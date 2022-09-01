Injuries are at an all-time high this season in professional baseball, both in the Minors and at the MLB level. In a day and age where so many guys are throwing in the high 90’s and into triple-digits, countless pitchers are ending up on the IL. If you’re asking New York Mets starter Max Scherzer why it’s happening so much, he has the answer: Bad mechanics.

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO