Lenovo is double-dipping in gaming and creative markets with the ThinkBook 16p Gen 3

Lenovo showed off plenty of upcoming new tech wares during its Tech Life | IFA event including its next gaming laptop, the ThinkBook 16p Gen 3. This laptop boasts some powerful specs, as it’s meant to handle both gaming and creative projects.

If you’re looking to really trick out the laptop, you can get up to an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, 32GB LPDDR5 memory, 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. You can also upgrade the 16-inch 2.5K IPS base screen to one with a 165Hz refresh rate, 500nits, 100% sRGB, and HDR400.

Its port selection isn’t too shabby either with a HDMI 2.1 port, one USB Type-C port, one USB4, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, an audio jack, and a SD Card Reader. There’s also a Kensington lock slot for added security. It supports up to Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. It’s a bit over four pounds so a little on the hefty side but still quite portable.

Like most Thinkbooks from Lenovo, this one isn’t the prettiest but it’s built for functionality over looks. Its keyboard and touchpad are both great quality and easy to type on, with the trademark red touch nub in the center of the keyboard as always.

The ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 is now available in select regions for a starting price of $2,379 (around £2,050 / AU$3,480).

