Memphis, TN

psychologytoday.com

A Memphis Abduction and the Dilemma of Women Jogging Alone

Instances of female joggers being assaulted or abducted overwhelmingly occur when jogging alone. There is a difference between victim-blaming and solution-focused prevention of dangers. Addressing safety issues with family and friends who jog outdoors may help reduce this type of violence. At approximately 4:30 a.m. on September 2, 34-year-old teacher...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘Raw pork stored in a grocery bag’ at restaurant: Shelby County health scores for Aug. 30 — Sept. 5

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Los Cabos (Food Service) […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Nashville college students express concerns after abducted jogger in Memphis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While the search continues for Eliza Fletcher, the woman who was abducted while jogging near the University of Memphis campus, college students in Nashville have been expressing their concerns for safety on college campuses. “There are times that I’m out late,” Kayla Piowel, a student at...
NASHVILLE, TN
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Health
WREG

South Memphis family feud leads to charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some name-calling among family members in South Memphis erupted into threats, injuries and guns being pulled Sunday, police said. It all reportedly started when a woman at a home in the 900 block of East McLemore called one of her daughters derogatory and sexist names, saying she’d “end up pregnant,” police said. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - Officials say two children were killed and three were injured when their car was hit by an 18-wheeler on a Missouri highway. According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Expedition failed to yield around 12:10 p.m. Friday and pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane of Interstate 55. The incident happened a few miles south of Marston, KAIT reports.
NEW MADRID, MO
actionnews5.com

Man shot, killed in Raleigh; 1 person detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a shooting late Sunday night in Raleigh. Memphis Police Department says the man was found shot on Nam Ni Drive near Ridgemont Drive. He was pronounced dead on the scene. One person is detained in connection to the case. This is...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Search continues for Memphis woman abducted while jogging near UofM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The search continues for a Memphis woman abducted while jogging last week. Eliza Fletcher went missing early Friday morning after jogging near the University of Memphis. This situation has much of the community reeling, especially those on the University of Memphis campus. Cleotha Abston, 38, remains...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD seizes dumpster near home of accused kidnapper’s brother in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department continues the search for Eliza Fletcher Sunday. She was taking a jog near the University of Memphis Friday morning when a man kidnapped her. MPD, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Service and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are working to find...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Arrest made in connection with Eliza Fletcher abduction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a man in connection with the abduction of Eliza Fletcher. Cleotha Abston, 38, was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with fabricating evidence early Saturday morning. Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, went missing after a jog...
MEMPHIS, TN
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Daily Helmsman

Police Search for Clues in House of Kidnapped Jogger

Law enforcement officials looked for clues at the house of a jogger who was kidnapped near the University of Memphis on Friday. Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, was abducted around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning in a parking lot while jogging near Carpenter Complex. Officials...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Details released in Eliza Fletcher’s abduction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department arrested a man in connection with the abduction of Eliza Fletcher. Cleotha Abston, 38, was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with fabricating evidence early Saturday morning. Fletcher, a 34-year-old teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, went missing after a jog...
MEMPHIS, TN
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Alleged Captor Of Memphis Mother In Custody

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Authorities are scouring a Memphis neighborhood as the search for the missing mother of two, Eliza Fletcher, stretches into the …
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Vigil held for missing Eliza Fletcher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A vigil was held for Eliza Fletcher at Second Presbyterian Church. It has been 24 hours since the disappearance of Eliza Fletcher, and today friends and family gathered in support of each other and Eliza. A resident who attended the vigil said, “It’s just awful to...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Can Memphis repeat Jackson's water crisis?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Jackson, Mississippi works to restore usable water to its residents, many are wondering could something like what's happening there also occur in Memphis, a city that often struggles with its aging infrastructure. The Mayor of Jackson says the current crisis there stems from up to...
MEMPHIS, TN
WSMV

Memphis jogger kidnapping makes local joggers rethink routine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Avid runners and walkers in Nashville said they are scared and concerned after a woman was kidnapped while running in Memphis early Friday morning. The popular trails at Percy Warner Park were just as busy heading into the Labor Day weekend. Still, people said they are taking precautions after hearing about the kidnapping. That includes walking in pairs and turning down the music in their headphones to hear if anyone was approaching.
NASHVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

10 thousand CrimeStoppers reward for man killed in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A $10,000 CrimeStoppers reward for a man that was killed in Raleigh during a carjacking. Terry Henderson Jr. was murdered in a carjacking on August 12, 2022. Henderson was found dead at the intersection of Kerwin and Battlefield Drive. The victim’s car was found at Breezy...
MEMPHIS, TN

