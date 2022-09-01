Letter: Remember Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid when voting Nov. 8

For those concerned that gas prices were high, you see them coming down.

Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid are still part of the plan for the party in the White House. The other political party believes they are entitlements and plans to cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid looking at the programs every five years to adjust them.

If you are looking for medical insurance, keep in mind there has been nothing in the previous four years, and nothing now, that has been suggested to replace the Affordable Care Act.

Please keep in mind the candidates that are truly working for people and our democracy — PLEASE.

Linda Houston, Wooster