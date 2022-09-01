(Bedford) -- Bedford football claimed another dominant win on Friday night, rolling to a 70-6 win over Griswold. The Bulldogs (2-0 overall, 1-0 8-Player District 9) have outscored their first two opponents 146-12. “We didn’t think we executed very well offensively the first game,” Bulldogs head coach Jeremy Nally told KMA Sports. “I thought we came out and did a better job (this week). We still have a lot of other things we want to fine tune, but I’m glad we’re taking the correct steps.”

BEDFORD, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO