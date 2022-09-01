Cees Bol edged out Great Britain's Jake Stewart in a photo finish to win stage two of the Tour of Britain. Stewart surged ahead in the final 400 metres of the Hawick to Duns ride in the Scottish Borders but was followed and then pipped on the line by Dutchman Bol, who won in a time of four hours eight minutes and 35 seconds.

