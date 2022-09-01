Read full article on original website
Illegal immigrant in multiple violent, 'sadistic' Texas home invasions gets 29-year US prison sentence
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said that a Honduran national responsible for multiple violent — and sometimes "sadistic" — home invasions in Texas was sentenced to 29 years in a U.S. prison. Denis Matute, who was illegally residing in the Houston area and is not a U.S. citizen,...
Denver man convicted of killing couple who responded to online car ad
DENVER (TCD) -- A 20-year-old man was found guilty of shooting and killing a couple who responded to an online ad about buying a car. In a statement, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced a jury found Kyree Brown guilty of several charges, including two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, second-degree arson, three counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, felony theft, and bait advertising.
Juvenile visitor fires gunshots into home when parents 'shut down' their kids' party
Deputies found what are believed to be multiple bullet holes in a Centennial home Saturday night after the adult residents turned away a group of juvenile visitors who brought alcohol to their kids' party. The parents "shut down" to their own juveniles' party when they discovered the alcohol, according to a spokesperson from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. A male among the group of visiting juveniles was seen on video "leaving the house with a gun and firing it at the home," per ACSO's John Bartmann.Deputies were called to the scene in the 19700 block of East Stanford Drive at 10:20 p.m.They found multiple spent shell casings in the street in front of the home. They also discovered apparent gunshot holes in another home and vehicle in the neighborhood as well, Bartmann stated.The juvenile who fired the alleged shots is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 in height with short black or brown dreadlocks. He and the visiting group left in what it believed to be a black Volkswagen Golf. There were no reported injuries as a result of the gunfire.
Shots fired at home after teens leave party
Shots were fired at a house after a juvenile party late Saturday night and now investigators are searching for those responsible.
2 separate stabbings in Denver occur blocks from each other
Two separate stabbings occurred early Sunday morning within four blocks of each other, and the Denver Police Department is saying they are unrelated.
Arizona troopers discover 46 pounds of fentanyl pills during traffic stop
Troopers in Arizona uncovered 46 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills hidden inside the compartments of a car during a traffic stop, authorities said Friday. The incident happened on Aug. 24 on I-10 near Red Rock after a trooper stopped the driver of a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta sedan for moving violations, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
Colorado driver clocked driving 133 MPH, outruns police
A driver evaded arrest on Sunday, after an officer clocked them driving 133 MPH on East Bound I-70, near Wadsworth, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said in a tweet. The driver was reportedly traveling and astounding 68 MPH over the speed limit, when he passed the officer. According to a report by KDVR, the motorist would not stop for police, and is still at large.
Reward increase for information on 2020 homicide
Police are offering a $5,000 reward increase to anyone who has information on an unsolved homicide case from 2020.
Shoplifter runs over Lakewood Walgreens employee, police say
Police in Lakewood are looking for a suspected shoplifter who they said seriously injured a Walgreens employee after intentionally running them over.
Domestic violence murder victim sought help before her death
CBS News Colorado has learned that the Denver Police Department is investigating one of their detectives for their handling of a domestic violence assault complaint that was received in May. Three months later, the woman who made the verbal complaint to police was found dead, and her ex-boyfriend is being charged with murder."The Denver Police Department takes seriously and thoroughly investigates any allegation of misconduct or policy violation," the department wrote in a statement, responding to CBS News Colorado inquiries about the murder of Elizabeth Hatlas, 50. Her ex-boyfriend, Travis Tuomi, is being held for first-degree murder and tampering with...
Denver detective's handling of domestic violence report under investigation in wake of murder
DENVER — The murder of a woman last month -- allegedly at the hands of her longtime boyfriend – sparked an internal investigation into a Denver police detective’s handling of an earlier domestic violence report involving the couple, 9Wants to Know has learned. Elizabeth “Liz” Hatlas, 50,...
Motorcyclist killed in south Denver crash
The Denver Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened early Monday morning.
Interstate 25 reopens in Thornton after deadly shooting involving officer
On Monday morning, Interstate 25 closed in both directions between 84th Avenue and Thornton Parkway because of a deadly shooting involving an officer.
Mississippi man who threatened to crash plane into Walmart charged with grand larceny, terroristic threats
The Mississippi man who stole a plane Saturday and threatened to crash it into a Tupelo Walmart is being charged with grand larceny and for making terrorist threats. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka told reporters that Cory Patterson, who works for Tupelo Aviation located at the regional airport, likely engaged in a "crime of opportunity" and was likely not involved in a "major security breach."
Two hospitalized after carjacking suspect runs red light while eluding police, crashes
The driver of a stolen car and another motorist suffered minor injuries despite a hard collision Sunday morning following a brief police pursuit. According to Denver Police Department spokesman Jay Casillas, DPD officers were dispatched to a call about suspicious people around three vehicles in the area of East Ohio Avenue and South Krameria Street. One of the vehicles, a white SUV, was determined to be a car reported stolen from the Lakewood. A weapon was reportedly involved in the theft.The vehicles left the Ohio and Krameria area before officers arrived, but officers encountered the white SUV a couple blocks away at...
cpr.org
Elijah McClain’s autopsy report changed ahead of arraignments of the officers, paramedics involved in his violent arrest
New information from the grand jury investigation into the death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain prompted the Adams County coroner to amend the official autopsy report, potentially giving prosecutors a stronger case to charge the three police officers and two paramedics involved in his violent arrest with manslaughter. In 2019, a...
Boat capsizes with three passengers on board in Colorado
A dangerous situation unfolded on Wednesday when a boat with three passengers on board capsized at Chatfield Reservoir, south of Littleton, according to officials from South Metro Fire Rescue. The three passengers were safely removed from the water, and no injuries were reported. It is unclear what caused the boat...
Legal expert weighs in on possible insanity plea in Greeley hatchet killing
A judge denied bail Wednesday to the man accused of using a hatchet to kill a 22-year-old Greeley woman.
Search is on for suspect vehicle after teen injured in apparent road rage shooting
A 16-year-old who was a passenger in a vehicle was shot and injured in Weld County on Friday morning. It happened on Highway 85 between Platteville and Gilcrest.Weld County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the area north of CO 60 just after 10 a.m. Friday. The sheriff's office said witnesses told their investigators that road rage probably led to the shooting. The suspect's car took off afterward. The license plate on it is unknown, but the car was described as a 2007-2014 dark blue Toyota Tundra. The vehicle was last seen driving northbound or westbound on US 85 near LaSalle. The people in the car were described by the sheriff's office as "a Latino man and a Latina woman. The woman is described as having dark hair. The man was wearing sunglasses." The teen's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. That person was taken to the hospital. Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Weld County Sheriff's Office at (970) 350-9600. (Reference case number 22W033619) or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Boulder's New Vista High School evacuated as police execute warrant nearby
New Vista High School in Boulder was under evacuation notice after Boulder police worked to execute a warrant near the school.
