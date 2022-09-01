ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football preview: Lake Mills, Edgewood clash in battle of top-five teams

By By Nate Gilbert Adams Publishing Group
Lake Mills Leader
Lake Mills Leader
 4 days ago

The seven Capitol Conference football teams combined to produce a record of 13-3 in nonconference play.

Now, the gauntlet of league play begins with a pair of ranked foes going at it when Edgewood travels to face Lake Mills at LMHS on Friday at 7 p.m.

"It's going to be a fun journey in the Capitol this year with a lot of good teams," Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. "We get to face one right away in Edgewood. They are well-coached with athletes in many spots and lots of guys they can get the ball out to. Our boys are excited for this week."

Division four fourth-ranked Edgewood (2-0) is averaging 39 points per game this season while Lake Mills has produced 43.5 points per contest. Huber was impressed with the arm strength of Crusaders 6-foot-4, 212-pound quarterback Ben Hanson.

"Hanson has one of the best arms, if not the best, in the conference from a strength standpoint," Huber said. "He's got a couple receivers who are capable of having big nights. Mark Haering plays tight end and receiver. They like to move him around. He's vertical threat who can get up and catch contested 50-50 balls. Matt Garcia and Wes Hafer are other guys on the outside who run good routes."

Lake Mills, ranked fifth in D4 and also 2-0, is fired up for its home opener and would love to put a sour taste in the mouth of Edgewood, which is playing its first game as a Capitol member.

"We're going to have to set the tone from a physicality standpoint and dominate and control the line of scrimmage," Huber said. "We know Edgewood has a young sophomore two-way lineman in Jackson Kitzmiller, who will be a highly-touted guy for colleges in the years ahead. We'll have to make good decisions in the offensive and defensive game and execute our game plan this week.

"It will be a good game between two good teams going into their first week of conference play. Energy and emotions will be high, and it should be a great game."

The Crusaders won last season's matchup but later had to forfeit the victory due to an ineligible player.

