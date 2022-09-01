ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

townandtourist.com

30 Treehouse Rentals In Georgia (Private & Top-Rated!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Georgia is a naturally beautiful state. One way to experience the beauty of Georgia’s landscapes and mountains is by staying in a secluded treehouse or cabin. If you plan on traveling around this state, you may wonder what the top treehouse rentals are.
nowhabersham.com

No news is good news on Georgia waterways

It’s been a safe end of summer weekend so far on Georgia’s waterways. On Saturday, there were no drownings, no boating incidents, and no BUI arrests reported statewide, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division. “It is likely that the weather and the start...
The Albany Herald

Armyworms are marching across Georgia turfgrass

ATHENS — Over the past couple of weeks, I have received numerous calls from curious homeowners and frustrated farmers regarding the dreaded fall armyworm. Damage to established turf is most often aesthetic. However, newly planted sod or sprigs can be severely damaged or even killed by fall armyworm feeding.
Clayton News Daily

Georgia teacher supply supplement will cost $20M

(The Center Square) — Georgia plans to spend about $20 million on a program to give teachers and school employees a $125 bonus, a state official confirmed on Friday. Georgia announced the "Back-to-School Supply Supplement" program in July. Under the plan, the state will give a $125 supplement to teachers and school staff members "who work to provide instructional and supportive services directly to students on a daily basis."
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Enters Settlement with Florida Company Over Deceptive Direct Mail Solicitations Targeting Small Businesses

Georgia’s Office of the Attorney General has entered into a settlement with CA Certificate Service, LLC, which also does business as GA Certificate Service, and its owner and sole employee, James Beard. The settlement resolves allegations that the company sent deceptive direct mail solicitations to Georgia small business owners offering to assist in obtaining a Certificate of Existence. CA Certificate Service would then charge $72.50 for completing the paperwork to obtain a Certificate of Existence, even though businesses can easily acquire a Certificate of Existence directly from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office for a mere $10.
DeanLand

We've Scouted 5 Northwest Georgia Autumn Hikes That Guarantee Amazing Foliage, Bright Colors and Unforgettable Pictures

We love hiking in all seasons. And whenever we hike, we have a camera or phone along, always taking lots of scenic photos of the landscape and surroundings. So now that fall is approaching, we're mapping out some nearby Northwest Georgia hikes where we know fall colors will be plentiful, and where we can compare the colors to other seasons in our photos.
nowhabersham.com

Georgia Labor Day holiday traffic count

The Georgia Department of Public Safety reports at least nine people have died on state roads during this long holiday weekend. Two of the deaths occurred in Northeast Georgia’s Stephens and Hart counties. State troopers in Marietta, Sylvania, Albany, and Newnan have also reported fatalities, as well as police in Atlanta, Cobb, and Clayton counties.
WRDW-TV

Ga., S.C. experts say new COVID boosters could prevent new surge

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Health agencies across the two-state region are getting ready for the rollout of the new COVID boosters shots that offer more protection against newer and more contagious variants of coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday endorsed the new shots, paving the way for...
CBS 46

Several families displaced by rising Georgia floodwaters due to storm

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several families have been displaced as the areas around Chattooga County and Floyd County continue to experience heavy flooding and storms. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency on Sunday after thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas.
allongeorgia.com

Kemp Announces 63 Appointments to Various Boards, Commissions, and Councils

Governor Brian Kemp today announced 63 appointments to various boards, commissions, and councils. Brian Dill, Jerald Mitchell, Mark Parkman, and James Alvin Wilbanks were reappointed. Chris Brown is vice president of operations and technology for Turner Sports. In this capacity, he oversees Turner Sports’ linear and digital live productions, including...
NBC News

Failure to launch: How a Georgia town spent seven years and millions of dollars to join the space race

ST. MARYS, Ga. — In 2015, officials in Camden County pitched a bold idea to their 54,000 residents: a commercial spaceport to be built along one of the most pristine stretches of the Georgia coast. It was to be the kind of project that would catapult the area’s quiet and unassuming towns into a projected trillion-dollar industry and a chance for this southeastern corner of the state to join a new kind of space race.
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Georgia

When it comes to comfort food, all of us have something that they prefer and if your favorite comfort food is a juicy burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
