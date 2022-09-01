Read full article on original website
Related
bringonthecats.com
Cats post shutout in season opener
Kansas State beat South Dakota 34-0 to kick off its 2022 campaign. It’s hard to say much about a game where the Wildcats comfortably beat an opponent they were meant to beat. The outcome itself was never in doubt and it was nice to come away with an emphatic win.
bringonthecats.com
FINAL: Kansas State 34, South Dakota 0
Malik Knowles set the tone on the first play of the game, racing for a 75-yard score on a jet sweep, and the Kansas State Wildcats just kept rolling to a 34-0 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. South Dakota held K-State on its next...
Mizzou Tigers Louisiana Tech Recap and Kansas State Preview
The Missouri Tigers opened the season at home against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in impressive fashion. Sure, this is a team the Tigers were supposed to beat, but like many, I was unsure of how the team would look after many changes in the offseason. On the offensive and defensive...
KWCH.com
Takeaways from K-State's 34-0 opener over South Dakota
The first week of sports betting brings many fans to local bars to watch and bet. Wrong way driver causes multiple crashes in NW Wichita, injures 2. Wrong way driver causes multiple crashes in NW Wichita, injures 2. Takeaways from K-State's 34-0 opener over South Dakota. Updated: Sep. 4, 2022...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bringonthecats.com
Kansas State Football Roundtable, Part 2
The Wildcats have 13 wins in a row against the Kansas Jayhawks, the longest streak for either team in the series. What needs to happen for Kansas State to extend that winning streak to 14?. Eric Rubottom: Take it seriously. That’s it. It’s a home game, we’re clearly better than...
🏈 Hays gains over 500 yards in win over Junction City
HAYS - The 2022 football season for Hays High opened by hosting the Junction City Blue Jays at Lewis Field Stadium. Junction City jumped out to a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter after the Indians had taken their first drive of the season down to the three yard line but failed to score.
bvmsports.com
Tattar Makes History in Emporia
An Appointment with Destiny History was made Saturday at the Emporia Country Club as Kristin Tattar became the first Estonian and only the second European to win a PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championship. She also became the first mom to win this most coveted title. Entering the tournament as the overwhelming favorite despite nursing a shoulder injury that forced…
Kansas State Collegian
Student tailgating changes, result of new football facility
As a result of the new football indoor practice facility located east of Bill Snyder Family Stadium, a grassy area popular for student tailgating has been paved over. Replacing the grass lot are individual, reserved parking stalls. Ben Currotto, senior in organizational management and the social chair for Beta Sigma Psi fraternity, expressed his frustration with the mounting costs that came with the construction.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kansas State Collegian
New indoor practice facility aims to improve student experience
Adjacent to the Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium is the framework of something new. The Kansas State University Athletic Department is getting an upgrade — a new indoor practice facility, Patrick Houlehan, the project superintendent under GE Johnson Construction Company, said. The construction of the project began in December 2021.
restaurant-hospitality.com
Iconic Brookville Hotel restaurant in Abilene, Kansas, reopens under new ownership as Legacy Kansas
Abilene, Kan.’s iconic Brookville Hotel restaurant recently reopened softly under new ownership and a new name: Legacy Kansas. Customers can still order the original restaurant’s “world-famous” family-style fried chicken dinners and sides including coleslaw, biscuits & gravy, mashed potatoes, and creamed corn, but now they can also order a highly marbled country fried steak from the new owners' century-old Munson Angus Farms.
Emporia gazette.com
Severe storms possible, but late
The opening Friday night of high school football season could be slick, and even stormy in spots. The Storm Prediction Center lowered its boundary line for possible severe storms early Friday. Emporia is now inside the level-one “marginal” area, but areas to the southeast are not.
WIBW
Fort Riley Game Wardens search for those responsible for illegal bait piles
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens on Fort Riley are looking for those responsible for three illegal bait piles. Fort Riley officials say that Game Wardens would like to speak to the person who recently left out their bait pile for deer. Fort Riley noted that a local ordinance...
IN THIS ARTICLE
midwestwanderer.com
10 Fascinating Facts About Wild Bill Hickok
Before this summer, I knew little about Wild Bill Hickok. Then, within just a few weeks, we visited three places within Kansas and Illinois that all shared Hickok stories—quite a coincidence. I learned several fascinating facts about him. Here are some of them:. Wild Bill Hickok Featured at These...
KVOE
UPDATE: Topeka man dies following motorcycle crash north of Admire Sunday
A Topeka man has died following a motorcyle crash north of Admire Sunday. The Highway Patrol’s crash log says 71-year-old Joseph Mueller was northbound on Kansas Highway 99 when he crashed around 12:25 pm near Road 370, between Admire and the Lyon-Wabaunsee county line. Mueller was going around a curve and went off the highway for currently unlisted reasons. He and his motorcycle flipped into a ditch nearby.
WIBW
Man dies in crash southeast of Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man lost his life in a single-vehicle wreck early Sunday evening. The accident happened around 7:08 p.m. in the 1200 block of Deep Creek Road, which is about four miles southeast of Manhattan. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Sean M. Warner, 36, of...
Manhattan High activity bus crashes into construction barricade
Manhattan High School principal, Michael Dorst, sent an email to parents on Saturday morning, notifying them of an incident with one of the USD 383 Activity Buses on the drive back from Derby following Friday night's football game. According to the email, one of the activity busses struck a highway...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kansas man recorded teen in bathroom, police say
A Wichita man is in jail after police say he hid a recording device in a bathroom and recorded a juvenile.
Riley County Arrest Report September 1
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. EVAN DAVID MEGAW, 19, Junction City, Aggravated Robbery, Armed Robbery; Armed w/dangerous weapon; Bond $85,000, remains confined to Riley County Jail. TRINITY DOUGLAS...
ksal.com
Driver Killed in Single Vehicle Crash
A driver was killed in a crash Sunday night in Riley County near Manhattan. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Sean Warner was driving a 2008 Ford F250 pickup truck headed east on Deep Creek Road. He failed to negotiate a curve and left the road to the right. He then overcorrected back onto the road, entered the south ditch, and struck a power pole. The truck then overturned and came to rest.
WIBW
3 new electric vehicle charging stations open along Kansas Turnpike
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) opened three Tesla electric charging stations on Friday, September 2, at the start of Labor Day weekend. The Lawrence Service Area (Mile Marker 209, I-70/KTA) The Topeka Service Area (Mile Marker 188, I-70/KTA) The Towanda Service Area (Mile Marker 65, I-35/KTA)
Comments / 0