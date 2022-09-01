Read full article on original website
Husband of the woman accused of running over him and his alleged mistress in her BMW is attacked by defence lawyer as 'full of excuses'
The husband of a woman accused of deliberately running over him and his alleged mistress with her BMW has been lashed as 'full of excuses' in court. Christie Lee Kennedy has been on trial at Brisbane District Court this past week over a horror collision in Brisbane's north left her husband David Larkin and another woman, Zowie Noring, with serious injuries in March, 2021.
BBC
Tribute to 'infinitely loved' soldier killed in crash
The family of a man killed in a crash on the A30 near Salisbury have paid tribute to their "infinitely loved" son, brother, friend and soldier. William Beal, 21, died after his vehicle left the carriageway in the early hours of Monday for "reasons currently unknown". Wiltshire Police said he...
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Police in fresh vow to identify girl's killer
Police will identify those responsible for the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel with the help of the local community, an assistant chief constable has said. Merseyside Police's Assistant Chief Constable Chris Green said already "the community has stepped forward". Nine-year-old Olivia was killed as her mother tried to stop a gunman...
BBC
Emily Maitlis stalker jailed again for writing more letters
A man who has an "obsession" with broadcaster Emily Maitlis has been given an eight-year prison sentence for repeatedly writing to her. Edward Vines was found guilty of attempting to breach a restraining order by writing to Ms Maitlis and her mother from prison. The restraining order was originally made...
BBC
Family of Sikh priest attacked in Manchester appeal for help
The family of a Sikh priest "left for dead" in an attack more than two months ago have appealed for help to catch his attacker. The unnamed 62-year-old man was left with life-changing injuries and has been in hospital since the attack in the centre of Manchester on 23 June.
BBC
Maltby: Intruder pours boiling water on sleeping man
A man has been left with serious scalds after an intruder poured boiling water on him as he slept. The victim was asleep in bed at 02:40 BST on Friday when an unknown person climbed through his window on Gaitskell Close in Maltby, Rotherham. The assailant then fled and the...
BBC
Appeal for murdered Bristol rapper's pregnant partner
A fundraising appeal has been launched to support the heavily pregnant girlfriend of a Bristol rapper who was murdered at Notting Hill Carnival. Takayo Nembhard - known as TKorStretch - died on Monday after being stabbed at the event in Ladbroke Grove, London. The 21-year-old's partner, Oshian Edwards, also 21,...
BBC
Actress Kate Copstick attacked and robbed of charity money
An actress was attacked outside her home by two men in balaclavas who stole £8,500 in charity money she had raised. Kate Copstick, from Glasgow, was a short distance from her property in Shepherd's Bush, London, when the men ran after her on Saturday. The 66-year-old said they put...
BBC
Lilia Valutyte: Parents of Boston stabbing victim thank town for support
The mother of a schoolgirl stabbed to death in a street has thanked her local community for their support. Nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte was attacked as she played with her younger sister in Fountain Lane, Boston, Lincolnshire, on 28 July. Her mother Lina Savicke and step-father Aurelijus Savickas joined friends on...
