Oakland County, MI

The Oakland Press

Gun buyback gets green light in Oakland County

Oakland County commissioners have agreed to a $45,000 pilot gun buyback program. County officials didn’t announce exact details on how the program will work, but described it as a voluntary buyback program. People turning in firearms can do so anonymously in exchange for gift cards ranging from $50 to $250, based on each gun’s value.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar Sept. 4 and beyond

• Gleaners Community Food Bank food distribution event is at the Oakland County Farmers Market, 9-11 a.m. Sept. 7, while supplies last, for those in need. Drive-up and stay in the vehicle, or walk-up distribution, no need for proof of eligibility. For information, call 248-858-5495 or email OCmarket@oakgov.com. Community activities.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Faith services for Oakland County area churches and synagogues

The following is a list of in-person and online worship services and events happening at churches and synagogues in the Oakland County area. Visit websites or call for service times and events. There may be COVID restrictions and other safeguards in place, and registration might be required for in-person services.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Work completed on "severely" eroded drain bank along I-94 in Macomb County

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Macomb County officials say an emergency construction project to repair a severely eroded portion of a drain bank along Interstate 94 is complete.Work on the Rohrbeck Extension Drain, south of 13 Mile Road, began on Aug, 22. "There's no telling when the recent rapid erosion south of 13 Mile Road that got to within about 25 yards from I-94 would have reached the westbound lanes and resulted in a huge traffic disruption and several million dollars in construction costs. That's a scenario we're working to avoid," Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said in a...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Resolution keeps council’s promise to support professional conduct in Pontiac

A promise for more civility during meetings by members of the Pontiac City Council in January had to be kept, after an August incident. A heated verbal exchange between District 1 Councilwoman Melanie Rutherford and a resident during Pontiac City Council’s Aug. 23 led to a resolution Tuesday censuring Rutherford. The resolution expresses disapproval but carries no penalty.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County area orchards and cider mills open for the season

Area orchards and cider mills are opening for the season, offering treats such as apple cider, doughnuts, pies and fresh apples, plus activities including corn mazes, petting zoos and playgrounds and coming soon — hay rides and pumpkin patches. Statewide, the 2022 Michigan apple harvest crop estimate is 29.5...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
News Break
Politics
deadlinedetroit.com

Body Found in Oakland County Lake

The body of a man in his 20s was discovered floating in Williams Lake in Waterford Township. A Brightwood Court resident reported seeing the body just off shore shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, according to a Waterford Township Police press release. An officer went into the lake and retrieved the...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Brewery broken into, $5,000-plus in property damage reported

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a break-in at a Pontiac brewery, where thousands of dollars in damage was reported. Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the Fillmore 13 Brewery on 7 N. Saginaw Street on Monday morning after the break-in was discovered. It was reported that damage to the basement doors was noted first, and then the basement was checked where broken bottles of alcohol and other items had been thrown throughout, the sheriff’s office said.
PONTIAC, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

State Police encourages residents to take action to prepare during Michigan’s Preparedness Month

LANSING, MICH. Emergencies can happen when we least expect them. That is why Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) is encouraging Michigan residents to take steps to prepare for emergencies during Michigan’s Preparedness Month. Throughout September, the MSP/EMHSD is joining federal, state and local governments,...
WARREN, MI

