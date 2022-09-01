ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimberly, WI

Fond du Lac Springs, Kimberly, Bay Port among top teams in AP high school football poll

By Ricardo Arguello, Appleton Post-Crescent
 4 days ago
St. Mary's Springs was the top vote-getter in the first edition of the Associated Press high school football poll in the Small Schools division this week to lead Fox Valley-area teams in the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Appleton Post-Crescent, Oshkosh Northwestern and Fond du Lac reporter coverage areas.

Kimberly was second in the Large Schools division, with Bay Port fifth and Neenah tied for sixth.

Freedom was tied for fourth in the Medium Schools division, with Mayville seventh.

Coleman was fifth in the Small Schools division. Others receiving votes included Appleton North, Fond du Lac and West De Pere in the Large Schools poll, Fox Valley Lutheran in the Medium Schools poll, and Shiocton and Manawa in the Small Schools poll.

The complete AP poll is below. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record and total points, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

Large Schools

(School, first-place votes, record, points)

1, Mukwonago (6) 2-0 69; 2, Kimberly (1) 2-0 57; 3, Waunakee 2-0 44; 4, Muskego (2-0) 41; 5, Bay Port 2-0 37; 6 (tie), Neenah and Hartland Arrowhead 2-0 21; 8, Franklin 1-1 16; 9, Brookfield Central 2-0 13; 10, Homestead 1-1 12.

Others receiving votes: Appleton North 7, Fond du Lac 7, Oak Creek 7, Sussex Hamilton 7, New Richmond 6, Madison Memorial 6, Sun Prairie West 6, Sun Prairie East 6, West De Pere 4, River Falls 4.

Medium Schools

1, Catholic Memorial (6) 2-0 66; 2, Monroe 2-0 51; 3, Rice Lake 2-0 47; 4, (tie) Ellsworth 1-1 and Freedom 2-0 28; 6, Columbus 2-0; 7, Mayville 2-0 24; 8, Pewaukee 1-1 22; 9, Edgewood 2-0 21; 10, Racine St. Catherine's 2-0 11.

Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 9, New Berlin Eisenhower 9, Fox Valley Lutheran 8, Lakeland 7, Northwestern 6, Brodhead/Juda 5, St. Croix Central 5, Kewaskum 4, Lake Mills 3, Grafton 2, Lodi 2.

Small Schools

1, St. Mary's Springs (3) 2-0 61; 2, Aquinas (4) 2-0 57; 3, Regis 2-0 48; 4, Edgar 2-0 34; 5, Coleman 2-0 24; 6 (tie), Colby 2-0 and Mondovi 2-0 22; 8, Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) 2-0 21; 9, Darlington 1-1 19; 10, Bangor 2-0 18.

Others receiving votes: Reedsville 16, Cashton 16, Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 9, Auburndale 6, Shiocton 5, Markesan 5, Potosi-Cassville 1, Manawa 1.

