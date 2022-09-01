Big Kahuna Wing Festival is Sunday in Knoxville, bringing fun and serious help for charities

Who doesn't love chicken wings, beer, music and a good time? Big Kahuna Wing Festival is back this weekend, and it's all for charity – including the News Sentinel's Empty Stocking Fund.

Head to World's Fair Park in downtown Knoxville starting at 3 p.m. Sunday for the ninth annual festival. Tickets are $20 in advance at bkwfestival.com or $30 at the gate.

Festivals goers get tickets for 15 complimentary wings that can be redeemed at a variety of vendors. There are dozens of styles from mild to extra spicy with international flavors across the spectrum. Extra wing tickets are just a buck each.

That's about 15,000 pounds of delicious wings, friends.

Kids 8 and under are free and $10 tickets are available for those who opt not to eat wings. There are $200 VIP tickets, too, and those are tax deductible.

Bands play all afternoon and evening and the festival has expanded its 9 p.m. fireworks show to incorporate a big surprise.

Other charities that receive funds from the festival are University of Tennessee Culinary Institute, East Tennessee Children's Hospital and Boys and Girls Clubs of East Tennessee.

Big Kahuna Wing Festival founder Matt Beeler is the president of our Empty Stocking Fund, which provides holiday meals to our neighbors in need.

Any time of year, please consider a donation at esfknox.org.