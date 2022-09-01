ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Kahuna Wing Festival is Sunday in Knoxville, bringing fun and serious help for charities

By Sarah Riley, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 4 days ago
Who doesn't love chicken wings, beer, music and a good time? Big Kahuna Wing Festival is back this weekend, and it's all for charity – including the News Sentinel's Empty Stocking Fund.

Head to World's Fair Park in downtown Knoxville starting at 3 p.m. Sunday for the ninth annual festival. Tickets are $20 in advance at bkwfestival.com or $30 at the gate.

Festivals goers get tickets for 15 complimentary wings that can be redeemed at a variety of vendors. There are dozens of styles from mild to extra spicy with international flavors across the spectrum. Extra wing tickets are just a buck each.

That's about 15,000 pounds of delicious wings, friends.

Kids 8 and under are free and $10 tickets are available for those who opt not to eat wings. There are $200 VIP tickets, too, and those are tax deductible.

Bands play all afternoon and evening and the festival has expanded its 9 p.m. fireworks show to incorporate a big surprise.

Other charities that receive funds from the festival are University of Tennessee Culinary Institute, East Tennessee Children's Hospital and Boys and Girls Clubs of East Tennessee.

Big Kahuna Wing Festival founder Matt Beeler is the president of our Empty Stocking Fund, which provides holiday meals to our neighbors in need.

Any time of year, please consider a donation at esfknox.org.

Tennessee Tribune

Black Woman Owned Company Blazing the Trail in the Gymnastics Industry

Knoxville, Tennessee – Bell Leotards, owned by Melanie Bell is blazing the trail in the gymnastics industry as one of the only black owned, woman owned gymnastic leotard companies in the nation. While previously working for a well-known gymnastics apparel company, Melanie had designs featured in the 2020 Summer Olympics, making the main stage multiple times with elite gymnasts, and ultimately pushing her to start Bell Leotards where she has more freedom than ever to create quality practice and competition leotards.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Sevier County Fair returns for 87th year

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Looking for a way to spend your Labor Day Weekend? If so, the Sevier County Fair could be the place for you. The fair kicked off on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and will last until Monday, Sept. 5. Fair Admission Pricing Aug. 30 (Sept. 2 and Sept. 5): Adults (11 years […]
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Toxic algae in ponds can kill pets, UT professor says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A University of Tennessee assistant professor, Ivis Gore, is hoping to warn those who may take their dogs out for a swim at ponds or lakes about a type of algae that could potentially kill your furry friend. Gore has a one-year-old Labrador who loves...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Budweiser Clydesdales to make appearance in Powell

POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Can’t make it to the 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show to see the Budweiser Clydesdales? You will have another opportunity to see the famous horses!. In honor of National Preparedness Month, the parent company of Budweiser, Anheuser-Busch is hosting its second annual “Prepare For Your Pets” campaign on Thursday, Sept. 8 at Kroger, located at 234 East Emory Road.
POWELL, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

