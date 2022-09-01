Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Johnny Appleseed Festival announces shift in layout
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Johnny Appleseed Festival is around the corner, and this year’s layout will look a little different. Organizers announced Sunday morning on Facebook one of the “biggest changes ever at the festival.” Vendors and reenactors with Trappers N’ Traders will now be in a different area of the park.
wfft.com
Humane Fort Wayne shelters 25 more rescued beagles
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Humane Fort Wayne rescued 25 more beagles this week from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. All 25 beagles are female, and most of them birthed litters before turning one year old. The dogs didn’t even have names. A tattoo inside each of their ears was the only way to tell them apart.
Fort Wayne Arts Festival to return to Jefferson Pointe
33 local and regional artists will show off original artwork and interact with festival goers and art collectors
WANE-TV
DSANI Buddy Walk ready for you at Parkview Field
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Indiana is once again bringing its annual Buddy Walk to downtown Fort Wayne. DSANI’s executive director stopped by WANE 15 to chat about the upcoming event. Learn more in the interview above. The 24th annual Buddy Walk...
WANE-TV
Autism Acceptance Walk set for Sunday, September 11
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next weekend the whole family is invited to the Allen County Fairgrounds for the Autism Acceptance Walk. My Autism Ally is hosting the event. The organization stopped by WANE 15 to talk about the event. You can learn more in the interview above. The...
wfft.com
28-year-old Devon Causey reaches for pro card
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - From college athlete, to businessman, to one of the top bodybuilders in the country, it's without question 28-year-old Devon Causey is making a name for himself. After facing down points in his life, the Kentucky State alumnus found a way to shine his light and...
WANE-TV
Enjoy all things marshmallow at annual festival in Ligonier
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking to satisfy your sweet tooth on Labor Day weekend, a city in Noble County has the answer. The Ligonier Marshmallow Festival is back to celebrate a major product produced in the area: marshmallows. Through Monday, marshmallow lovers can enjoy bake-offs,...
WANE-TV
Head out to the Grabill Country Fair
GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) – Thursday marks the start of the 49th annual Grabill Country Fair. One of the fair’s board members stopped by WANE 15 to tell us about this year’s event. See the interview above for more details. The Grabill Country Fair is September 8-10 in...
Kid battling cancer honored at South Adams football game
BERNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 4-year-old boy battling a rare childhood cancer was celebrated Friday night at the South Adams Football game against Bluffton. Brooks Weiland was given the title as honorary captain and the crowd cheered him on as he ran for a touchdown. Many in the crowd also wore blue in his honor. Brooks […]
WANE-TV
Bluegrass Festival returns to Kendallville
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – You can enjoy dozens of bands at the Kendallville Tristate Bluegrass Festival. The festival kicked off Thursday and is featuring more than 30 hours of live music before it wraps up on Sunday. The concerts start at 1 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at...
WANE-TV
110+ vendors set for open air market in Huntertown
HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) – An open air market in Huntertown is back Saturday with more vendors than ever, after seeing increasing success since its debut. The Allen County Marketplace will be filled with more than 110 artisans, boutiques and food trucks at the Huntertown Family Park, coordinators said. Booths include produce, vintage and antique goods, and much more. Live music is scheduled to be performed by Angie Marquardt from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Indiana’s top town for fall named in national list
Fall fanatics are ready to embark on their favorite part of the year. They could be pulling the flannel out of the closet, filling up on everything pumpkin spice, or planning a trip to their local orchard as we speak. Indiana has plenty of spots celebrated for their fall beauty and activities. Digital magazine Trips […]
9/2 Highlight Zone – Week Three
Norwell picked up their first win over Leo since 2014, while Carroll continued their strong start with a victory over North Side!
WOWO News
Indiana Teacher of The Year Nominations Include Two From Northeast Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Education has announced its 2023 Teacher of the Year Finalists. For over 60 years, the Indiana Teacher of the Year program has recognized outstanding teachers across the state who are making a difference for Hoosier students. And this year, two of the nominees are from Northeast Indiana. With the mission of inspiring, rejuvenating, and celebrating the teaching profession, the program encourages schools to nominate their local Teachers of the Year for this statewide honor.
WANE-TV
Behind the Artist: Mic Strong
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From a young age, Michael Armstrong, Jr. has been performing. “My mom and my dad would play a lot of hip hop and growing up I used to run around the house with a bandana on my head like Tupac,” Mic Strong said.
WANE-TV
Councilman Glynn Hines to commissioners: Find another place to build jail, not in the southeast
Fort Wayne councilman-at-large Glynn Hines appeared before the Allen County Commissioners Friday to reiterate his displeasure that a new county jail is proposed at Adams Center and Paulding roads within close proximity and visibility of four public schools. “Most importantly, based on the citizens southeast, specifically, they are terrorized by...
buildingindiana.com
Brewing Company Investing $6M at North River
The City of Fort Wayne Administration and Community Development Division announced a major private investment is planned for the North River site. More Brewing Company, which has three locations in the Chicago area, is planning to invest approximately $6 million to build a two-story, 16,000 square foot restaurant and brewery, located just north of the riverfront public space and near the intersection of Fourth and Calhoun streets. This would be the first project to be constructed at North River.
WANE-TV
Traffic back to normal at Jefferson, Fairfield after kid hit on bike
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police and firefighters responded to a report of a child hit by a car near the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Fairfield Avenue Friday night. According to police at the scene, the child was taken to a hospital, but the belief is that the...
WANE-TV
Now’s the time to fertilize your lawn, and plant your trees, shrubs and perennials
You get a better bang for the buck if you fertilize your lawn in the fall. That’s the message from Ricky Kemery, local gardening expert and Purdue Horticulture Extension Educator, retired, who says the best way to have a healthy lawn in the spring is a 2-step fertilization process starting right now.
Evergreen Real Estate Group nears completion of $30M, 120-unit assisted living community in Goshen
Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group is nearing competition of a four-story, 120-unit assisted living community for low-income seniors in Goshen. The post Evergreen Real Estate Group nears completion of $30M, 120-unit assisted living community in Goshen appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
