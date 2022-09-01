Read full article on original website
Georgia among top 10 best states to retire in 2022: Study
Whether it's kicking back on the porch reading the newspaper, enjoying the outdoors or just being closer to the grandkids, post-career goals vary for people. But all states are not the same when it comes to retirement, a recent study from Bankrate found.
townandtourist.com
30 Treehouse Rentals In Georgia (Private & Top-Rated!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Georgia is a naturally beautiful state. One way to experience the beauty of Georgia’s landscapes and mountains is by staying in a secluded treehouse or cabin. If you plan on traveling around this state, you may wonder what the top treehouse rentals are.
nowhabersham.com
No news is good news on Georgia waterways
It’s been a safe end of summer weekend so far on Georgia’s waterways. On Saturday, there were no drownings, no boating incidents, and no BUI arrests reported statewide, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division. “It is likely that the weather and the start...
Armyworms are marching across Georgia turfgrass
ATHENS — Over the past couple of weeks, I have received numerous calls from curious homeowners and frustrated farmers regarding the dreaded fall armyworm. Damage to established turf is most often aesthetic. However, newly planted sod or sprigs can be severely damaged or even killed by fall armyworm feeding.
wgxa.tv
On the Farm: National Black Growers Council chooses Middle Georgia as stop on 2022 tour
MONTEZUMA, Ga. (WGXA)- The National Black Growers Council chose Middle Georgia as a stop on its 2022 National Farm Tour by visiting Macon County to showcase three of the state's big crops: cotton, peanuts and soybeans. “It was exciting to be with National Black Growers Council with the James Family...
CBS 46
Politicians debate whether Medicaid expansion would save AMC, other hospitals
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia is one of a dozen states in the U.S. that have not fully expanded Medicaid coverage. State Democrats say it’s necessary and could help keep places like AMC Medical Center running. Republicans say otherwise. This week Stacey Abrams told CBS46 that if she’s elected...
Clayton News Daily
Georgia teacher supply supplement will cost $20M
(The Center Square) — Georgia plans to spend about $20 million on a program to give teachers and school employees a $125 bonus, a state official confirmed on Friday. Georgia announced the "Back-to-School Supply Supplement" program in July. Under the plan, the state will give a $125 supplement to teachers and school staff members "who work to provide instructional and supportive services directly to students on a daily basis."
Georgia gubernatorial candidates casting blame for Atlanta Medical Center closure
ATLANTA — Georgia Democrats are quickly seizing upon Wellstar’s sudden announcement it was closing Atlanta Medical Center as a top campaign issue in the November elections. A group of Democrats led by gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams gathered across the street from AMC and blamed the closing on Republican...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Enters Settlement with Florida Company Over Deceptive Direct Mail Solicitations Targeting Small Businesses
Georgia’s Office of the Attorney General has entered into a settlement with CA Certificate Service, LLC, which also does business as GA Certificate Service, and its owner and sole employee, James Beard. The settlement resolves allegations that the company sent deceptive direct mail solicitations to Georgia small business owners offering to assist in obtaining a Certificate of Existence. CA Certificate Service would then charge $72.50 for completing the paperwork to obtain a Certificate of Existence, even though businesses can easily acquire a Certificate of Existence directly from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office for a mere $10.
We've Scouted 5 Northwest Georgia Autumn Hikes That Guarantee Amazing Foliage, Bright Colors and Unforgettable Pictures
We love hiking in all seasons. And whenever we hike, we have a camera or phone along, always taking lots of scenic photos of the landscape and surroundings. So now that fall is approaching, we're mapping out some nearby Northwest Georgia hikes where we know fall colors will be plentiful, and where we can compare the colors to other seasons in our photos.
nowhabersham.com
Georgia Labor Day holiday traffic count
The Georgia Department of Public Safety reports at least nine people have died on state roads during this long holiday weekend. Two of the deaths occurred in Northeast Georgia’s Stephens and Hart counties. State troopers in Marietta, Sylvania, Albany, and Newnan have also reported fatalities, as well as police in Atlanta, Cobb, and Clayton counties.
WRDW-TV
Ga., S.C. experts say new COVID boosters could prevent new surge
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Health agencies across the two-state region are getting ready for the rollout of the new COVID boosters shots that offer more protection against newer and more contagious variants of coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday endorsed the new shots, paving the way for...
Henry County Daily Herald
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Georgia using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
CBS 46
Several families displaced by rising Georgia floodwaters due to storm
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several families have been displaced as the areas around Chattooga County and Floyd County continue to experience heavy flooding and storms. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency on Sunday after thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas.
Many Georgia Cities Ranked In The Top 25 For The Highest STD Rates In The US
When it comes to U.S. states with the highest reported cases of STDs, most can be found in the South. Using the most recent data from the CDC, a report from Innerbody published in February 2022 found Georgia to rank number 3 for most reported infections per 100,000 residents. This puts the Peach State right behind Louisiana (#2) and Mississippi (#1.)
allongeorgia.com
Kemp Announces 63 Appointments to Various Boards, Commissions, and Councils
Governor Brian Kemp today announced 63 appointments to various boards, commissions, and councils. Brian Dill, Jerald Mitchell, Mark Parkman, and James Alvin Wilbanks were reappointed. Chris Brown is vice president of operations and technology for Turner Sports. In this capacity, he oversees Turner Sports’ linear and digital live productions, including...
Georgia Gas Prices: The average driver can now fill up their car for less than $50 again
Georgia gas prices continue to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.33 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 5 cents less than a week ago, 36 cents less than a month ago, and 35 cents more than this time last year.
CBS 46
Residents of North Georgia still dealing with floodwaters with more rain expected
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents in some parts of northwest Georgia are still dealing with flood waters invading their homes and businesses early Monday morning. Right now, Chattooga and Floyd counties, about 80 miles northwest of Atlanta, are under a state of emergency. According to Gov. Kemp’s emergency order, some...
NBC News
Failure to launch: How a Georgia town spent seven years and millions of dollars to join the space race
ST. MARYS, Ga. — In 2015, officials in Camden County pitched a bold idea to their 54,000 residents: a commercial spaceport to be built along one of the most pristine stretches of the Georgia coast. It was to be the kind of project that would catapult the area’s quiet and unassuming towns into a projected trillion-dollar industry and a chance for this southeastern corner of the state to join a new kind of space race.
5 Great Burger Places in Georgia
When it comes to comfort food, all of us have something that they prefer and if your favorite comfort food is a juicy burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
