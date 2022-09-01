Read full article on original website
NME
Colin Farrell receives 13-minute standing ovation for new film 'The Banshees Of Inisherin'
Colin Farrell received a 13-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival following the premiere of his new film The Banshees Of Inisherin. The actor reunited with his In Bruges co-star Brendan Gleeson and director Martin McDonagh for the upcoming drama about two Irish men whose life-long friendship is brought to an abrupt end.
NME
Daniel Craig tackles a new murder case in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' trailer
A trailer has been released for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – check it out below. Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc in the sequel to 2019’s Knives Out alongside a new ensemble cast, including Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Madelyn Cline and Leslie Odom Jr.
NME
Olivia Wilde responds to Shia LaBeouf's claim he quit 'Don't Worry Darling': "He was replaced"
Olivia Wilde has addressed Shia LaBeouf’s claim that he quit Don’t Worry Darling, saying that he was “replaced”. Wilde, who directs the psychological thriller starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, originally claimed LaBeouf, who was originally cast in the role of Jack Chambers, was fired from the film in order to create a “safe, trusting environment” on set.
NME
Florence Pugh to miss New York premiere of 'Don't Worry Darling'
Florence Pugh will miss the New York premiere of Don’t Worry Darling after ongoing speculation of a rift between her and director Olivia Wilde. The pair both star in the upcoming thriller that follows a young couple (played by Pugh and Harry Styles) in the 1950s whose happy marriage begins to unravel as Pugh’s character becomes increasingly suspiciously of a secret project in her town.
NME
Oliver Sim – 'Hideous Bastard' review: The xx singer strikes out with radical honesty
“I’m ugly,” Oliver Sim purrs in the opening line of his debut solo album ‘Hideous Bastard’. It’s striking, but nothing compared to what comes next on ‘Hideous’. “Caught my reflection in your eye / Now you’ve seen me from both sides / Am I hideous?” he questions shortly afterwards, before dropping the bombshell revelation in a brave couplet: “Radical honesty might set me free if it makes me hideous / Been living with HIV since 17 – am I hideous?”
NME
Cynthia Addai-Robinson: "The closer I got to 'The Lord Of The Rings', the more I wanted it"
Cynthia Addai-Robinson was never supposed to play Queen Regent Míriel. When she auditioned for The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, the gigantic Tolkien adaptation now streaming on Prime Video, she was originally vying for the role of Bronwyn, a village healer who is portrayed in the series by Nazanin Boniadi. Addai-Robinson got a long way down the line and, like many actors in her position, started to see herself as the character. “The closer I got to it, the more I wanted it,” she says. “It had been a while since I had wanted so badly to be part of something.”
‘The Crown’ Season 6 Likely to Pause Production Following Queen Elizabeth II’s Death
“The Crown,” the hit drama about Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and the events that shaped it, will likely stop production on Season 6 following the death of the Queen, sources close to creator Peter Morgan confirms to Variety. Netflix has not yet released a statement. The monarch, who acceded to the throne in 1952, was the world’s oldest reigning monarch at age 96. She died surrounded by her family at Balmoral, her palace in the Scottish Highlands, the family announced on Thursday. Her eldest son, Prince Charles, succeeds her. The death comes ahead of Season 5 of the Netflix show, which is...
NME
Harry Styles and Chris Pine deny spitting rumour at 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere
Harry Styles has denied spitting on Chris Pine following a viral clip at the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling. After the film premiered at the Venice International Film Festival yesterday (September 5), a clip was shared widely on social media which many viewers believed showed Styles spitting on co-star Pine as he takes his seat next to him.
NME
Benedict Cumberbatch joins cast of Jodie Comer survival thriller 'The End We Start From'
Benedict Cumberbatch has been cast opposite Jodie Comer in upcoming survival thriller film The End We Start From. Directed by Mahalia Belo (Requiem, The Long Song) and based on the novel by Megan Hunter, The End We Start From follows a young family who are torn apart by devastating floods in the city of London.
NME
Comedian and 'Fuller House' writer David A. Arnold has died aged 54
Comedian, actor and writer David A. Arnold has died aged 54. His death was confirmed by the Arnold family on Wednesday (September 7) in a statement, which read (via Deadline): “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold.
NME
Oliver Sim pays homage to film "villains and heroes" on new single 'Run The Credits'
Oliver Sim has shared a new single called ‘Run The Credits’ – you can listen to it below. The song is the final preview of The xx singer/bassist’s debut solo record ‘Hideous Bastard’, which is due for release tomorrow (Friday, September 9) via Young (pre-order/pre-save here).
NME
Noel Gallagher: "David Bowie is more of an influence on me now than he ever was"
Noel Gallagher has spoken about how David Bowie is “more of an influence on [him] now than he ever was”. Speaking to Sky News at the premiere of the forthcoming Bowie film Moonage Daydream, the High Flying Birds musician said that the late icon has “one of the most interesting stories in all of music”.
NME
Harry Styles jokes about spitting on Chris Pine at New York concert
Harry Styles joked about spitting on Chris Pine last night (September 7) as he returned to the stage for a concert in New York. It follows a viral clip at the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling in Venice earlier this week which many viewers believed showed Styles spitting on co-star Pine as he took his seat next to him.
