ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Cairo, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
ClutchPoints

Max Scherzer’s blunt prognosis of rash of injuries to MLB pitchers

Injuries are at an all-time high this season in professional baseball, both in the Minors and at the MLB level. In a day and age where so many guys are throwing in the high 90’s and into triple-digits, countless pitchers are ending up on the IL. If you’re asking New York Mets starter Max Scherzer why it’s happening so much, he has the answer: Bad mechanics.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Robert
Person
Miguel Cairo
Person
Gavin Sheets
Yardbarker

New York Aaron Judge contract extension update

As the 2022 season wears on, the New York Yankees still have their sights set on extending Aaron Judge after an immaculate season. Longtime New York Post writer and reporter Jon Heyman published an interesting article yesterday evening, discussing a few big-name free agents’ expected decisions this upcoming offseason. He talks about Aaron Judge, and how apparently, executives around the league are expecting him to stay put in the Bronx.
BRONX, NY
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
87K+
Followers
71K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy