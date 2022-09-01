For nine years, H-E-B has set out to look for the best small businesses Texas has to offer. “H-E-B has been committed to diverse product offerings and workforce for more than a century,” said H-E-B’s Sr. Director, Diversity & Inclusion and Supplier Diversity, James Harris in an official statement. “We are thrilled to shine a light on these five outstanding businesses and their Texan-made products that will add to the diversity of products on our shelves and to our roster of small, local and diverse suppliers.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO