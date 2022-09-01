Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Is The Fifth Hardest Working State, A Study Shows
Personal finance website Wallethub recently published the results of a study they conducted to determine where Americans work the hardest by comparing the 50 states across 10 key indicators. The study shows Texas is one of the hardest working states in the country. But you already knew that, right?. To...
Employers From Plano And Richardson Among Texas’ Top 25 In Forbes Ranking
Forbes’ fourth annual America’s Best Employers By State ranking was released last Wednesday, August 24, and two Plano and Richardson employers made it to the top 25 out of 101 Texan employers. The city of Plano was ranked number 21 and the University of Texas at Dallas, located in Richardson, number 16.
H-E-B Names Winners Of Their Quest For Texas Best
For nine years, H-E-B has set out to look for the best small businesses Texas has to offer. “H-E-B has been committed to diverse product offerings and workforce for more than a century,” said H-E-B’s Sr. Director, Diversity & Inclusion and Supplier Diversity, James Harris in an official statement. “We are thrilled to shine a light on these five outstanding businesses and their Texan-made products that will add to the diversity of products on our shelves and to our roster of small, local and diverse suppliers.”
How The Salvation Army Helps Those In Need Amid Extreme Texas Temperatures
As previously covered by Local Profile, the sweltering weather brings concerns of heat-related deaths. While the CDC, doctors and first responders issue warnings, the most vulnerable people are those with no shelter to flee the relentless heat. This year has proven to be a challenging one thanks to the combination...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
70% Of Teachers Are On The Verge Of Quitting, Says New Study
While many school districts are struggling to hire staff all across the state, a survey released by The Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA) on Monday, August 8, shows a record 70% of teachers in Texas are thinking of resigning. Inspired by the belief that “for the previous several years we...
Local Profile
Plano, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT
Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.http://www.localprofile.com
Comments / 0