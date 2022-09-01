ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 31

Sheri Fugate
4d ago

cool, now write one on satanism in Oregon, I'd wager a bet that you know all about it, & it could be a series, if the Truth were told!!! 🙏💜✌️

Reply(18)
6
Ken Depew
3d ago

How about the Anti-Religious Extremists that have overrun the United States?

Reply
9
 

How Betsy Johnson’s Campaign to Unify Oregon Exposes Its Divisions

Oregon vs. Portland seems to be the theme of this year’s election season. Rural communities resent how Portland has represented the state at large, and Portland is obviously struggling with its own systems of governance. Still, any politician platforming on returning Oregon to anything resembling an Oregon of yore is not campaigning to me: a queer-parented, biracial, mother of a disabled son. Nor are they campaigning to any of my friends, or contemporaries, or basically anyone who isn’t old, rich and white.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Send message with vote on gun measure

It is nearly time for Oregon voters to send a message only they can send. Congress passed their bill, but that’s not the same. They are politicians. Politicians have agendas. Oregon voters express collective wisdom and common values. Oregon voters express morality. What Oregon voters say cannot be dismissed. There is weight and substance. When Oregon voters speak, questions are answered clearly.
OREGON STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised

If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
BILLINGS, MT
WWEEK

Should Portland Bring Back the Poorhouse?

What was the deal with “the poorhouse,” where the indigent were housed back in the day? I know it was supposed to be terrible and inhumane, but at least our forebears were providing housing, which is more than we seem able to do. Should we bring it back? —Fartful Dodger.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Judge dismisses lawsuit against Portland, DA over demonstrator’s 2020 death

A judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit against the city of Portland stemming from the killing of Aaron “Jay” Danielson after a 2020 pro-Trump rally in downtown Portland. The suit, filed last year, blamed Danielson’s death on the city’s “dereliction of duty” as well as the “decision by Multnomah County leadership in declining to enforce public safety laws during demonstrations in Portland’s downtown core.”
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Camps are dangerous

Lauren Armony of Sisters of the Road opposes Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s order clearing homeless people from school zones, and argues that unhoused people are “not inherently dangerous.” (“Portland works quickly to remove homeless camps near schools,” Aug. 24). I agree that not all homeless people are inherently dangerous, but I do believe that a significant percentage of them are in fact dangerous. More importantly, homeless encampments, with their garbage, filth, and drug needles, are indeed inherently dangerous. I support the order removing these inherently dangerous encampments from school routes.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Washington Men Swept Up in Oregon Child Predator Sting

Washington County sheriff's deputies arrested a Vancouver man and a Washougal man Thursday in connection with an Oregon undercover child predator sting. Undercover officers posed on a variety of social media platforms as underage boys and girls. The five men who were arrested allegedly contacted the investigators, who they believed to be children, online and offered to meet for sex, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon. When they arrived to meet the children, they found the officers instead and were arrested.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Fox News

Oregon GOP gubernatorial candidate: Portland needs to change

GOP gubernatorial nominee in Oregon Christine Drazan discussed how Portland and Oregon as a whole are facing decline and struggling to reign in violent crime on "Hannity." CHRISTINE DRAZAN: You know, Oregonians are demanding better. They're demanding better from their leaders. What we're experiencing has been a decade of decline under progressive, extreme, single-party leadership in our state, and we are feeling it across the whole state, but especially in Portland, where they are less safe today than they have ever been before.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Plans for a Freight Warehouse in a Hot Neighborhood

Last week, WW revealed that the abandoned Kmart store on Northeast 122nd Avenue is owned by Zygmunt Wilf, whose other holdings include the Minnesota Vikings (“Viking Raid,” Aug. 24). His plan for the decrepit shopping plaza: build a freight warehouse and lease it to Prologis, the logistics company that helps Amazon deliver to your door. That proposal horrifies some residents of the Argay Terrace neighborhood, which sits in the center of Portland’s “arc of heat.” A fleet of diesel-fueled trucks isn’t likely to improve conditions—and flies in the face of the city’s climate goals. Here’s what our readers had to say:
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Feckless Ted Wheeler May Be Trying To Whine Portland’s High Crime Away

It it didn’t leave so many people dead in the streets of Portland, Mayor Ted Wheeler’s pathetic whining would actually be kinda funny. Yesterday, the Mayor of the 25th biggest city in America begged fellow commissioners and his own police chief to “stop talking” about the shortage of officers that leaves Portlandia awash in violent crime and homicides.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Monday Mix: PDX Pop Now! Edition

Our friend and long-time contributor Ray Gill, Jr. has decided to step away from this weekly round-up of new music releases. This is the final edition of the Monday Mix. We couldn’t think of a better send-off than an article that highlights some of the best music from the 2022 edition of the PDX Pop Now! compilation. The annual compilation (and accompanying music festival) is organized by an all-volunteer nonprofit dedicated to stimulating and expanding participation in Portland’s music scene. Here are some of our favorites.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

