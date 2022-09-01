Read full article on original website
Related
knowtechie.com
Best Buy is blowing out a ton of LG TVs in a huge Labor Day sale
Labor Day is right around the corner, and Best Buy wants you to celebrate your day off with a new LG TV. And right now, they’re offering discounts on a wide variety of options that could potentially save you up to 30% off a new TV. So, what’s up...
Engadget
The Apple Watch Series 7 drops to $299 at Amazon
Apple is expected to announce the Series 8 next week. The next generation of WiFi technology is here. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
ETOnline.com
Samsung Labor Day Sale 2022: Shop the Biggest Deals on TVs, Smartphones, Appliances and More
Labor Day Weekend 2022 has arrived along with all the savings events and impressive discounts on big-ticket items. From top-rated TVs and mobile devices to home appliances, all tech essentials are on sale right now. As summer comes to an end, Samsung has the hottest Labor Day deals to shop this weekend. The Samsung Labor Day Sale is currently offering a wide selection of heavy discounts on some of the most sought-after tech.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Popular 65-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED TV already on sale with a massive 39% discount
Thanks to a generous Labor Day coupon code on eBay, prospective buyers of the gorgeous 65-inch A80K can now order one of the most affordable OLED TVs of Sony's 2022 Bravia lineup at a considerable discount of almost US$1,000 in relation to the official MSRP. Sony's current 2022 lineup of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Engadget
LG brings NFTs to its LED and OLED TVs
Over its long history, LG has never been shy about jumping on some unusual bandwagons. So it should come as no surprise that the South Korean electronics giant is getting into NFTs. Starting today, if you live in the US and own a webOS 5.0 or later TV, you’ll have access to the company’s new LG Art Lab platform. It’s a marketplace for buying and selling non-fungible tokens available directly through your TV’s home screen. It’s based on the Hedera network and uses LG’s new Wallypto mobile wallet for storing digital assets. There’s even a countdown feature that will remind you when NFT drops are about to occur.
Forget camping, I want this Jackery solar generator for the apocalypse
I can't blame Jackery for positioning the promotion of its flagship solar generator at IFA 2022 in Berlin next to a giant RV camper mock-up. That's the pitch: Buy a solar generator and take it camping. Enough with the camping song and dance. We all know what these environmentally-friendly power-source...
CARS・
Engadget
The best Labor Day tech sales we could find
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As you gear up to enjoy the Labor Day holiday, you can...
Engadget
Apple will reportedly announce new AirPods Pro on Wednesday
The company's mid-tier earbuds haven't received an update since 2019. Updated won’t be the only new devices at Apple's forthcoming “” event. According to , the company is also readying a set of second-generation earbuds. “The new AirPods Pro will update a model that first went on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Engadget
Amazon knocks up to 49 percent off LG, Samsung and Sony TVs for today only
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Good TVs are always in high demand, so finding deals can be...
Engadget
Prepare for 14 IT certification exams with these $20 e-books
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Recruiters and managers look for professional certifications when hiring and promoting IT employees. These credentials verify your knowledge of the technology, theory and up-to-date best practices, but earning them can be challenging.
Engadget
Learn Python and save $54 on a lifetime Code Direct membership
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Websites and apps power many of the services we use at work and for , and they all require code for maintenance and . If you want to learn how these systems work and create your own programs, learning a general-purpose language like Python can give you the versatility to pursue the projects you’re most interested in, whether that’s web development, desktop GUI or beyond.
Engadget
iPhone overtakes Android to claim majority of US smartphone market
For the first time ever, there are more iPhones in use in the US than any other type of smartphone. Citing data from analytics firm Counterpoint Research, the reports the iPhone overtook the entire Android ecosystem in June to claim 50 percent of US market share. In doing so, Apple achieved its highest-ever share of the American smartphone market. Apple achieved the feat on the back of the iPhone’s “active installed base,” a metric that takes into account all the people who are using an iOS device after purchasing one used.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
electrek.co
Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro launched as latest storm-beating, gas-generator killer
Jackery has just launched its latest portable power station and solar panel kit, the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro. The new Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro is a major update to the original Jackery 1000, which I had the chance to test last year. The new solar generator marks major...
Engadget
The Morning After: What to expect at the iPhone 14 launch event
It’s been a while since an iPhone launch genuinely felt like an event, since each new model is only marginally more polished than its predecessor. Not so, , promised to be a ground-up redesign with major changes and new features. The headline tweaks include vastly improved cameras, a punch-hole to replace the notch and an always-on display. But if there’s a sting in this particular tail, it’s the rumor that Apple will save all of these goodies for the Pro model, stiffing the iPhone 14 with last year’s A15 chip.
Engadget
The FTC is investigating Amazon’s deal to buy One Medical
One Medical parent company 1Life Healthcare disclosed the FTC was investigating its proposed merger with Amazon on Friday, reports The Journal. That same day, Politico said the Commission had also begun a review of Amazon’s deal to buy iRobot. According to the outlet, a formal probe is likely given the detailed questions the FTC sent to the two companies. Amazon and iRobot are reportedly preparing for a “potentially lengthy [and] arduous investigation.” One source Politico spoke to told the outlet the review is “wide-ranging” and seeks to determine if the deal would give Amazon an unfair advantage in the connected devices and retail markets.
The Verge
LG’s fancy new shoeboxes pamper your sneakers
If you’ve browsed around the Container Store looking for the perfect sneaker storage, you’re looking in the wrong places. Maybe what you really need is LG’s new Styler ShoeCase — a shoebox with a window that’s currently being displayed at IFA. The enclosure can keep your shoes safe from moisture and has filters to protect them from UV light.
Comments / 0