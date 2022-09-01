ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Olivia Wilde responds to Shia LaBeouf’s claim he quit ‘Don’t Worry Darling’: “He was replaced”

Olivia Wilde has addressed Shia LaBeouf’s claim that he quit Don’t Worry Darling, saying that he was “replaced”. Wilde, who directs the psychological thriller starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, originally claimed LaBeouf, who was originally cast in the role of Jack Chambers, was fired from the film in order to create a “safe, trusting environment” on set.
MOVIES
NME

Florence Pugh to miss New York premiere of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Florence Pugh will miss the New York premiere of Don’t Worry Darling after ongoing speculation of a rift between her and director Olivia Wilde. The pair both star in the upcoming thriller that follows a young couple (played by Pugh and Harry Styles) in the 1950s whose happy marriage begins to unravel as Pugh’s character becomes increasingly suspiciously of a secret project in her town.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Williams
Person
Julianne Nicholson
Person
Joyce Carol Oates
Person
Andrew Dominik
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Bobby Cannavale
Person
Ana De Armas
Person
Xavier Samuel
NME

Oliver Sim – ‘Hideous Bastard’ review: The xx singer strikes out with radical honesty

“I’m ugly,” Oliver Sim purrs in the opening line of his debut solo album ‘Hideous Bastard’. It’s striking, but nothing compared to what comes next on ‘Hideous’. “Caught my reflection in your eye / Now you’ve seen me from both sides / Am I hideous?” he questions shortly afterwards, before dropping the bombshell revelation in a brave couplet: “Radical honesty might set me free if it makes me hideous / Been living with HIV since 17 – am I hideous?”
CELEBRITIES
NME

Cynthia Addai-Robinson: “The closer I got to ‘The Lord Of The Rings’, the more I wanted it”

Cynthia Addai-Robinson was never supposed to play Queen Regent Míriel. When she auditioned for The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, the gigantic Tolkien adaptation now streaming on Prime Video, she was originally vying for the role of Bronwyn, a village healer who is portrayed in the series by Nazanin Boniadi. Addai-Robinson got a long way down the line and, like many actors in her position, started to see herself as the character. “The closer I got to it, the more I wanted it,” she says. “It had been a while since I had wanted so badly to be part of something.”
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Crown’ Season 6 Likely to Pause Production Following Queen Elizabeth II’s Death

“The Crown,” the hit drama about Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and the events that shaped it, will likely stop production on Season 6 following the death of the Queen, sources close to creator Peter Morgan confirms to Variety. Netflix has not yet released a statement. The monarch, who acceded to the throne in 1952, was the world’s oldest reigning monarch at age 96. She died surrounded by her family at Balmoral, her palace in the Scottish Highlands, the family announced on Thursday. Her eldest son, Prince Charles, succeeds her. The death comes ahead of Season 5 of the Netflix show, which is...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Blonde
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NME

Harry Styles jokes about spitting on Chris Pine at New York concert

Harry Styles joked about spitting on Chris Pine last night (September 7) as he returned to the stage for a concert in New York. It follows a viral clip at the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling in Venice earlier this week which many viewers believed showed Styles spitting on co-star Pine as he took his seat next to him.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy