Leicester Tigers are hopeful Anthony Watson will be available for the start of the Premiership season... after the summer signing suffered a leg injury during pre-season win over Newcastle

By Alex Bywater
 4 days ago

Leicester are hopeful Anthony Watson will be available to start the Gallagher Premiership season as they allayed injury fears over their new England and British & Irish Lions back.

Watson joined the English champions this summer from Bath after recovering from a serious knee problem which forced him to spend 10 months on the sidelines.

The 28-year-old limped off in Leicester’s pre-season win over Newcastle last Friday, raising concerns he had suffered another serious leg issue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lzK68_0heIZLFC00
Leicester Tigers are hopeful Anthony Watson will be fit for the start of the new season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JvnJp_0heIZLFC00
Tigers boss Steve Borthwick says Watson is 'a professional in the true sense of the word'

But Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick is hopeful Watson will soon recover and be fit to feature when his team start the defence of their Premiership crown at Exeter a week on Saturday.

‘We’re nine days away from that game and we’re very hopeful of that situation,’ Borthwick said.

‘He (Watson) is a man who knows his body. I think he felt a little tightness, so we took him off as a precaution. He felt very positive post game and we’re constantly monitoring that now.

‘He’s a professional in the true sense of the word. He does everything to get himself right and fit to play. He’s presented in fantastic shape since he came and joined us.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dFsOo_0heIZLFC00
Watson had a serious knee injury at Bath that forced him to be sidelined for 10 months

‘He felt something straight away and we pulled him off straight away. That meant minimal damage.’

Watson has been joined at Leicester this summer by South Africa’s World Cup-winning fly-half Handre Pollard who arrived on Wednesday evening.

Springbok Pollard was this week released from his team’s Rugby Championship squad with a knee injury which is expected to keep him out for six weeks.

Pollard will definitely miss the start of the new campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vSNZ4_0heIZLFC00
South African fly-half Handre Pollock will definitely miss the start of the season with an injury

‘Everywhere he (Pollard) has gone, he’s been successful,’ Borthwick added.

‘What he brings is that knowledge and calmness on the field. He’s clearly a fantastic player, but also a brilliant leader. The ability he has to influence other people on the field is extraordinary.’

Saracens lock Nick Isiekwe has emerged as a doubt for England’s autumn series after it was confirmed he will miss ‘several months’ of action.

Isiekwe is set for surgery this week although the exact nature of his problem was unspecified by Saracens.

England flanker Lewis Ludlam has retained the captaincy of Northampton Saints for the 2022/23 campaign.

