kmaland.com
KMAland Volleyball (9/3): Sidney, Missouri Valley grab impressive tournament titles
(KMAland) -- Sidney and Missouri Valley won tournament championships in a hefty slate of KMAland volleyball action on Saturday. Sidney went 5-0 to win the Clarinda Tournament on Saturday. The Cowgirls beat Shenandoah, Clarinda, Tri-Center, West Central Valley and Maryville, grabbing three sweeps and two three-set wins. Maryville and Clarinda...
kmaland.com
Platte Valley, East Atchison move up in Mo 8-Man Media Poll
(KMAlander) -- Platte Valley and East Atchison were movers in the latest Missouri 8-Player Media Poll. Platte Valley moved up one spot to third while East Atchison is up two positions to sixth. North Andrew is still the highest-ranked KMAland team. The Cardinals are ranked second with three first place...
kmaland.com
Dominant Bedford meets Lenox in KMA Sports Game of the Week, Back Forty Battle
(Bedford) -- Bedford football claimed another dominant win on Friday night, rolling to a 70-6 win over Griswold. The Bulldogs (2-0 overall, 1-0 8-Player District 9) have outscored their first two opponents 146-12. “We didn’t think we executed very well offensively the first game,” Bulldogs head coach Jeremy Nally told KMA Sports. “I thought we came out and did a better job (this week). We still have a lot of other things we want to fine tune, but I’m glad we’re taking the correct steps.”
kmaland.com
KMAland Iowa 11-Player Week 2 (9/2): Harlan rolls, Creston, Treynor, Mount Ayr go to 2-0
(KMAland) -- Harlan rolled, Creston moved to 2-0, Treynor took down a rival, Mount Ayr’s Braydon Pierson ran wild and LC, Kuemper, Denison-Schleswig, SC East & LeMars were other KMAland 11-Player winners on Friday. KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT. Indianola 31 Glenwood 17. Bennett Brueck led Indianola with 138 yards...
kmaland.com
Ashland-Greenwood battle tested, experienced heading into massive tilt with Aurora
(Ashland) -- A showdown between two top three teams in Class C-1 goes down Friday night when Ashland-Greenwood hosts Aurora. Friday's battle between the Omaha World-Herald No. 1 (Aurora) and No. 3 (Ashland-Greenwood) teams is the latest tough test in the Bluejays' season-opening gauntlet that already features a win over defending state champion Columbus Lakeview and No. 9 Wahoo.
kmaland.com
KMAland Triangle Week 2 (9/2): Shenandoah, Red Oak move to 2-0
(KMAland) -- Shenandoah and Red Oak moved to 2-0 on Friday evening with victories. Jade Spanger had a key 62-yard receiving touchdown in the fourth quarter for Shenandoah in the win. Cole Scamman threw for 95 yards and the score while Jayden Dickerson added 75 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Seth Zwickel kicked field goals of 33 and 21, and Treyten Foster posted three interceptions in his first career start.
kmaland.com
KMAland XC (9/2): North's Kifle runs to win at Augustana Twilight, Palmyra sweeps JCC meet
(KMAland) -- Sioux City North's Natnael Kifle won the Augustana Twilight while Palmyra swept the championships at the JCC Invitational to highlight KMAland XC on Friday. Sioux City North’s Natnael Kifle ran to a victory with a time of 15:00.28, leading the Stars to 153 points and a second-place finish at the Augustana Twilight. Gabe Nash also ran well in fifth place of the boy’s race with a time of 15:25.31.
kmaland.com
KMAland Softball (9/3): Nebraska City takes 2nd, Falls City goes 4th at Auburn Tournament
(KMAland) -- Nebraska City was second and Falls City was fourth at the Auburn Tournament while Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn and Syracuse also nabbed wins in KMAland softball on Saturday. OMAHA NORTH TOURNAMENT. Omaha Bryan 9 Plattsmouth 1. Aimee Dasher had three of Plattsmouth’s five hits, including a single, double and triple,...
kmaland.com
Larry Scherf, 86, of Clarinda, Iowa
Location: First United Methodist Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Larry Scherf memorial. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery. Notes:. Larry passed away...
kmaland.com
Fast start, turnovers boost Underwood in rout of Clarinda
(Underwood) -- First quarter domination led to another lopsided victory for Underwood (2-0), as the Eagles downed Clarinda (0-2) 59-22 Friday. It only took five minutes for Underwood to take a 28-0 lead. “[We had] a really fast start,” Underwood head coach Nate Mechealsen said. “Obviously the first five minutes...
kmaland.com
LISTEN -- KMA Friday Night Football Scoreboard Show Podcast
(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland, had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.
kmaland.com
2022-23 JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week (Week 2): Emilee Marth & Cade Hosier
(KMAland) -- Two standout athletes from Nebraska are the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week. Those honors go to Elmwood-Murdock's Cade Hosier and Nebraska City's Emilee Marth. Marth led Nebraska City's softball squad in a 2-2 week. Marth opened her week with a two-hit, two-run outing...
kmaland.com
KMAland Tennis (9/2): Nebraska City boys go 2-2 at Lincoln Christian
(KMAland) -- Nebraska City boys tennis went 2-2 at the Lincoln Christian Invitational on Friday. The Pioneers got 3-0 performances from Anthony Robinson and Connor Casugrove while Eli Davis, Cutler Adams, Reid Hamling and Sam Ebmeier won twice each. Zachary Ackerman, Landen Clark, Ethan Graves and Alex Peter also had one win each.
kmaland.com
College Football (9/3): Iowa, Nebraska, Iowa State, Kansas State grab first wins
(KMAland) -- Iowa found a unique way to score only seven points, Iowa State and Kansas State rolled and Nebraska pulled away for win Saturday. Iowa State (1-0): Iowa State rolled to a 42-10 win over Southeast Missouri (0-1). Hunter Dekkers threw for 293 yards and four touchdowns, including three to Xavier Hutchinson. Hutchinson caught eight balls for 128 yards and three scores. Jirehl Brock had a stellar showing on the ground with 104 yards and a score on 16 hauls. DeShawn Hanika also caught a touchdown.
kmaland.com
Deb Bruce, 59, of Pleasant Hill, Iowa
Service: Private family services to be held at a later date. Memorials:Please make contributions payable to the Des Moines Fire Department Credit Union noting in the memo portion Deb Bruce Memorial. Send contributions to Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel, PO Box 447, Red Oak, IA 51566. Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa.
kmaland.com
Nebraska's Grant named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska running back Anthony Grant has been named the Co-Offensive Player of the Week by the Big Ten Conference. Grant scored two touchdowns for the second straight game and finished with 189 yards rushing on 23 carries to lead the Huskers in a win over North Dakota. View...
kmaland.com
Eleanor Kay Tietz, 83, of Griswold
Location: St. John's United Church of Christ south of Lyman, Iowa. Visitation Location:Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Visitation Start:. 5:00 P.M. Visitation End: 7:00 PM. Memorials:Preferred to the family for a later designation. Funeral Home:. Rieken Duhn Funeral Home. Cemetery: St....
kmaland.com
Timmerman, Timberwolves roll through Sidney 35-0
(Sidney) -- While things got off to a shaky start in the first quarter, Southwest Valley stormed ahead as the game progressed to run away with a 35-0 win over Sidney. The Timberwolves (2-0) relied heavily in the first half on staunch defense, big play capabilities from quarterback Evan Timmerman, and a versatile backfield in their rout of the Cowboys (1-1).
saturdaytradition.com
Adrian Martinez, former Nebraska QB, reminiscent of time with Huskers: 'I wish them nothing but success'
Adrian Martinez may be at Kansas State now, but he still has plenty of respect for Nebraska. He still checks up on the Cornhuskers when he can per Jimmy Watkins of the Omaha World-Herald. Martinez had 53 yards passing in his debut with Kansas State. The Wildcats went on to...
Eye-catching Everly Brothers mural going up in SW Iowa
(Shenandoah, IA) — Construction is underway on a giant mural bearing the likenesses of Don and Phil Everly on Highway Two in southwest Iowa, alerting tourists to the Everly Brothers Childhood Home in Shenandoah. California artist John Cerney (SIR-nee) created the mural, which he says targets motorists who may not know of the brothers’ rich history, and how the duo parlayed performances as young children on K-M-A in the 1940’s to music stardom as rock-and-roll pioneers in the 1950’s and ’60’s. Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association officials also hope visitors will stop by the Everly Brothers’ house during Shenfest weekend in late September.
