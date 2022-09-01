Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Oakland County commissioners have agreed to a $45,000 pilot gun buyback program. County officials didn’t announce exact details on how the program will work, but described it as a voluntary buyback program. People turning in firearms can do so anonymously in exchange for gift cards ranging from $50 to $250, based on each gun’s value.
Gun buyback programs may soon be coming to Oakland County. On Thursday, the Board of Commissioners approved $45,000 in funding for local communities to host the events.
Detroit News
Has crime fallen after two Michigan counties stopped charging for certain crimes?
Lansing — A year after prosecutors in Ingham and Washtenaw counties announced plans to address racial disparities in the criminal justice system by declining to issue some gun and drug charges, the impact of the policies remains unclear, in part because the prosecutors have not released certain crime data.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Sept. 4 and beyond
• Gleaners Community Food Bank food distribution event is at the Oakland County Farmers Market, 9-11 a.m. Sept. 7, while supplies last, for those in need. Drive-up and stay in the vehicle, or walk-up distribution, no need for proof of eligibility. For information, call 248-858-5495 or email OCmarket@oakgov.com. Community activities.
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County Sheriff deputy suspended without pay following investigation
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating allegations of wrongdoing by a deputy that worked in the corrections division of the department. According to a release by the sheriff's office, the deputy has been suspended without pay. Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the office had...
Anchor Bay School District has made the decision to have five armed guards patrolling the halls during the school day. This update to security measures comes after the devastating Oxford High School and Uvalde school shootings.
Commerce Township teen missing for two weeks found in Detroit
A missing 15-year-old girl was reunited with her family after she was found by police in northwest Detroit. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said detectives were able to track down Laken Elezabeth Lewis on Saturday after she went missing
The Oakland Press
Faith services for Oakland County area churches and synagogues
The following is a list of in-person and online worship services and events happening at churches and synagogues in the Oakland County area. Visit websites or call for service times and events. There may be COVID restrictions and other safeguards in place, and registration might be required for in-person services.
Work completed on "severely" eroded drain bank along I-94 in Macomb County
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Macomb County officials say an emergency construction project to repair a severely eroded portion of a drain bank along Interstate 94 is complete.Work on the Rohrbeck Extension Drain, south of 13 Mile Road, began on Aug, 22. "There's no telling when the recent rapid erosion south of 13 Mile Road that got to within about 25 yards from I-94 would have reached the westbound lanes and resulted in a huge traffic disruption and several million dollars in construction costs. That's a scenario we're working to avoid," Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said in a...
20-Year-Old Brody Thompson Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Pontiac (Pontiac, MI)
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed a man and injured a young female in Pontiac Sunday morning. The crash happened on northbound Woodward Avenue [..]
The Oakland Press
Resolution keeps council’s promise to support professional conduct in Pontiac
A promise for more civility during meetings by members of the Pontiac City Council in January had to be kept, after an August incident. A heated verbal exchange between District 1 Councilwoman Melanie Rutherford and a resident during Pontiac City Council’s Aug. 23 led to a resolution Tuesday censuring Rutherford. The resolution expresses disapproval but carries no penalty.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County area orchards and cider mills open for the season
Area orchards and cider mills are opening for the season, offering treats such as apple cider, doughnuts, pies and fresh apples, plus activities including corn mazes, petting zoos and playgrounds and coming soon — hay rides and pumpkin patches. Statewide, the 2022 Michigan apple harvest crop estimate is 29.5...
deadlinedetroit.com
Body Found in Oakland County Lake
The body of a man in his 20s was discovered floating in Williams Lake in Waterford Township. A Brightwood Court resident reported seeing the body just off shore shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, according to a Waterford Township Police press release. An officer went into the lake and retrieved the...
Pete Lucido vs. Mark Hackel – Is this the (expensive) battle Macomb County voters want?
A battle has been brewing in Macomb County: Executive Mark Hackel, a Democrat, and Republican Prosecutor Pete Lucido have been at odds since November. In a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark looks at the potential damage done by this power struggle.
Trooper on motorcycle injured after rear-ending vehicle in northern Oakland County
A motor trooper is recovering after their motorcycle crashed into the back of vehicle waiting to turn in Oakland County on Friday. Michigan State Police said a trooper on a motorcycle was heading northbound on Dixie Highway in Groveland Township
michiganradio.org
More than 200 officers have quit the Detroit Police Department this year — twice as many as all of 2021
With four months left in the year, the Detroit Police Department has already lost twice as many officers this year than it did in all of 2021. The city offered a one-time $2,000 bonus to officers in March to entice them to stay with the department. Mayor Mike Duggan also...
Detroit News
Oakland County sheriff: Man killed after he was partially ejected from tumbling car
Pontiac — A 20-year-old Brown City man was killed instantly Sunday when he lost control of his car and rolled it over, his upper torso hanging from the open moon roof of the tumbling vehicle until it came to rest on top of him, sheriff's officials said. Brody Thompson...
The Oakland Press
Brewery broken into, $5,000-plus in property damage reported
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a break-in at a Pontiac brewery, where thousands of dollars in damage was reported. Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the Fillmore 13 Brewery on 7 N. Saginaw Street on Monday morning after the break-in was discovered. It was reported that damage to the basement doors was noted first, and then the basement was checked where broken bottles of alcohol and other items had been thrown throughout, the sheriff’s office said.
‘We think it’s the right thing to do:’ Southeast Michigan school district to place armed guards in schools for upcoming year
The Anchor Bay School District voted 6 to 1 in favor of putting armed personnel in schools for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year as an added measure of security, officials said.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
State Police encourages residents to take action to prepare during Michigan’s Preparedness Month
LANSING, MICH. Emergencies can happen when we least expect them. That is why Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) is encouraging Michigan residents to take steps to prepare for emergencies during Michigan’s Preparedness Month. Throughout September, the MSP/EMHSD is joining federal, state and local governments,...
