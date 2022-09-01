Alex Rodriguez teases MLB return: 'May have to make a little comeback, race (Albert Pujols) to 700'

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Fox Sports analyst Alex Rodriguez before Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge's race to 61 dingers this season isn't the only big-time home run chase going on in MLB this year.

As he prepares to wrap his illustrious, future Hall of Fame career, Albert Pujols is on the doorstep of 700 home runs, which would make him just the fourth member of the exclusive club. The three-time NL MVP's pursuit for 700 will likely come " down to the wire ," but before he can get to that milestone, he'll first have to pass Alex Rodriguez.

Rodriguez retired following the 2016 season and turned 47 in July, so a comeback seems unlikely. "A-Rod" has kept himself busy in retirement, serving as a broadcaster for FS1, a cast member of "Shark Tank" and working with ESPN's "Sunday Night Baseball," among other ventures.

The three-time AL MVP is also a part-owner of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves.