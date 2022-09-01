ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect caught on camera robbing Orange County bank

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office needs help to find a man accused of robbing a bank in the Hunter’s Creek area. Video shows a man in a red “Incredibles” t-shirt, black shorts and white sunglasses at a teller’s window at the Chase Bank on Town Center Boulevard Tuesday.
One hurt in shooting in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting near Orlando’s Washington Shores neighborhood. Officers responded to Starks Street near Crooms Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Channel 9 arrived a short time later and saw crime scene investigators placing evidence markers on the ground near what appeared to...
Police, crime scene tape surround home in Rockledge

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - Police swarmed a home in Brevard County on Thursday morning and one person was reportedly seen being placed in the back of a police cruiser. This happened on South Carolina Avenue in Rockledge, Florida. Officers are at the home, but have not said what the investigation is about.
Florida couple says man tried to lure daughter into car

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - A security camera captured the moments a suspicious vehicle drove in front of a Winter Garden home multiple times. A couple who lives in the home said the driver of that car attempted to lure their daughter into his car. The driver was seen passing by...
Palm Coast man arrested after a shooting in Palatka

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Palatka police officers arrested Willie Lewis, 47, on Sunday. Officers and Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies went to the scene in the area of North 11th and Olive Street. Law enforcement followed the car Lewis was driving. Officials hit the side of the vehicle with their...
Man arrested for deadly shooting of 2 brothers in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, Rafael Villaverde was arrested for the murder of two brothers. It happened on Aug. 6 outside the Heritage Hotel on South Orange Blossom Trail. The arrest comes weeks after the Orange County Sheriff's department released body cam footage showing exactly what happened when...
Volusia sheriff’s office shares bodycam video after millions see deputy’s chase on TikTok

DELTONA, Fla. – The Volusia Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday responded to a viral video showing one of its deputies engaged in a brief foot chase with a man in Deltona. On TikTok, the video has over 4 million views and more than 563,000 likes at the time of this report. The sheriff’s office on Twitter posted an edited video combining the 15-second clip with body-worn camera footage recorded from the perspective of the deputy in pursuit.
