click orlando
Suspect caught on camera robbing Orange County bank
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office needs help to find a man accused of robbing a bank in the Hunter’s Creek area. Video shows a man in a red “Incredibles” t-shirt, black shorts and white sunglasses at a teller’s window at the Chase Bank on Town Center Boulevard Tuesday.
Police searching for suspect after person shot during Orlando carjacking
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are looking for a suspect after a person was shot during an armed carjacking Wednesday afternoon, Orlando police said. It happened around 3 p.m. in the 1600 block of Prospect Avenue. One person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to police.
fox35orlando.com
Car crashes after Florida couple shot at while driving in Eustis
Witnesses said a car crashed around 5 p.m. Wednesday along S. Bay St. in Eustis. Two people exited with injuries that those witness said appeared to be from gunshots.
Man, 19, accused of grabbing woman jogging on Orange County trail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old is accused of grabbing a woman while she was jogging on an Orange County trail this week, and deputies are asking other potential victims to come forward. Deputies said Israel Pagan, 19, grabbed a woman while she was jogging on Little Econ Greenway...
WATCH LIVE: Police providing update on crime scene investigation at Rockledge home
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Police have set up a crime scene investigation in a Rockledge neighborhood. Officers are set to provide an update on the investigation at 10:30 a.m. Officers were called to a home along South Carolina Avenue off of Fiske Boulevard early Thursday. Channel 9 has reached...
One hurt in shooting in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting near Orlando’s Washington Shores neighborhood. Officers responded to Starks Street near Crooms Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Channel 9 arrived a short time later and saw crime scene investigators placing evidence markers on the ground near what appeared to...
Troopers search for 2 hit-and-run drivers after pedestrian run over by 3 vehicles
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers in Orange County said they are looking for two hit-and-run drivers after a pedestrian was hit and killed early Thursday. The deadly incident happened at around 2:27 a.m. near the intersection of South Orange Blossom Trail near Premier Row. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
fox35orlando.com
Police, crime scene tape surround home in Rockledge
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - Police swarmed a home in Brevard County on Thursday morning and one person was reportedly seen being placed in the back of a police cruiser. This happened on South Carolina Avenue in Rockledge, Florida. Officers are at the home, but have not said what the investigation is about.
fox35orlando.com
Florida couple says man tried to lure daughter into car
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - A security camera captured the moments a suspicious vehicle drove in front of a Winter Garden home multiple times. A couple who lives in the home said the driver of that car attempted to lure their daughter into his car. The driver was seen passing by...
WESH
Judge orders no bond for man accused in Seminole County armored truck robbery
LAKE MARY, Fla. — Twenty-two-year-old Michael Virgil Jr. was in court following his arrest last Thursday, charged with robbery with a firearm. There had been a robbery of an armored truck at the Bank of America on Lake Mary Boulevard right around 12:30 p.m. in the afternoon. The Seminole...
Men arrested in Polk County after Kay Jewelers theft in Kissimmee, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Two men accused of stealing an expensive necklace in Osceola County are still in jail Wednesday morning. Investigators said Eli Aldana-Rodriguez walked into a Kay Jewelers in Kissimmee last month and asked to see a necklace. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. When...
villages-news.com
Diner who didn’t pay for meal tracked down after leaving Perkins
A diner who didn’t pay for her meal was tracked down after walking out of the Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in The Villages. Tara Leigh Clutter, 43, of Ocala, was arrested Tuesday on a Lake County warrant. She went to the restaurant on Bichara Boulevard on Sept. 1 and...
Video of Florida deputy running after suspect goes viral on TikTok
After a TikTok of a Florida deputy running after a fleeing suspect went viral, the sheriff's office released video of the chase from the deputy's perspective.
WESH
Deputies: Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting outside of Orange County hotel
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — RELATED VIDEO ABOVE. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested for a deadly shooting outside of a hotel. Rafael Villaverde had gotten into a confrontation with Dylan Jimenez outside of Heritage Hotel one afternoon, leading up to the shooting. According to...
WCJB
Palm Coast man arrested after a shooting in Palatka
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Palatka police officers arrested Willie Lewis, 47, on Sunday. Officers and Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies went to the scene in the area of North 11th and Olive Street. Law enforcement followed the car Lewis was driving. Officials hit the side of the vehicle with their...
WESH
Man arrested for deadly shooting of 2 brothers in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, Rafael Villaverde was arrested for the murder of two brothers. It happened on Aug. 6 outside the Heritage Hotel on South Orange Blossom Trail. The arrest comes weeks after the Orange County Sheriff's department released body cam footage showing exactly what happened when...
Reports of shots fired on campus at Winter Springs High School deemed to be unfounded
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Winter Springs High School was placed on lockdown on Thursday after officials said they received a report of shots fired on campus. The school was immediately placed on lockdown as Winter Springs Police and Seminole County Deputies converged on the school. Parents of Winter Springs...
Orlando teen dies in I-4 crash after driver falls asleep
An Orlando teenager was killed in a crash on Interstate 4 in Polk County Tuesday morning, according to an update from the Florida Highway Patrol.
click orlando
Volusia sheriff’s office shares bodycam video after millions see deputy’s chase on TikTok
DELTONA, Fla. – The Volusia Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday responded to a viral video showing one of its deputies engaged in a brief foot chase with a man in Deltona. On TikTok, the video has over 4 million views and more than 563,000 likes at the time of this report. The sheriff’s office on Twitter posted an edited video combining the 15-second clip with body-worn camera footage recorded from the perspective of the deputy in pursuit.
fox35orlando.com
Viral TikTok video shows Florida deputy chasing man: Here is the apparent story about what happened
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida deputy has gone viral after a 15-second TikTok video of him chasing a suspect amassed nearly 4 million views on the popular social media app. It all started during a traffic stop involving a seatbelt violation. Volusia County Sheriff's Deputy Caleb Jones said he...
