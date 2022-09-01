ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

KCC invites community to experience music with free classes Sept. 12-15

By Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YPgxr_0heIZKMT00

BATTLE CREEK — Kellogg Community College is inviting the community to experience all things music, offering free access to a dozen music classes in September as part of its annual Music Week.

Music Week will run Sept. 12-15, primarily at the Davidson Visual and Performing Arts Center on KCC's main campus at 450 North Ave. in Battle Creek. The weeklong series of classes also includes online options and opportunities at KCC’s regional center campus in Coldwater.

All classes are free and open to the public. Advance registration is required online at forms.office.com/r/4WN5P996LP.

Dr. Gerald Case-Blanchard, professor of vocal music and music area coordinator at KCC, said Music Week provides the community a unique opportunity to participate in the music process while sampling college music classes in a low-pressure environment.

“We welcome individuals of all backgrounds to come to KCC during Music Week and experience music not only as an audience member, but as a student and participant in the music-making process,” Case-Blanchard said in a statement. “Whether you have years of experience enjoying or performing music or are completely new to the arts, we’ll have something for everyone to enjoy at KCC during Music Week.”

Free classes offered during Music Week include general classes on music appreciation and music fundamentals, individualized voice and instrumental lessons and choir and band opportunities, among others.

Participants will have the opportunity to attend the following music classes Sept. 12-15:

  • MUSI 100: Fundamentals of Music (online)
  • MUSI 104: Branch County Community Chorus (in Coldwater)
  • MUSI 105: Kellogg Singers (in Battle Creek)
  • MUSI 107: Voice Class (online)
  • MUSI 112: Individualized Voice Lesson (in Battle Creek)
  • MUSI 122: Individualized Piano/Keyboard Lesson (in Battle Creek)
  • MUSI 130: Beginning Music Theory 1 (in Battle Creek)
  • MUSI 132: Aural Comprehension and Music Reading 1 (in Battle Creek)
  • MUSI 135: Individualized Instrumental Lesson (in Battle Creek)
  • MUSI 160: KCC Concert Band (in Battle Creek)
  • MUSI 161: KCC Jazz Band (in Battle Creek)
  • MUSI 211: Music Appreciation and How to Take a Music Couse Online Q&A Session (in Battle Creek)

The free courses will proceed as regularly scheduled with registered KCC students attending for credit, providing individuals who sit in on the classes a chance to see what a college music course at KCC is like.

“This is a great opportunity for those who have thought about pursuing an interest in music at the college level but aren’t sure if it’s right for them,” Case-Blanchard said. “These classes cover a broad range of our musical offerings here at KCC and provide a clear window into music studies at the College.”

Music Week at KCC will kick off with a free community forum event held in conjunction with the Battle Creek Symphony, titled “Hold On, America, Hold On!” The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Davidson Center and feature remarks from Case-Blanchard, KCC Interim President Paul R. Watson II and Anne Harrigan, artistic director and creative director of the Battle Creek Symphony.

The forum will overlap with a concurrent Music Week open house with music faculty, running until 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be available following the forum.

For more information about Music Week at KCC or other music programming at the college, contact Case-Blanchard at case-blanchardg@kellogg.edu or 269-565-7859.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on Twitter: G_SteeleBC

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Kalamazoo nonprofit celebrates five years of giving by surpassing $250K in donations

KALAMAZOO, MI — Creating maximum impact with minimum effort. It’s a model that Cody Livingston and his older brother Justin have found to be appealing to a growing number of guys across the country through Guys Who Give, a nonprofit that launched seven years ago in Boulder County, Colorado. The organization’s second chapter hatched in Kalamazoo County in August 2017.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

Holland/Zeeland Community Truck Parade Set for Monday

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 4, 2022) – One of Holland’s most recent annual traditions is set for Monday morning. Over 70 vehicles are expected to participate in the 17th Holland/Zeeland Community Labor Day Truck Parade. It begins at 9:15 AM in the parking lot at the Herman Miller headquarters complex on Zeeland’s east side, rolls through downtown Zeeland and along Chicago Drive to downtown Holland, where the fleet heads down 8th Street to the Heeringa Holland Civic Center Place. A ice cream social with a variety of activities is slated for the Civic Center parking lot.
HOLLAND, MI
themanchestermirror.com

Michigan’s child care crisis is worse than policymakers have estimated

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. It was March 27, 2021, and an at-home day care in Grand Rapids was ready for a pool day. The day care’s owner took seven children — five of whom were just 2 and 3 years old — to a nearby Holiday Inn Express. She bought a room to use the hotel’s splash pad and two indoor pools, and charged parents $25 per child.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Coldwater, MI
Education
Battle Creek, MI
Entertainment
City
Coldwater, MI
Battle Creek, MI
Education
My Magic GR

Yum! Grand Rapids’ Poutine Week Returns This Fall

Love poutine? Good news! Coming up soon you'll have a week to enjoy different poutine dishes from restaurants along Michigan Street in Grand Rapids. For the first time since its inception in 2020, Michigan Street Poutine Week coincides with Art Prize!. What Is Poutine?. If you've never had poutine, simply...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Music Week#Other Music#Vocal Music#Music Appreciation#Free Classes#Kcc#Kellogg Community College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Music
wincountry.com

Calhoun Commissioners approve Juvenile Home name change

MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – The Juvenile Home will now be named the Calhoun County Youth Center and will adopt a new logo that depicts a phoenix. This change was approved by the Calhoun County Board of Commissioners during their meeting on Thursday and is tied to a re-imagining of the facility.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
My Magic GR

Did you know SleazyWorld Go is from Grand Rapids?

This Grand Rapids-born rapper has been taking the industry and TikTok worlds by storm. Joseph Isaac, better known as SleazyWorld Go, was born and raised in Grand Rapids. Although he moved to Kansas City, Missouri, he always mentions his Grand Rapids ties. While on The Bootleg Kev Show Podcast, SleazyWorld...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Meijer unveils a small-footprint grocery concept coming in 2023

Providing a quick in-and-out shopping experience for every customer is the driving force behind Meijer’s newest brick-and-mortar store concept—Meijer Grocery, unveiled Thursday. The first two Meijer Grocery stores will open in neighborhoods in southeast Michigan's Orion Township and Macomb Township in early 2023, Meijer said in a statement.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
Fox17

Grand Rapids nonprofit remembers Walker crash victim

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids nonprofit is remembering the woman who was hit and killed while trying to cross a Walker intersection Thursday morning. Laurie Bos was 71 when her mobility scooter was hit by a car on Lake Michigan Drive, according to Walker police. Renew Mobility...
WALKER, MI
The Battle Creek Enquirer

The Battle Creek Enquirer

1K+
Followers
976
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in Battle Creek and surrounding areas

 http://battlecreekenquirer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy