Richwood, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Upper Arlington boy goes viral at OSU game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With ESPN Gameday in town for the Ohio State – Notre Dame opener, NBC4 told you about an Upper Arlington boy with a rare genetic disease who would be looking for the spotlight. Well, Landon McChesney found it. Landon is a 6-year-old suffering from TBCD, a disorder that keeps him from […]
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Area prep football roundup Sept. 2

B — Randy Banks 63 fumble return (Ethan Huff kick), 7:54. N — Hunter Fulk 32 pass from A.J. Bower (Caleb Schnuerer kick), 6:27. N — Bower 11 run (kick failed), 4:36. N — Max Lower 10 run (Schnuerer kick), 11:55. N — Lower 39 run...
BUCYRUS, OH
City
Richwood, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Richwood, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Richwood, OH
Government
10TV

First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back. The 2022 season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Upper Arlington for their matchup against Pickerington North. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Fans frustrated Crew owners hosting fundraiser for J.D. Vance

Republican U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance will visit Columbus in three weeks for a campaign fundraiser hosted by owners of the Columbus Crew professional soccer team. Team supporters are unhappy and see it as a reversal from previous decisions to avoid politics. Morgan Hughes co-founded Save The Crew and remains active in the community of […] The post Fans frustrated Crew owners hosting fundraiser for J.D. Vance appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus Area

If you live in Greater Columbus and are craving Chinese food, you should check out these local restaurants. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, this place serves fantastic Northeastern Chinese cuisine. If you want something with heat, their spicy twice-cooked fish is a customer favorite. You should also check out their spicy twice cooked pork belly, spicy fried chicken, mapo tofu (a meatless option is available), and salt and pepper tofu. They also have an American Favorite menu with staples like General Tso's chicken, fried rice, and lo mein.
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton.com

Things to do this weekend in Champaign and Clark counties

Here are some events in Clark and Champaign counties happening this weekend:. The Springfield Swap Meet and Car Show will be held from 7 a.m. on Friday through 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike. This is Ohio’s largest swap meet and car show. Hundreds of vendors will be selling parts and accessories along with a car show. There will also be cars for sale with a large selection to choose from, and fair food.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body of retired Navy chief recovered

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police reported the body of Shawnreno Ricks, who was reported missing Friday, has been recovered. He was pronounced dead at 5:18 p.m. Ricks’ body was found Saturday in the Scioto River, Columbus Police said. Police said Ricks went for a run at Scioto...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

New Ohio resident already pandering to Ohio State football fans

Donovan Mitchell is undeniably pandering to Ohio State football fans ahead of Week 1’s game. While Ohioans are so excited about Donovan Mitchell joining the Cleveland Cavaliers backcourt, since when was he an Ohio State football fan?. Though few things unify Ohio quite like Buckeyes football, Mitchell didn’t exactly...
COLUMBUS, OH
HometownLife.com

Amid loss and family heartbreak, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud matures into model leader

Ohio State’s season began Saturday night with a win against Notre Dame — and quarterback C.J. Stroud firmly in the spotlight. Much is expected of the No. 2 Buckeyes this year, and of Stroud, who threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns Saturday. He entered last season as a redshirt freshman not having thrown a collegiate pass and became a Heisman Trophy finalist after throwing for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns.
COLUMBUS, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

EHD-Positive Deer Confirmed in 13 Ohio Counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union, and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Heavy rain causes flooding along Little Turtle Way

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Multiple rounds of heavy rain Sunday caused street flooding along Little Turtle Way. The Little Turtle Civic Association said cars were flooded out and multiple vehicles got flat tires because drivers could not see the roadway. Columbus police said officers pulled a car out of...
COLUMBUS, OH
WANE-TV

1 killed, 21 injured when semi causes pileup on Ohio highway

LIMA, Ohio (WANE) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash from Sunday afternoon involving nine vehicles on a highway in Allen County, Ohio. The initial investigation determined a 2019 Freightliner semitrailer was driving on I-75 southbound when it approached slowed traffic due to a separate crash near the 125 mile-marker around 12:25 p.m.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

A Weather Ballon Drops into Fayette County with Warning

Fayette – A weather balloon dropped into a field in Fayette county on Thursday a local located it and called the fire department. According to an online post Tammy Mayer says she found the ballon in the area of 35 and Bush road. Attached to the balloon was a warning it said, “Do not touch ballon. Ballon may contain a flammable gas it may explode if not handled properly.”
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH

