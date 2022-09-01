ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenovo is double-dipping in gaming and creative markets with the ThinkBook 16p Gen 3

By Allisa James
 4 days ago
(Image credit: Future)

Lenovo showed off plenty of upcoming new tech wares during its Tech Life | IFA event including its next gaming laptop, the ThinkBook 16p Gen 3. This laptop boasts some powerful specs, as it’s meant to handle both gaming and creative projects.

If you’re looking to really trick out the laptop, you can get up to an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, 32GB LPDDR5 memory, 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. You can also upgrade the 16-inch 2.5K IPS base screen to one with a 165Hz refresh rate, 500nits, 100% sRGB, and HDR400.

Its port selection isn’t too shabby either with a HDMI 2.1 port, one USB Type-C port, one USB4, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, an audio jack, and a SD Card Reader. There’s also a Kensington lock slot for added security. It supports up to Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. It’s a bit over four pounds so a little on the hefty side but still quite portable.

Like most Thinkbooks from Lenovo, this one isn’t the prettiest but it’s built for functionality over looks. Its keyboard and touchpad are both great quality and easy to type on, with the trademark red touch nub in the center of the keyboard as always.

The ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 is now available in select regions for a starting price of $2,379 (around £2,050 / AU$3,480).

IFA 2022 is Europe's biggest tech show, and TechRadar is in Berlin to bring you all the breaking news and announcements, plus our hands-on first impressions of the new TVs, wearables, audio devices and other gadgets on show.

Allisa has been freelancing at TechRadar for nine months before joining as a Computing Staff Writer. She mainly covers breaking news and rumors in the computing industry, and does reviews and featured articles for the site. In her spare time you can find her chatting it up on her two podcasts, Megaten Marathon and Combo Chain, as well as playing any JRPGs she can get her hands on.

