a fentanyl overdose
SELMA, Texas – Although the Selma Police Department is still awaiting the toxicology results from the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, Veronica Kaprosy is warning other parents as she suspects her 17-year-old daughter, Danica, died of a fentanyl overdose. “You have to talk to your children about the...
