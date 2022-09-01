ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooster, OH

Letter: Remember Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid when voting Nov. 8

By The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2shxlH_0heIa7Vg00

For those concerned that gas prices were high, you see them coming down.

Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid are still part of the plan for the party in the White House. The other political party believes they are entitlements and plans to cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid looking at the programs every five years to adjust them.

If you are looking for medical insurance, keep in mind there has been nothing in the previous four years, and nothing now, that has been suggested to replace the Affordable Care Act.

Please keep in mind the candidates that are truly working for people and our democracy — PLEASE.

Linda Houston, Wooster

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hometownstations.com

Cleveland Clinic psychologist discusses how the pandemic changed some for the better

The COVID-19 pandemic took a big toll on many people's mental health, however, some also became more resilient. It's one of many positive changes to come out of the last couple of years. Psychologists say the pandemic also triggered more conversations about mental health, which helped reduce stigmas. In addition, many people had to find new ways to cope if they couldn't go to the gym or connect with family and friends. Research shows some still continue with these new habits even now that the restrictions have ended. Another benefit was people learned how to say no and set boundaries. For example, if they didn't want to go somewhere they had no problem speaking up about it and that seems to have continued. Psychologists say on a similar note, people have also adjusted their social connections to fit more with what they like.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wooster, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Wooster, OH
Government
whbc.com

COVID WEEKLY UPDATE: Ohio, Stark Case Numbers Up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Remembering again that many new coronavirus cases go unreported now, Stark County and the state still saw increased reported case numbers over the last week. Ohio reported over 25,000 new cases with 801 from the county. That county figure is over a...
OHIO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Back pay for 29 workers recovered from Akron employer

(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $67,294 in unpaid wages for 29 workers after Akron, Ohio, based employer McNeil and NRM Inc. failed to pay them for two and a half months this year. “Workers cannot be expected to bear the burden of the...
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Medicaid#Election Local#Gas Prices#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Medical Insurance#General Health#Medical Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
White House
wastetodaymagazine.com

Republic employee dies after hydrogen sulfide exposure at Ohio US Ecology facility

A 27-year-old Republic employee critically injured in a chemical release at a US Ecology facility earlier this month has died, reports Fox 8. Ray Sullivan, a West Virginia native, was one of five people affected by a release of hydrogen sulfide (H2S) on Aug. 22 at the facility located along Central Avenue Southeast in Canton Township, Ohio. He was pronounced dead Aug. 26, according to his obituary.
CANTON, OH
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy