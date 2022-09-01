Read full article on original website
‘Avian Influenza Virus Activity Continues in California’: CDFW
This is a press release from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife:. As the Eurasian strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1 continues to impact wild and domestic birds across the state, California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) wildlife disease specialists are reminding the public of steps they can take to help reduce the spread of infection. To date HPAI H5N1 has been detected in 34 wild birds from 13 counties including Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Mendocino, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Santa Clara, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus and Yolo. The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) has also reported detections of HPAI H5N1 in domestic birds in Butte, Contra Costa, Sacramento, Fresno and Tuolumne counties.
CEDS Public Engagement Roadshow in Willow Creek Postponed
This is a press release from the County of Humboldt:. CEDS ROADSHOW IN WILLOW CREEK TO BE RESCHEDULED: The CEDS Public Engagement Roadshow in Willow Creek originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 9 has been postponed. This roadshow was scheduled to take place at the Willow Creek Vets Hall however CAL FIRE will be occupying the Vets Hall due to the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire. More information will be provided as it becomes available. For more information regarding the CEDS, please visit HumboldtRising.com or contact Economic Development Coordinator Dianna Rios at [email protected]ldt.ca.us or call (707) 476-4809.
[UPDATE 10:09 p.m.: Hose Around the Fire] Wildfire Ignites North of Ettersburg Threatening Structure
Scanner traffic beginning at 4:50 p.m. indicates ground and air resources have been dispatched to a location in Southern Humboldt west of Garberville after a vegetation fire was reported in the area. The fire is reportedly in the area of Mattole Canyon Creek Road and Dutyville Road north of Ettersburg.
CDFW Announces Angling Closure for Lower Klamath River
Due to dramatically increased harvest rates of Chinook salmon above the Highway 101 bridge, the recreational fishing quota for the Lower Klamath River will be imminently met. Based upon California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) projections of the recreational fall-run Chinook salmon catch on the Klamath River, anglers will meet the Lower Klamath River adult fall-run Chinook salmon quota below the Highway 96 Bridge near Weitchpec for the 2022 season as of 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.
Air Quality Report for September 4th
This is a press release from North Coast Air Quality:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex will continue to produce smoke although activity has decreased. The USFS Air Resource Advisor indicates that with less active fire growth yesterday, not as much smoke was produced and air quality conditions will again be similar. Northeast winds in the early morning may bring smoke into communities West and South of the Campbell Fire area. The morning inversion will lift by mid-afternoon and Northwest winds across the fire area will move smoke out of Willow Creek and communities North along the Trinity River. Smoke from the new Mountain and west of Weed north of Redding will start to impact eastern Trinity County late afternoon into evening.
Arcata’s ‘Grind & Inlay’ Project Begins Tuesday
The City of Arcata has contracted with Kernen Construction to repave portions of the City’s roads for the 2022 Grind & Inlay Project. Work areas will include sections of 10th Street between N Street and F Street, Samoa Boulevard from the Highway 101 Overpass to Union Street, and the LK Wood Boulevard and Sunset Avenue intersection.
Learn About Plant and Marsh Ecology on a Tour of the Arcata Marsh
Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, September 10. Meet leader Barbara Reisman at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on plants and/or Marsh ecology. Masks are recommended but not required inside the building, regardless of COVID vaccination status. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
Here’s a Look at Some of the Art Showing at This Friday’s ‘Arts! Arcata’
Celebrate the visual and performing arts in Downtown Arcata during 2nd Friday Arts! Arcata September 9th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. We want to Welcome all our community members to come out and visit with us for a lively night market of local art displayed in our downtown stores. As an additional bonus, this month the center of the plaza will be converted into a beer garden and will feature music as well as some local vendors!
Humboldt County Health Officials Recommend Taking These Precautions to Help Avoid Mosquitoes
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services, Division of Environmental Health (DEH):. Recently, the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services, Division of Environmental Health (DEH) has received an increased number of public inquiries about mosquitoes in and around Humboldt Bay and coastal areas.
Elks Lodge 652 Hosting 2 Blood Drives on Wednesday
From the Northern California Community Blood Bank and Elks Lodge 652:
One With Major Injuries After 4-Wheeler Crashed Into Pickup Near Larabee Ranch Road Sunday Afternoon
A pickup and a 4-wheeler collided east of Holmes off of the 800 block of Larabee Ranch Road in Southern Humboldt about 3:40 p.m. Sunday. An ambulance and volunteer fire departments were requested to respond for one person with injuries. The ambulance took the patient to the hospital. The California...
Second Saturday Family Arts Day at the MGMA This Weekend
This is a press release from the Humboldt Arts Council:. The Humboldt Arts Council is hosting Second Saturday Family Arts Day at the MGMA on Saturday, September 10th at 2:00! Families are invited to participate together in this monthly art-making workshop that complements current exhibitions at the Museum. These workshops are geared toward intergenerational learning and creating in a museum setting. Discover the MGMA through fun, educational activities for kids and families!
CDPH Issues Joint Statement on Authorization of Updated Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech Boosters
Today, California Health & Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly, and Director of the California Department of Public Health and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, issued a joint statement on the emergency use authorization in the United States of updated COVID-19 boosters – the Moderna bivalent booster for individuals 18 years of age and older and the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster for individuals 12 years of age and older. This statement follows the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup’s and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) support of the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendation.
Reports of an Active Shooter in Fortuna Turned Out to Be an Intoxicated Juvenile Making Threats, According to Fortuna Police
This is a press release from the Fortuna Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be. On Saturday September 3, 2022 at about 11:43 P.M. Fortuna Officers received multiple reports of an active shooter at an event taking place at the Fortuna Veterans Memorial building in the 1400 block of Main Street. Officers arrived on scene and encountered several subjects outside the building, who related that the alleged suspect had fled the area on foot and was last seen headed westbound. Initial responding officers were able to determine that the suspect had fled and there were no injured persons on scene.
