Engadget

The Apple Watch Series 7 drops to $299 at Amazon

Apple is expected to announce the Series 8 next week. The next generation of WiFi technology is here. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
ETOnline.com

Samsung Labor Day Sale 2022: Shop the Biggest Deals on TVs, Smartphones, Appliances and More

Labor Day Weekend 2022 has arrived along with all the savings events and impressive discounts on big-ticket items. From top-rated TVs and mobile devices to home appliances, all tech essentials are on sale right now. As summer comes to an end, Samsung has the hottest Labor Day deals to shop this weekend. The Samsung Labor Day Sale is currently offering a wide selection of heavy discounts on some of the most sought-after tech.
Engadget

LG brings NFTs to its LED and OLED TVs

Over its long history, LG has never been shy about jumping on some unusual bandwagons. So it should come as no surprise that the South Korean electronics giant is getting into NFTs. Starting today, if you live in the US and own a webOS 5.0 or later TV, you’ll have access to the company’s new LG Art Lab platform. It’s a marketplace for buying and selling non-fungible tokens available directly through your TV’s home screen. It’s based on the Hedera network and uses LG’s new Wallypto mobile wallet for storing digital assets. There’s even a countdown feature that will remind you when NFT drops are about to occur.
Engadget

The best Labor Day tech sales we could find

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As you gear up to enjoy the Labor Day holiday, you can...
Engadget

Apple will reportedly announce new AirPods Pro on Wednesday

The company's mid-tier earbuds haven't received an update since 2019. Updated won’t be the only new devices at Apple's forthcoming “” event. According to , the company is also readying a set of second-generation earbuds. “The new AirPods Pro will update a model that first went on...
Engadget

Prepare for 14 IT certification exams with these $20 e-books

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Recruiters and managers look for professional certifications when hiring and promoting IT employees. These credentials verify your knowledge of the technology, theory and up-to-date best practices, but earning them can be challenging.
Engadget

Learn Python and save $54 on a lifetime Code Direct membership

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Websites and apps power many of the services we use at work and for , and they all require code for maintenance and . If you want to learn how these systems work and create your own programs, learning a general-purpose language like Python can give you the versatility to pursue the projects you’re most interested in, whether that’s web development, desktop GUI or beyond.
Engadget

iPhone overtakes Android to claim majority of US smartphone market

For the first time ever, there are more iPhones in use in the US than any other type of smartphone. Citing data from analytics firm Counterpoint Research, the reports the iPhone overtook the entire Android ecosystem in June to claim 50 percent of US market share. In doing so, Apple achieved its highest-ever share of the American smartphone market. Apple achieved the feat on the back of the iPhone’s “active installed base,” a metric that takes into account all the people who are using an iOS device after purchasing one used.
Engadget

The Morning After: What to expect at the iPhone 14 launch event

It’s been a while since an iPhone launch genuinely felt like an event, since each new model is only marginally more polished than its predecessor. Not so, , promised to be a ground-up redesign with major changes and new features. The headline tweaks include vastly improved cameras, a punch-hole to replace the notch and an always-on display. But if there’s a sting in this particular tail, it’s the rumor that Apple will save all of these goodies for the Pro model, stiffing the iPhone 14 with last year’s A15 chip.
Engadget

The FTC is investigating Amazon’s deal to buy One Medical

One Medical parent company 1Life Healthcare disclosed the FTC was investigating its proposed merger with Amazon on Friday, reports The Journal. That same day, Politico said the Commission had also begun a review of Amazon’s deal to buy iRobot. According to the outlet, a formal probe is likely given the detailed questions the FTC sent to the two companies. Amazon and iRobot are reportedly preparing for a “potentially lengthy [and] arduous investigation.” One source Politico spoke to told the outlet the review is “wide-ranging” and seeks to determine if the deal would give Amazon an unfair advantage in the connected devices and retail markets.
The Verge

LG’s fancy new shoeboxes pamper your sneakers

If you’ve browsed around the Container Store looking for the perfect sneaker storage, you’re looking in the wrong places. Maybe what you really need is LG’s new Styler ShoeCase — a shoebox with a window that’s currently being displayed at IFA. The enclosure can keep your shoes safe from moisture and has filters to protect them from UV light.
