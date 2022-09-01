ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Volusia County Beach Patrol shares Labor Day safety tips

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Arman Willabay says he knows what it's like getting caught in a rip current. "It was terrifying yeah," he said, "people had to come out on a boat and get us. We were 3/4 of a mile out!" It's situations like his that Volusia County Beach...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Officials: Car strikes apartment building in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Seminole County Fire Department, a car struck a building on Sunday. The incident occurred on Sorrento Circle in Winter Park. Red Cross was contacted in order to help an apartment resident, the fire department said. No injuries were reported and no other residents...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 4, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Townhouses lining up in Volusia County

The Cupola at Oceanside is a pride project for the Lohman family and an example of another growing housing option in Volusia County – townhouses. The Cupola is just one of many townhouse projects in the county. After selling the funeral homes and cemeteries bearing their name, the family...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

3 shot while riding in car in Brevard

COCOA, Fla. – Three people were shot late Saturday while riding in a car in Brevard County, deputies said. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. near Burnett Road and State Road 520, not far from the city limits of Cocoa. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. According to the...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Chick-fil-A will get razed and rebuilt in Daytona

Chris Kirby, owner/operator of the Chick-fil-A on Williamson Boulevard in Daytona Beach, is one step closer to getting his wish of demolishing the popular restaurant. But have no fear fast-food fans, it will come back bigger and better than ever. Mr. Kirby plans to build a larger Chick-fil-A with an additional drive-through.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Fysh nears opening in Port Orange

The long-anticipated Fysh Bar & Grill in Port Orange could open as soon as Sept. 20. Owner Sidharth “Sid” Sethi hesitated to give a firm date, but acknowledged, “I think it will be mid-September.” Asked if the Sept. 20 date that comes up in a Google search is accurate, he said, “it is kind of, I put it up there around the 20th, that is pretty accurate.”
PORT ORANGE, FL
Person
Robert Redd
click orlando

More afternoon storms for some in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – More rain is likely for some of us in Central Florida. We are pinpointing rain chances at 40% on Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances increase to 60% on Hump Day. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Expect high temperatures in the low 90s...
ORLANDO, FL
orlandomagazine.com

Best 8 Orlando Food Halls

3201 Corrine Dr, Orlando, FL 32803 • eastendmkt.com. East End Market in Audubon Park is Orlando’s flagship food hall, founded by Central Florida native John Rife, who has a knack for curating vendors. In the market’s almost 10-year history, some of Orlando’s most celebrated food businesses have passed through the market. Kadence recently won its first Michelin star and started as a seven-seat sushi bar in East End. Gideon’s Cookies, whose Disney Springs location is so popular they’re forced to use a virtual queue to reduce crowd size, still occupies space in the market.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Missing 7-year-old Palm Coast girl, mother found safe

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 7-year-old girl and her mother were found safe hours after being reported missing, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said. Skyler Morrison and her mom, Ciara Ashley Culver, were located in the Jacksonville area early Thursday, a tweet by FCSO stated. “Our thanks...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

