Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
Football: ‘Learning to slow it down’: Hayden adjusts to pace, complexity of college transitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
psychologytoday.com
A Memphis Abduction and the Dilemma of Women Jogging Alone
Instances of female joggers being assaulted or abducted overwhelmingly occur when jogging alone. There is a difference between victim-blaming and solution-focused prevention of dangers. Addressing safety issues with family and friends who jog outdoors may help reduce this type of violence. At approximately 4:30 a.m. on September 2, 34-year-old teacher...
After Memphis kidnapping, safety experts offer tips while running
There are countless safety risks that exist when running alone, but experts say avoiding danger starts with situational awareness.
‘Raw pork stored in a grocery bag’ at restaurant: Shelby County health scores for Aug. 30 — Sept. 5
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Los Cabos (Food Service) […]
actionnews5.com
Nashville college students express concerns after abducted jogger in Memphis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While the search continues for Eliza Fletcher, the woman who was abducted while jogging near the University of Memphis campus, college students in Nashville have been expressing their concerns for safety on college campuses. “There are times that I’m out late,” Kayla Piowel, a student at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Memphis family feud leads to charges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some name-calling among family members in South Memphis erupted into threats, injuries and guns being pulled Sunday, police said. It all reportedly started when a woman at a home in the 900 block of East McLemore called one of her daughters derogatory and sexist names, saying she’d “end up pregnant,” police said. […]
actionnews5.com
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - Officials say two children were killed and three were injured when their car was hit by an 18-wheeler on a Missouri highway. According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Expedition failed to yield around 12:10 p.m. Friday and pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane of Interstate 55. The incident happened a few miles south of Marston, KAIT reports.
actionnews5.com
Man shot, killed in Raleigh; 1 person detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a shooting late Sunday night in Raleigh. Memphis Police Department says the man was found shot on Nam Ni Drive near Ridgemont Drive. He was pronounced dead on the scene. One person is detained in connection to the case. This is...
actionnews5.com
Search continues for Memphis woman abducted while jogging near UofM
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The search continues for a Memphis woman abducted while jogging last week. Eliza Fletcher went missing early Friday morning after jogging near the University of Memphis. This situation has much of the community reeling, especially those on the University of Memphis campus. Cleotha Abston, 38, remains...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nightly News Full Broadcast (September 3rd)
Man who stole plane and threatened to crash it into a Walmart now in custody, SUV found and male detained in kidnapped Memphis teacher case, Airlines cut service to regional airports due to pilot shortage.Sept. 4, 2022.
actionnews5.com
MPD seizes dumpster near home of accused kidnapper’s brother in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department continues the search for Eliza Fletcher Sunday. She was taking a jog near the University of Memphis Friday morning when a man kidnapped her. MPD, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Service and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are working to find...
actionnews5.com
Arrest made in connection with Eliza Fletcher abduction
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a man in connection with the abduction of Eliza Fletcher. Cleotha Abston, 38, was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with fabricating evidence early Saturday morning. Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, went missing after a jog...
fox17.com
Dozens of suffering animals in poor conditions in Hardeman County surrendered
POCAHONTAS, Tenn. -- A tip led to the seizure of more than 30 animals in Hardeman County. The Hardeman County Animal Control responded to a trailer in Pocahontas, where they witnessed animals in poor health and in inhumane conditions, according to Animal Rescue Corps, who rescued all 33 animals, including 29 dogs and four cats.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daily Helmsman
Police Search for Clues in House of Kidnapped Jogger
Law enforcement officials looked for clues at the house of a jogger who was kidnapped near the University of Memphis on Friday. Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, was abducted around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning in a parking lot while jogging near Carpenter Complex. Officials...
actionnews5.com
Details released in Eliza Fletcher’s abduction
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department arrested a man in connection with the abduction of Eliza Fletcher. Cleotha Abston, 38, was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with fabricating evidence early Saturday morning. Fletcher, a 34-year-old teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, went missing after a jog...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Alleged Captor Of Memphis Mother In Custody
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Authorities are scouring a Memphis neighborhood as the search for the missing mother of two, Eliza Fletcher, stretches into the …
actionnews5.com
Vigil held for missing Eliza Fletcher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A vigil was held for Eliza Fletcher at Second Presbyterian Church. It has been 24 hours since the disappearance of Eliza Fletcher, and today friends and family gathered in support of each other and Eliza. A resident who attended the vigil said, “It’s just awful to...
Couple give birth to son on 901 Day and names him Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For one local family, Memphis holds a special place in their hearts - not only because of the city but due to their new bundle of joy. Fate rules out coincidence any day. “I was in labor the whole 31st and then around the end of...
localmemphis.com
Can Memphis repeat Jackson's water crisis?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Jackson, Mississippi works to restore usable water to its residents, many are wondering could something like what's happening there also occur in Memphis, a city that often struggles with its aging infrastructure. The Mayor of Jackson says the current crisis there stems from up to...
WSMV
Memphis jogger kidnapping makes local joggers rethink routine
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Avid runners and walkers in Nashville said they are scared and concerned after a woman was kidnapped while running in Memphis early Friday morning. The popular trails at Percy Warner Park were just as busy heading into the Labor Day weekend. Still, people said they are taking precautions after hearing about the kidnapping. That includes walking in pairs and turning down the music in their headphones to hear if anyone was approaching.
actionnews5.com
10 thousand CrimeStoppers reward for man killed in Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A $10,000 CrimeStoppers reward for a man that was killed in Raleigh during a carjacking. Terry Henderson Jr. was murdered in a carjacking on August 12, 2022. Henderson was found dead at the intersection of Kerwin and Battlefield Drive. The victim’s car was found at Breezy...
Comments / 0