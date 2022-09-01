ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma, CA

getnews.info

Popular Phoenix Auto Dealer Expands to 2nd Location

Phoenix, Arizona – Sep 5, 2022 – “A Dealer for the People” – Phoenix Legit Motorsports has been in business for over 3.5 years and has sold nearly 4000 vehicles since their 2018 inception. Phoenix Legit Motorsports is an auto dealership that specializes in selling...
PHOENIX, AZ
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Restaurants in Scottsdale, AZ (Get Ready to Feel Full!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Scottsdale’s city motto, “The west’s most Western town” alludes to the vintage setting that makes you always think of cowboys and saloons. Famous for its year-round sun and pool season, plus cowboys and being referred to as one of the best places to play golf – Scottsdale is also known for its food.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR News

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 2-4

PHOENIX — Travel from Phoenix and Payson will face delays as a pavement project on State Route 87 will begin Tuesday, a Democratic Arizona house member who won his state Senate primary last month announced his resignation Friday to pursue a career outside of politics and a man believed to be connected to an attempted home burglary in Phoenix died in police custody Saturday afternoon.
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Just Listed at $4.75 Million, This Exceptionally Renovated Home in Scottsdale has An Amazing Backyard with A Full Size Olympic Length Lap Pool

The Home in Scottsdale, an estate in the heart of Arcadia that epitomizes next level comfort and immaculate design has recently undergone a complete redesign of the interior space and exterior is now available for sale. This home located at 6115 E Lafayette Blvd, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Frank Aazami (Phone: 480-266-0240) & Dinesh Wilso (Phone: 480-603-7653) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
speedsport.com

IMCA Notes: Ward Eyes Super Nationals Title

BOONE, Iowa — Last September, Tim Ward captured the checkered in the Friesen Performance IMCA Modified main event in the Wild Rose Casino Prelude at Boone Speedway. The Chandler, Ariz., transplant now racing out of Harcourt, Iowa, backed up the Prelude run with a runner-up finish in the Big Dance on the final evening of the IMCA Speedway Motors Super Nationals fueled by Casey’s.
SPEEDWAY, IN
fox10phoenix.com

'Family of thieves,' cheap gas, a Phoenix Police shootout: this week's top stories

From a family who is reportedly involved in a string of "distraction jewelry thefts" in California, an Apache Junction man accused of being found with nearly a dozen stolen vehicles, to a Phoenix Police shootout that ended with three dead and several others, including officers, injured – this was a busy week for crime in Arizona and across the U.S.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona Office of Tourism launches Route 66 digital map, passport

PHOENIX — The Arizona Office of Tourism on Wednesday announced the launch of a digital passport designed to make planning a trip on Route 66 easier than before. The Route 66 Passport will provide a free digital map and passport from Topock 66 on the Colorado River to the Painted Desert Trading post, with sights, shops and towns in between, according to a press release.
ARIZONA STATE
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Gilbert, AZ (Photos & Free Maps)

Gilbert is a small town in Maricopa County, Arizona southeast of Phoenix, and is home to many excellent restaurants. Some of the many best restaurants in Gilbert include everything from barbecue to seafood restaurants and brewing houses to burger joints. When in this area, make plans to stop by and...
GILBERT, AZ
12news.com

A massive dust storm hit the southeast Valley on Friday

PHOENIX — A massive wall of dust rolled across the southeast Valley on Friday evening pausing many high school football activities and halting traffic. The National Weather Service said winds up to 70 mph were expected as the storm passed through. The dust storm was making its way southwest...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

USFWS announces recovery plan for endangered Arizona cactus

PHOENIX — The acuna cactus is a small and spherical succulent that grows pink colored flowers with green fruits in the Sonoran Desert. The cactus native to Arizona, though, is listed as endangered and has been since 2013. The species has eight surviving populations, four of which contain 50 or fewer individuals.
ARIZONA STATE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
phoenixwithkids.net

Buck Springs Resort in Pinetop

Arizona isn’t all desert – and Buck Springs Resort in Pinetop invites you to see just how relaxing a weekend away in the pine trees can be!. Buck Springs Resort is located in Pinetop, about 3 hours from Phoenix. They offer 1-3 bedroom cabins. Also on-site is a dog park (yes, pets are welcome!), a simple swing and spinner for the kiddos, and the beauty of a quiet getaway spot. Community firepits and tables are in the center of the cabin groups.
PINETOP-LAKESIDE, AZ
scottsdale.org

Scottsdale’s political landscape shifts dramatically

I ran my first successful campaign in Scottsdale in 1994. Two years later I consulted on the campaign that elected the city’s first female mayor, Sam Campana. Ever since I have been heavily involved in the Scottsdale political scene leading elections for other mayors, hockey arenas and bonds to fund new infrastructure.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police: Southern Arizona football and cheer league cleaned out by treasurer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A football and cheer league in southern Arizona is nearly broke, thanks to its treasurer, police allege. Authorities said Katrina Brewer admitted to embezzling almost $26,000 from the Willcox Football and Cheer League. “It is unfortunate the local football youth and cheer league and...
WILLCOX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Asking for $16 Million, This Extraordinary Estate in Scottsdale is A Beautiful Expression of Ranch Hacienda-style Architecture

The Estate in Scottsdale, a mountainside sanctuary that offers both privacy and an organic connection to the Sonoran Desert built with the highest quality materials and workmanship is now available for sale. This home located at 10738 E Diamond Rim Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Frank Aazami (Phone: 480-266-0240) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Wall of dust covers Chandler, Gilbert area; thousands without power at height of storm

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday as a massive wall of dust moved through the Southeast Valley. The dust storm formed in Casa Grande and moved into the Chandler and Gilbert area around 6 p.m. The wall of dust, which some call a haboob, was roughly 50 miles wide and up to 6,000 feet tall. Aerials from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed the dust consuming different neighborhoods. It was one of the most spectacular walls of dust so far this monsoon. Peak wind gusts reached up to 65 miles per hour, and there were numerous reports of zero visibility in the storm.
PHOENIX, AZ

