Cashless tolls start on Cimarron Turnpike ahead of OSU game

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority began transitioning the US-412/Cimarron to PlatePay cashless tolling Tuesday between Stillwater and Tulsa.

The SH-99 Toll Plaza intersection (mm 48) near Hallett is the first toll plaza to convert to PlatePay, which creates a free flow of traffic and eliminates sudden speed changes and stops at a toll booth.

Moving to cashless tolling this week is expected to help alleviate Game Day traffic congestion ahead of Oklahoma State University’s first home football game Thursday in Stillwater. Motorists also are reminded of potential travel delays at an Oklahoma Department of Transportation bridge rehabilitation project on SH-99 just north of Hallett in Pawnee County, where travel will be restricted to one lane with temporary traffic signals through November.

The remaining turnpike toll plazas at US-64, US-177 and the Stillwater Spur are expected to convert to PlatePay by the end of the year.

PlatePay cameras photograph a vehicle’s license plate, enabling the Authority to send the vehicle’s registered owner an invoice. Drivers without a PIKEPASS will receive a bill in the mail. PIKEPASS customers get lower toll rates though.

This marks the fifth Oklahoma toll road to transition to all-electronic tolling this year. The Cimarron Turnpike joins the John Kilpatrick, Kickapoo, H.E. Bailey and Chickasaw turnpikes.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority plans to transition the state’s remaining turnpikes to cashless tolling by the end of 2024.

