Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

Johnny Appleseed Festival announces shift in layout

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Johnny Appleseed Festival is around the corner, and this year’s layout will look a little different. Organizers announced Sunday morning on Facebook one of the “biggest changes ever at the festival.” Vendors and reenactors with Trappers N’ Traders will now be in a different area of the park.
wfft.com

Humane Fort Wayne shelters 25 more rescued beagles

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Humane Fort Wayne rescued 25 more beagles this week from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. All 25 beagles are female, and most of them birthed litters before turning one year old. The dogs didn’t even have names. A tattoo inside each of their ears was the only way to tell them apart.
WANE-TV

DSANI Buddy Walk ready for you at Parkview Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Indiana is once again bringing its annual Buddy Walk to downtown Fort Wayne. DSANI’s executive director stopped by WANE 15 to chat about the upcoming event. Learn more in the interview above. The 24th annual Buddy Walk...
WANE-TV

Autism Acceptance Walk set for Sunday, September 11

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next weekend the whole family is invited to the Allen County Fairgrounds for the Autism Acceptance Walk. My Autism Ally is hosting the event. The organization stopped by WANE 15 to talk about the event. You can learn more in the interview above. The...
wfft.com

28-year-old Devon Causey reaches for pro card

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - From college athlete, to businessman, to one of the top bodybuilders in the country, it's without question 28-year-old Devon Causey is making a name for himself. After facing down points in his life, the Kentucky State alumnus found a way to shine his light and...
WANE-TV

Enjoy all things marshmallow at annual festival in Ligonier

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking to satisfy your sweet tooth on Labor Day weekend, a city in Noble County has the answer. The Ligonier Marshmallow Festival is back to celebrate a major product produced in the area: marshmallows. Through Monday, marshmallow lovers can enjoy bake-offs,...
WANE-TV

Head out to the Grabill Country Fair

GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) – Thursday marks the start of the 49th annual Grabill Country Fair. One of the fair’s board members stopped by WANE 15 to tell us about this year’s event. See the interview above for more details. The Grabill Country Fair is September 8-10 in...
WANE 15

Kid battling cancer honored at South Adams football game

BERNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 4-year-old boy battling a rare childhood cancer was celebrated Friday night at the South Adams Football game against Bluffton. Brooks Weiland was given the title as honorary captain and the crowd cheered him on as he ran for a touchdown. Many in the crowd also wore blue in his honor. Brooks […]
WANE-TV

Bluegrass Festival returns to Kendallville

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – You can enjoy dozens of bands at the Kendallville Tristate Bluegrass Festival. The festival kicked off Thursday and is featuring more than 30 hours of live music before it wraps up on Sunday. The concerts start at 1 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at...
WANE-TV

110+ vendors set for open air market in Huntertown

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) – An open air market in Huntertown is back Saturday with more vendors than ever, after seeing increasing success since its debut. The Allen County Marketplace will be filled with more than 110 artisans, boutiques and food trucks at the Huntertown Family Park, coordinators said. Booths include produce, vintage and antique goods, and much more. Live music is scheduled to be performed by Angie Marquardt from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
WANE 15

Indiana’s top town for fall named in national list

Fall fanatics are ready to embark on their favorite part of the year. They could be pulling the flannel out of the closet, filling up on everything pumpkin spice, or planning a trip to their local orchard as we speak. Indiana has plenty of spots celebrated for their fall beauty and activities. Digital magazine Trips […]
WOWO News

Indiana Teacher of The Year Nominations Include Two From Northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Education has announced its 2023 Teacher of the Year Finalists. For over 60 years, the Indiana Teacher of the Year program has recognized outstanding teachers across the state who are making a difference for Hoosier students. And this year, two of the nominees are from Northeast Indiana. With the mission of inspiring, rejuvenating, and celebrating the teaching profession, the program encourages schools to nominate their local Teachers of the Year for this statewide honor.
WANE-TV

Behind the Artist: Mic Strong

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From a young age, Michael Armstrong, Jr. has been performing. “My mom and my dad would play a lot of hip hop and growing up I used to run around the house with a bandana on my head like Tupac,” Mic Strong said.
buildingindiana.com

Brewing Company Investing $6M at North River

The City of Fort Wayne Administration and Community Development Division announced a major private investment is planned for the North River site. More Brewing Company, which has three locations in the Chicago area, is planning to invest approximately $6 million to build a two-story, 16,000 square foot restaurant and brewery, located just north of the riverfront public space and near the intersection of Fourth and Calhoun streets. This would be the first project to be constructed at North River.
FORT WAYNE, IN

