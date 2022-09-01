ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lacey Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Lacey Township, NJ
ocscanner.news

BAYVILLE: WACKY ARM WAVING BLOW UP MAN ON FIRE

Yes you read that right. Emergency personnel are at the scene of a tall pencil like inflatable characters with the wacky arms blowing in the breeze and now on fire at 1039 Route 9 in Bayville. The address comes back as Advanced Furnace abd Duct Cleaning. He was safely extinguished.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: BBQ GRILL FIRE

Emergency personnel responded to the 0 block of Majestic Way for a BBQ grill fire. Fire was contained to the grill and no injuries were reported.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Crime#Primavera#Lpd
ocscanner.news

LITTLE EGG HARBOR: MOTORCYCLE VS CAR

There was another motorcycle accident earlier this evening on CR 539 and Sports Complex Drive in front of Wawa. We have an unconfirmed report that injuries were minor. No additional information is available at this time. This is seriously getting out of control! Why is it so damn hard to...
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: AUTHORITIES NEED YOUR HELP IN FATAL HIT AND RUN OF A BICYCLIST

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Lakewood Township Chief of Police Gregory Meyer are seeking the public’s assistance with a fatal hit and run involving a pick-up truck and a bicyclist that occurred at approximately 8:12 pm on Thursday, September 1st, 2022, at the intersection of Route 70 and New Hampshire Ave. in Lakewood Township.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

BURLINGTON COUNTY: BOYFRIEND OF WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN HER APARTMENT IS FOUND DEAD IN HIS CAR IN PENNSYLVANIA

Body Found in Pennsylvania Preliminarily Identified as a Person of Interest in Florence Homicide. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive before she was killed inside her Florence home is believed to have been found dead yesterday in Pennsylvania, perhaps from an apparent suicide.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
New Jersey 101.5

Boyfriend of murdered NJ woman found dead in barn, prosecutors say

FLORENCE — The boyfriend of a murdered woman has been found dead inside a vehicle in a barn and may have died by suicide, officials say. According to Burlington County prosecutors, a preliminary investigation has found that Peter Lestician's body was discovered on Friday by two men riding four-wheelers along an ATV trail in Clearfield County, Pennsylvania. PA State Police were called to an abandoned barn in Cooper Township around 4 p.m. and found his body in the front seat of a locked vehicle.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
ocscanner.news

LACEY: WOMAN INJURED BY PROPELLER IN TICES SHOAL

Emergency rescue units are responding to Tices Shoal to render aid to a woman who was struck and injured by a propeller. Responding water emergency units are coming from Seaside Heights. Ocean County sheriff’s office will be meeting rescue units and victim at Fisherman’s Walk for transport to hospital.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
ocscanner.news

FORDS: POLICE HAVE HOUSE SURROUNDED

There is a large police presence on Sorren Street in the Fords section of Woodbridge Township. Witnesses have said they hear police attempting to communicate with someone inside the home. The Middlesex County Prosecutors Office is at the scene as well. Authorities have not released details as to what is transpiring. We will monitor the situation and update our page as new details become available.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

POINT PLEASANT: TWO ADULTS AND A DOG ON A BURNING BOAT

Emergency personnel were working to reach a boat in distress, due to a fire on board, in the channel east of Gull Island. Two adults and one dog was on board at the time the fire started. The fire has been extinguished and everyone is safe. Per first responders the boat is in Manasquan waters at this time.
MANASQUAN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy