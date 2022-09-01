Read full article on original website
Related
'Vessel for the future:' New freighter brings versatility, greater load capacity to Great Lakes
The first U.S.-flagged Great Lakes bulk carrier in almost 40 years can now be spotted sailing the Great Lakes after embarking on her maiden voyage over a month ago.
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
doorcountydailynews.com
Experts warn of spotted lanternfly's arrival
It is not here yet, but you may soon have to keep an eye out for an invasive species in Door County’s cherry orchards and grapevines. Originally from Asia, the spotted lanternfly has been making its way west since it was first found in 2014 in Pennsylvania. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture and Consumer Protection, the insect feeds on plants and leaves a sugary substance in its wake that could attract other insects and cause moldy fungi to grow. PJ Liesch from the University of Wisconsin Entomology Department says it is unknown when the spotted lanternfly could make it to the state because it is more likely to move from state to state as eggs than the insect itself. He also points out that while some parts of Wisconsin may be unsuitable for the spotted lanternfly, Door County may not be as lucky.
WBAY Green Bay
Where are the mosquitoes?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a question we’ve heard repeated over and over this summer: where are all the mosquitoes?. Not than anyone is complaining about a lack of buzzing around their ears. They are often one of the few downsides to our Wisconsin summers, and yet...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Over $23,000 worth of drugs seized in Pulaski
Over $23,000 worth of drugs were seized in Pulaski by the Brown County Drug Task Force. Three suspects are in custody in relation to the bust.
WNCY
PMI Changes Beverage And Food Supplier
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ) – Concessions at the Resch Center and Resch Expo now have a different flavor. PMI Entertainment Group, the company that operates the venues, announced a deal with distributor WP Beverages to serve Pepsi products. Those products include Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew and Diet Mountain Dew,...
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: The Long Drive Supper Club in Hobart
HOBART, WI (WFRV) – You don’t have to be a golfer to score some traditional Wisconsin flavor. The Long Drive Supper Club is nestled alongside the Brown County Golf Course and has a way to be something for everyone. “We try to do our own thing here,” explained...
WBAY Green Bay
Wrightstown police looking for tool thief
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Wrightstown police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspected thief. At 7 o’clock last Saturday night, August 27, a man stole a variety of cordless tools from construction trailers at Bay Area Granite and Materials, 145 Golf Course Dr. They included DeWalt, Makita and Milwaukee brand tools.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Grand Chute man receives sentence for killing his grandparents
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The man responsible for killing his own grandparents received his prison sentence on Friday. The Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office tells Local 5 that 20-year-old Alexander Kraus received two life sentences and will have parole eligibility after 40 years. Kraus was found guilty...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Woman Dies in Two Vehicle Crash
An 88-year-old Sheboygan woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening at 1-43 and County Highway XX in The town of Centerville. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig says that a preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was travelling southbound on the Interstate when she proceeded onto the west shoulder and rear ended an unoccupied flatbed truck which was outside the lane of travel with warning devices in place.
wtaq.com
Speed A Factor In Fatal Crash
TOWN OF CHARLESTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A De Pere teen is dead after a crash in Calumet County. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office was called to Lemke Road, north of US Highway 151 in the town of Charleston Thursday night shortly after 7:45. A single vehicle traveling north...
wearegreenbay.com
Incident in Green Bay causes power outages and road closure, pole damaged
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-vehicle incident on Green Bay’s west side has caused power outages and road closures. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the incident occurred near Ashland Avenue and Dousman Street. Officers say that a ‘power pole’ was damaged and officers are expecting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
16-year-old De Pere girl dies following crash in Calumet County
The driver of the vehicle was a 16-year-old girl from De Pere, authorities said. The passenger of the vehicle was a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay.
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearings Held For Three People Arrested In Manitowoc Drug Bust
Three people charged following their arrests Wednesday at a Manitowoc residence on drug charges appeared in Manitowoc County Circuit Court this afternoon for bail hearings. 29-year-old Tessie Wells and 30-year-old Daniel Wagner of Manitowoc, along with 30-year-old Tyler Hoffman of Two Rivers are charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia and being the Keeper of a drug house.
Comments / 0