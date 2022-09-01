Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Volusia County Beach Patrol shares Labor Day safety tips
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Arman Willabay says he knows what it's like getting caught in a rip current. "It was terrifying yeah," he said, "people had to come out on a boat and get us. We were 3/4 of a mile out!" It's situations like his that Volusia County Beach...
WESH
Officials: Car strikes apartment building in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Seminole County Fire Department, a car struck a building on Sunday. The incident occurred on Sorrento Circle in Winter Park. Red Cross was contacted in order to help an apartment resident, the fire department said. No injuries were reported and no other residents...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: September 4, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
spacecoastdaily.com
Kissimmee Woman Scams Elderly Cocoa Beach Resident Out of Approximately $17, 500
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Cocoa Beach Police have arrested a Kissimmee woman for scamming a elderly Cocoa Beach woman. Jewel A. Testa, 57, of Kissimmee, was recently arrested for her alleged involvement in scamming an 84-year-old Cocoa Beach woman out of approximately $17, 500 between December 2020 and February 2021.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Townhouses lining up in Volusia County
The Cupola at Oceanside is a pride project for the Lohman family and an example of another growing housing option in Volusia County – townhouses. The Cupola is just one of many townhouse projects in the county. After selling the funeral homes and cemeteries bearing their name, the family...
click orlando
3 shot while riding in car in Brevard
COCOA, Fla. – Three people were shot late Saturday while riding in a car in Brevard County, deputies said. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. near Burnett Road and State Road 520, not far from the city limits of Cocoa. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. According to the...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Chick-fil-A will get razed and rebuilt in Daytona
Chris Kirby, owner/operator of the Chick-fil-A on Williamson Boulevard in Daytona Beach, is one step closer to getting his wish of demolishing the popular restaurant. But have no fear fast-food fans, it will come back bigger and better than ever. Mr. Kirby plans to build a larger Chick-fil-A with an additional drive-through.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Fysh nears opening in Port Orange
The long-anticipated Fysh Bar & Grill in Port Orange could open as soon as Sept. 20. Owner Sidharth “Sid” Sethi hesitated to give a firm date, but acknowledged, “I think it will be mid-September.” Asked if the Sept. 20 date that comes up in a Google search is accurate, he said, “it is kind of, I put it up there around the 20th, that is pretty accurate.”
click orlando
More afternoon storms for some in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – More rain is likely for some of us in Central Florida. We are pinpointing rain chances at 40% on Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances increase to 60% on Hump Day. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Expect high temperatures in the low 90s...
Traffic slowly moving after crash shut down westbound SR-408 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash shut down all lanes of SR-408 in Orange County early Monday. Traffic is slowly starting to move as one lane is open after the crash on SR-408. Several first responders are still in the area working the incident and drivers should use caution.
mynews13.com
Flagler Beach bringing in Army Corps to help ease erosion along the shore
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Flagler Beach is taking steps to ease erosion near one of its most popular locations. Sand dunes have recently appeared as 6 feet tall, unstable cliffs. Many local leaders and residents say they've never seen anything like it. The city is bringing...
click orlando
Florida’s property insurance crisis lingers as hurricane season nears peak
ORLANDO, Fla. – As the peak of hurricane season approaches, Florida is still dealing with a property insurance crisis. More than 400,000 Floridians have had their policies dropped in the last two years and the average premium has more than doubled. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]...
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach Towns
There's little question that housing has become less affordable over the last year. According to Realtor.com, in June 2022, housing prices were up around 17% over the same time last year.
spacecoastliving.com
Dignity Bus offers the homeless an innovative place to rest overnight in Brevard and Indian River counties
At any given time, there are approximately 250 homeless people living in Indian River County and between 3,000 and 3,500 in Brevard County. Some sleep in cars. Others live in tents. Still others simply throw an old blanket on the ground in the woods and try to get a few hours rest.
orlandomagazine.com
Best 8 Orlando Food Halls
3201 Corrine Dr, Orlando, FL 32803 • eastendmkt.com. East End Market in Audubon Park is Orlando’s flagship food hall, founded by Central Florida native John Rife, who has a knack for curating vendors. In the market’s almost 10-year history, some of Orlando’s most celebrated food businesses have passed through the market. Kadence recently won its first Michelin star and started as a seven-seat sushi bar in East End. Gideon’s Cookies, whose Disney Springs location is so popular they’re forced to use a virtual queue to reduce crowd size, still occupies space in the market.
What’s expected after the Artemis I launch? ‘Gridlock,’ ‘bumper-to-bumper traffic’
Fla. — People along the Space Coast have already staked out their spots for the Artemis I launch set for Saturday afternoon. Brevard County leaders said they’re expecting 400,000 people to show up to see the launch, twice as many as first expected for the first attempt.
Gunman at large after 2 teens and adult found shot inside car in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County are investigating after three people were shot inside a car Saturday night. Officials said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Burnett Road and State Road 520, in unincorporated Cocoa. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
click orlando
Missing 7-year-old Palm Coast girl, mother found safe
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 7-year-old girl and her mother were found safe hours after being reported missing, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said. Skyler Morrison and her mom, Ciara Ashley Culver, were located in the Jacksonville area early Thursday, a tweet by FCSO stated. “Our thanks...
Big aquarium project shares more details
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The Brevard Zoo’s aquarium project at Port Canaveral is slated to open in 2027 — and the details for that opening have become clearer.
Lake County woman faces a fine after trying to give dog to wrong animal shelter
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County woman appeared in court Thursday for trying to turn a stray dog into the wrong animal shelter. Hunter File said she spotted a dog while on her way to the grocery store in Orange County last month. When File ran into obstacles...
