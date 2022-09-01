Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Rochester Labor Council holds conference in support of unions for Labor Day
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local workers’ rights leaders and others marked the start of Labor Day with a conference at a North Union Street building in support of workers who decide to unionize. The Rochester Labor Council organized the conference and this year’s parade. The council said this year’s...
WHEC TV-10
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Marchers demand accountability and transparency from school district
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Ahead of the first week of school, community members are looking for answers on how the Rochester City School District will be spending its budget. Education community groups gathered at the Rochester Board of Education over the weekend, and marched to the public safety building. The theme of the march was “Halt the School to Prison Pipeline”.
WHEC TV-10
Replica 16th-century Spanish ship visits Port of Rochester through Monday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 16th-century Spanish tall ship was at the Port of Rochester on Saturday and Sunday. The Nao Trinidad, is a replica of the captain ship of what was called the Armada del Maluco (1519-1522), commanded by Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan. The life-size replica weighs 200 tons,...
WHEC TV-10
Woman suing City of Rochester over miscarriage
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – A woman is suing the City of Rochester, Rochester police officers, Monroe County and sheriff’s deputies. She claims tear gas used during a protest back in September 2020 caused her miscarriage. According to paperwork filed Friday, Jesse Ames was at a protest on September...
WHEC TV-10
RCSD receives back-to-school donation from Advantage FCU
ROCHESTER, N.Y. It’s the last weekend of summer before heading back to school. The Rochester City School District got a very generous donation Friday. Check out those tote bags filled with new school supplies from Advantage Federal Credit Union. Its staff collected hundreds of new calculators, backpacks, pencils, and...
WHEC TV-10
Drum Corp Associates competing in Rochester during world championships
The best drum corps from across the country are competing in Rochester this weekend!. The 2022 Drum Corp Associates World Championships run through Sunday. Dozens of drums and bugle corps are expected to attract thousands of people to the competition. This year’s championship is the 20th time Rochester has been...
WHEC TV-10
More vandalism at Spencerport High School
SPENCERPORT, N.Y. – Vandalism for a second time. Painted senior parking spots at Spencerport High School had crude graffiti written all over them. This is the second time that painted spots were destroyed. News10NBC’s Stephanie Duprey was at the school last week when it happened, and she caught up...
WHEC TV-10
Spencerport Bandit still on the “Moo-ve,” owners ask for community help
Spencerport, N.Y. – The Spencerport Bandit is on the loose. But not the kind of “bandit” you might be thinking. The Spencerport Bandit is a cow, and she’s wanted by her owners. The farm family tells News10NBC’s Stephanie Duprey she’s quick and they just can’t keep up with her.
WHEC TV-10
Teen rescued from Genesee River
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – A call about a young teen swimming in the Genesee River turned into a rescue for several University of Rochester peace officers. It happened early Sunday morning. Friday morning News10NBC met with the officers to talk to them about how they were able pull the...
WHEC TV-10
In-Depth: Rochester currently has more homicides, than the last five years at this time
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Saturday night’s shooting marks the 54th homicide in the City of Rochester this year, according to the Rochester Police Department’s Open Data Portal. It’s one of this year’s 26 open homicide cases. The department has an under 50 percent closure rate so far this year, that’s slightly less than the average closure rates over the last five years. However, the City also has more homicides this year than there have been in the last five years at this time.
WHEC TV-10
Bicentennial celebration commemorates Harriet Tubman’s birth
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Sunday the Rochester community came together to honor the famed abolitionist, Harriett Tubman, and the “Journey to Freedom.”. The event was held at the Rochester Museum and Science Center as part of the bicentennial celebration that kicked off with a traveling statue unveiling on Friday, which will be in Rochester until November 1st. There were actors portraying Tubman, along with artists reciting poems.
WHEC TV-10
Murder victim at Joseph Avenue corner store identified
Update: On September 5, 2022, at about 12:15 a.m. Rochester Police Officers responded to the Joseph xpress convenience store at 646 Joseph Ave for the report of a male shot. When officers arrived they found 24-year-old Isaiah Fleming, a City Resident, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. Store employees attempted life-saving measures until an ambulance arrived, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
WHEC TV-10
Anna Douglass honored for her critical contribution to the fight for equality
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A prominent abolitionist’s family was honored today at Mount Hope Cemetery. September 3rd is the day in 1838 in which Frederick Douglass sought freedom with the aid of his future wife Anna. Both Anna Douglass, and her daughter Annie, were moved from their original burial site in Washington DC to the cemetery at Mount Hope, next to Frederick Douglass.
WHEC TV-10
Harriet Tubman travelling statue is in Rochester for two months
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – You now have another reason to visit Washington Square Park in the heart of the Flower City. A beautiful statue now graces the southeast corner. The “Harriet Tubman – The Journey to Freedom” travelling statue is crisscrossing the country in honor of the abolitionist’s 200th birthday. It was unveiled Friday in Rochester to the cheers of about a hundred attendees.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester Fringe Festival returns next week, features more than 500 performances
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fringe Festival returns next week, featuring more than 500 shows across more than 30 venues across the city. This year’s acts include music, film, dancing, comedy, theatre, interactive shows, and much more. The performances start on Tuesday, September 13 and run until Saturday, September 24.
WHEC TV-10
Police increase patrol over holiday weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.Y. (WHEC) – Some community members say, they weren’t shocked to hear about Friday mornings murder at Ontario Beach. “It’s not super surprising,” Catherine Kaye told News10NBC. Kaye lives in the area. She says she didn’t hear shots go off, but she knows people who...
WHEC TV-10
Fallen officer remembered on anniversary of his death
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Saturday marks the eight-year anniversary of the passing of fallen Rochester Police Officer Daryl Pierson. He was shot while pursuing a suspect on Hudson Avenue near Ernst Street on September 3, 2014. Pierson, a married father of two, died over an hour later at Rochester General Hospital. He was buried a week later at White Haven Memorial Park.
WHEC TV-10
Convicted felon faces weapons charges following RPD investigation into June shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police on Monday said convicted felon Travis Collier is facing weapons charges following an investigation into a June 18th shooting on North Street. Collier, 34, was also charged with assault and illegal weapons possession after police said he carried out the August 11 double shooting at a birthday party on Child Street. Police announced those charges on August 19. The two victims, both women in their 20s, survived after being hospitalized.
WHEC TV-10
Traffic stop leads to felony drug and gun charges
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – State Police arrested a woman Friday during a traffic stop for felony drug and gun charges. Police say it happened on Woodford Street, on the city’s north side. 38-year old Lauren Stubbs, of Rochester, was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon, and for intent...
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Police release name of Lyell Ave murder victim
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said that Raymond J. Walls, 27, is the name of the man who was fatally shot on Lyell Avenue near Angle Street on Saturday night. The Rochester Police Department responded at 8:30 p.m. to reports of a man shot. They found Walls suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and an ambulance rushed him to the hospital. The city resident was pronounced dead at the hospital.
