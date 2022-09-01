Read full article on original website
Collean Wilson
3d ago
When you are stealing the money that customers are over charged, of course you are going to stand in the way of accurate billing. There needs to be an investigation!
Trunella Clayton
3d ago
Apparently the Board gets FREE WATER. I KNOW WE WERE GROSSLY OVERCHARGE BECAUSE THERE'S ONLY 2 PEOPLE IN THE HOUSEHOLD AND OUR SERVICES WENT FROM $82.00 TO $325.THAT'S SICKENING....NO ONE "READ" ANYTHING.BUT I THANK GOD FOR WATCHING EVERY EVIL DEED BECAUSE HE HAS THE LAST SAY SO.💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💯💯💯💯
Nik@nyte
4d ago
Because they ARE stealing the money!!! What other reason would you block it?? Then to have top people quit on the same day!!
Birmingham’s getting hosed by water works board
No bills, multiple bills, outrageously huge bills that are double or triple what customers usually pay for water. The Birmingham Water Works board is a dysfunctional hot mess. And they’ve done jumped on Mayor Randall Woodfin’s last nerve. Woodfin was in a particularly grumpy mood last Monday when...
City leaders call on Birmingham community to help end violence
Mayor Woodfin says the Birmingham Police Department is working hard to provide justice, but that our community needs to step up and help end this reign of violence.
Retired Birmingham police weigh in on city’s growing homicides
Homicides are up across America, and Birmingham is no different. Local law enforcement points out, however, that “total” violent crime in the Magic City was actually down 22 percent as of August 25, 2022, compared with last year, August 25, 2021. Still, homicides (up 21.8 percent) get all...
Labor strike, Birmingham homicides, Carnegie kid: Down in Alabama
There’s an update on the state’s longest-ever labor strike. Birmingham is on pace to challenge its record number of homicides. A 12-year-old boy from Alabama played Carnegie Hall over the summer. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player...
Center Point City Council discusses sheriff’s policing proposal
By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CENTER POINT — The Center Point City Council discussed and took issues with several points outlined in a proposed contract from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department during the Center Point City Council meeting Thursday evening. In a brief meeting held at the Center Point Community Center while the City […]
As homicides escalate, Birmingham Times, AL.com launch joint series on gun violence
Earlier this year, Yasmine Wright, a 10th grader at Wenonah High School, left her job at the Birmingham Zoo after working her shift, something she had done for weeks prior. The 16-year-old never made it home. Yasmine was killed by stray gunfire that also left another man dead. Two weeks...
WAFF
Person killed at Birmingham nightclub early Labor Day morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A person was killed early Labor Day morning at a Birmingham nightclub, according to Birmingham Police. It happened at The Quest Club at 24th Street South and 5th Avenue around 6 a.m., according to Birmingham Police. We will update this developing story as we get more...
The Tragedy of North Birmingham
ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. By the spring of 2020, the century-old industrial plant on Birmingham’s 35th Avenue was literally falling apart. Chunks of the metal doors fronting several of the 1,800-degree ovens — which heat coal to produce a fuel called coke — had broken off and tumbled to the ground.
wbrc.com
‘We’re $20 or 30 million behind’: BWWB chairman in exclusive audio worries utility couldn’t handle new meter-reading tech
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Sept. 1, Birmingham’s mayor applied new pressure to the Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) in the wake of our reporting on several issues there including overdue and incorrect bills. Mayor Randall Woodfin tweeted a thread that claims the water works board back in 2016...
Pinson Zoning Official/Public Safety Director Bob Jones retires, is honored by Pinson Council
By Crystal McGough, For The Tribune PINSON – The Pinson City Council passed a proclamation Thursday, Sept. 1, recognizing and commending Zoning Official and Public Safety Director Bob Jones on the occasion of his retirement. “I’m very proud to be at this point,” Jones said. “I’ve served under all but one of the very first […]
Birmingham mayor calls for gang truce after 5 killed in violent start to weekend
Five people have been shot to the death in just over 24 hours in Birmingham, and the city’s mayor on Sunday said at least some of the killings are gang related. Mayor Randall Woodfin on Sunday called for a truce. He named five gangs. “In less than 24 hours...
Little Professor opening second bookstore in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Little Professor, a beloved Homewood bookstore, will be expanding into Birmingham with a second store later this fall. Starting this Saturday, Little Professor will host a pop-up shop in Pepper Place during their weekly Farmer’s Market. The full store will open permanently in Pepper Place sometime in October or November. […]
Who is backing the blue? In Alabama and beyond, a political question looms over midterms
President Joe Biden’s attempt to flip the political script on support for law enforcement has some guessing which political party is truly backing the blue. Most political observers believe Alabama Republicans will be immune from any fallout over national GOP calls to “defund the FBI” that could rattle battleground congressional midterm contests in November.
wbrc.com
Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham extending financial assistance to homeowners
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham is extending their rental and utilities assistance to now help homeowners impacted by the pandemic. With climbing prices and bills it may come as a relief to learn funds are available to help with utilities, rent, and mortgage payments for people who have suffered a loss of income due to the pandemic.
Alabama seeks to dismiss lawsuit to stop Alan Eugene Miller’s execution
The state asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by an Alabama inmate who is trying to halt his lethal injection later this month by arguing officials lost paperwork in which he selected an alternate execution method. The lawsuit by Alan Eugene Miller, who was convicted of killing...
wbrc.com
Train derails in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are on the scene after a train derailed in Birmingham on September 4, 2022. This happened on Goldwire Street and 16th Avenue SW. So far, no word on what caused the train to derail. We will continue to update this story as we learn more...
wbrc.com
Birmingham, Trussville join Norfolk Southern to improve quality of life around railroads
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Crossing Elimination Planning act is exactly what it sounds like. With the help of federal funding, the city of Birmingham, Trussville and Norfolk Southern are looking at ways to improve the quality of life driving and living near railroads. Birmingham City Council member Darrell O’Quinn...
wbrc.com
Which guns are the biggest problem in Birmingham?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in certain parts of Birmingham, you are unfortunately all too familiar with the sound of gunfire. At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Mayor Randall Woodfin blamed much of that on “military style weapons.” But just how prevalent are these types of weapons in our city?
Labor Day swim guide: Beware high bacteria levels in these Alabama waterways
The Labor Day weekend will be a busy time on the Coosa and Cahaba Rivers in Alabama, but there may still be harmful levels of bacteria or other water quality issues to be aware of before jumping in. For the latest water sample results from multiple spots along those rivers,...
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa County woman's car hit by flying bullet in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Tuscaloosa County woman is sharing her near-miss with gunfire along Interstate 65 in Birmingham. Watch the video above to hear why Melissa Bush's commute to work was anything but ordinary.
AL.com
