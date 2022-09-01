Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Mysterious New Respiratory Illness Kills Three, Others Infected
A mysterious respiratory illness has killed three people at a private clinic in Argentina, according to the New York Daily News. The unidentified disease has infected a total of nine patients and had a similar effect on the lungs as COVID-19, however, none of the patients have tested positive for coronavirus or other known respiratory illnesses.
MedicalXpress
Argentine Legionnaires' outbreak claims 6th life
An outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in northern Argentina has claimed a sixth life, provincial health officials said. The latest victim, who died late Sunday, was an 81-year-old patient with comorbidities who had been "in a serious condition" receiving treatment for pneumonia, the health ministry in Tucuman province said in a statement.
MedicalXpress
The brain can detect infection with malaria
A team of researchers from the Instituto Gulbenkian de Ciência (IGC) revealed that cells of the brain can detect the presence of malaria parasites in the blood, triggering the inflammation underlying cerebral malaria. This discovery brought to light new targets for adjuvant therapies that could restrain brain damage in initial phases of the disease and avoid neurological sequelae.
MedicalXpress
Immune therapies against chronic hepatitis B
Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection is global in nature and induces several liver diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B (CHB), cirrhosis of the liver (LC) and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). A total of 882,000 patients died of HBV-related liver diseases in 2019. This large number of deaths and HBV morbidity can be contained if patients with CHB are provided with proper management strategies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Pulsed electromagnetic field application technique for preventing bone loss due to radiotherapy
A team of researchers at Fourth Military Medical University, in China, working with a colleague from Shaanxi University of Chinese Medicine, has found that the application of a pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) following radiotherapy reduced bone loss in test mice. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes their exhaustive testing of various EMF stimulation techniques to find the one that might work best in reducing damage due to radiotherapy, and what they found by doing so.
MedicalXpress
UT Southwestern geriatric fracture initiatives result in expedited care and shorter hospital stays
A multidisciplinary effort to improve care for older patients who arrive at the emergency room with a hip fracture has decreased the time before they have surgery, shortened hospital stays, and resulted in better follow-up care, UT Southwestern physicians reported in Geriatric Nursing. In February 2021, UTSW launched an orthopedic...
MedicalXpress
Managing variety in MRI scans can lead to better stroke diagnoses
The first few hours following a stroke are crucial. To be able to treat a patient effectively, doctors must rapidly localize the damaged blood vessel and determine what kind of stroke occurred. In most cases, either a ruptured blood vessel releases blood into the brain, or a blood clot obstructs a blood vessel in the brain. Patients who experience the second type of stroke are prescribed medication to dissolve the blood clot. If this medication is given to patients of the first type, however, it will fluidify the blood and only make the hemorrhaging worse.
MedicalXpress
Stem cell-gene therapy shows promise in ALS safety trial
Cedars-Sinai investigators have developed an investigational therapy using support cells and a protective protein that can be delivered past the blood-brain barrier. This combined stem cell and gene therapy can potentially protect diseased motor neurons in the spinal cord of patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a fatal neurological disorder known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
Method to characterize pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics in the brain microregions
The brain is the most advanced organ with various complex structural and functional microregions. It is often challenging to understand what and where the molecular events would occur for a given drug treatment in the brain. The authors of this article propose a temporo-spatial pharmacometabolomics method based on ambient mass...
MedicalXpress
Oxygen responses of T cells alter protection against tuberculosis
In a new publication in Nature Communications, Martin Rottenberg and Ruining Liu, professor and Ph.D. student at the Department of Microbiology, Tumor and Cell Biology, explain how T cell protection against tuberculosis is controlled by their oxygen responses. Ten million individuals fell ill and 1.5 million died of tuberculosis (TB)...
MedicalXpress
New approach to brain imaging leaves skulls intact in mice
Observing the brain without creating any breaks in the skull is an emerging technology for those studying various brain-related diseases. Current technology is advancing, but issues around light penetration, limited imaging quality and cortex depth significantly inhibit its progress. It has led to the current use of "skull windows." The...
MedicalXpress
Obstructive sleep apnea linked to increased risk of cancer, decline in mental processing, increased blood clot risk
People who suffer from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) are at an increased risk of cancer, according to a large study presented on Monday at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress in Barcelona, Spain. A second study showed that OSA was also linked to a decline in processing powers in...
MedicalXpress
Neighborhood characteristics affect how often a child visits the emergency department
Children living in neighborhoods with greater hardships, such as substandard housing or high pollution, are more likely to use emergency departments (EDs), including to address complaints that could be managed by their pediatricians, a new study led by UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals found. The study, published Sept. 2, 2022, in...
MedicalXpress
The neonatal ketone body is important for primordial follicle pool formation and regulates ovarian aging in mice
Premature ovarian aging (POA) refers to an early decline in ovarian function; it is the main cause of infertility in older women and is characterized by a markedly reduced ovarian reservoir. An interesting review summarized that women born in famine have a significantly earlier menopausal age, which indicates that the neonatal nutrition condition is important to determine follicular reserve and the age of natural menopause. However, the relationship between nutritional conditions during early-life and female reproductive function in adulthood, as well as the specific mechanism, is largely unknown.
MedicalXpress
Having high cholesterol and reduced physical stamina and being overweight are long COVID sequelae in young adults
Healthy young people with just a mild COVID infection can sometimes suffer temporary post-infection consequences such as tiredness, loss of smell and taste or reduced fertility. These symptoms usually improve with time. But a new UZH study conducted with Swiss Armed Forces personnel shows that young people post COVID are likely to have increased cholesterol, a high BMI, and a reduced level of physical stamina. As a result, they may be more likely to develop metabolic disorders and cardiovascular complications in the long term.
MedicalXpress
Can 'random noise' unlock our learning potential?
Though many of us may seek a quiet place in which to study, "noise" may play a key role in helping some people improve their learning potential. Edith Cowan University (ECU) has investigated the effects of transcranial random noise stimulation (tRNS) in a variety of settings and found the technology could have many applications.
MedicalXpress
Fish oil and vitamin D supplements in pregnancy lower the risk of croup in babies and young children
Babies and children under three years old are less likely to develop croup if their mothers took fish oil and vitamin D supplements during pregnancy, according to new results from a clinical trial. The findings are from a randomized controlled trial—the "gold standard" for medical research—that will be presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress in Barcelona, Spain. It is the first large study of its kind to investigate the effects of vitamin D and fish oil on croup.
MedicalXpress
Researchers investigate potential treatment for Chagas disease
University of Oklahoma and Baylor College of Medicine researchers are investigating a potential treatment for a disease that affects as many as 8 million people in the United States and Latin America. Chagas disease is a leading cause of heart failure and has been identified as a research priority by...
MedicalXpress
Discovery of small molecule Gαq/11 protein inhibitors against uveal melanoma
Constitutively activated G proteins caused by specific mutations mediate the development of multiple malignancies. The mutated Gαq/11 are perceived as oncogenic drivers in the vast majority of uveal melanoma (UM) cases, making directly targeting Gαq/11 to be a promising strategy for combating UM. In this article, the authors...
MedicalXpress
Treatment improves cognition in Down Syndrome patients
A new hormone treatment improved the cognitive function of six men with Down Syndrome by 10-30 percent, scientists said Thursday, adding the "promising" results may raise hopes of improving patients' quality of life. However the scientists emphasized the small study did not point towards a cure for the cognitive disorders...
Comments / 0