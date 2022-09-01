Read full article on original website
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
cw39.com
Police arrest 2 suspected robbers after 30-minute chase around Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) — A group of men led Houston police on a wild ride over the weekend in a chase that last more than a half-hour. Police said a call around 11 p.m. on Saturday came out as an aggravated robbery. Officers located the suspected vehicle and gave chase.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect shoots, kills man during fight in front of store in north Houston: HPD
HOUSTON – A search is underway for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man during a fight in front of a store in north Houston Sunday. Houston Police Department units responded to reports of a shooting at 8021 N. Main St. around 11:20 p.m. Arriving units located a...
KHOU
Concertgoer shot, killed in parking lot of Arena Theatre, police say
HOUSTON — A 29-year-old man died after being shot outside of a concert at the Arena Theatre in southwest Houston late Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department. Houston police said they are looking for three men, including a driver, in connection to the deadly shooting. They do...
Click2Houston.com
19-year-old wanted for murder
HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public’s assistance locating a man wanted for murder. On Wednesday, Feb. 23, at approximately 11:30 p.m., John Araniva, 19, was involved in a shooting in the 300 block of Rosamond St. in Houston, Texas.
Police searching for shooter who killed man at rap concert in Sharpstown
Police did not release any information on the shooter, but the venue holds up to 2,800 people so there were plenty of people who may have seen something.
Man shows up to west Houston store with gunshot wound, later dies at hospital
HOUSTON — Police are investigating after a deadly shooting Sunday night in west Houston. According to the Houston Police Department, a man showed up at a store on Briar Forest Drive at the intersection of Wilcrest, which is just outside of Beltway 8. He had been shot and flagged the store clerk down to get help.
HPD: Suspected CVS robbers crash into SE Houston creek, arrested after hour-long police chase
HPD said the robbery suspects led them on an hour-long chase across the city and threw guns and money out the window along a freeway.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Wanted: Fugitive suspected of Murder
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public's assistance locating fugitive (John Marcos Araniva), who is wanted for Murder. On Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., fugitive John Araniva was involved in a shooting in the 300 block of Rosamond...
KHOU
Suspect identified in double murder in north Houston
Nathan Miller has been charged with capital murder and his bond was denied. He's due back in court on Tuesday.
Click2Houston.com
12-year-old with autism injured in hit-and-run in north Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – A 12-year-old who was hit by a vehicle during a hit-and-run incident in north Harris County Monday is in stable condition, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said. It happened in the 5700 block of Greenhouse after 6:30 a.m. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the 12-year-old, who also...
Innocent driver killed during police chase after suspect crashes stolen car in Pasadena: Webster PD
Officers said the 17-year-old suspect refused to stop and crashed into three other vehicles on the Beltway feeder at Spencer Highway.
Click2Houston.com
Man with dementia reported missing in west Houston
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a 77-year-old man reported missing Monday. Vincent Gordon has dementia and may need help. Gordon was last seen Monday morning leaving the 1700 block of Crescent Plaza Drive in an unknown direction. He was wearing...
MISSING: Houston police searching for missing 82-year-old Woodrow Smith
HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find 82-year-old Woodrow Smith who was last seen Saturday around noon in southwest Houston. Police described Smith as being 5-feet-10-inches tall and 175 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. Smith was last seen on Dawnridge Drive in between West Airport Boulevard...
KFDM-TV
Man kills two people and injures another after opening fire at homeless camp in Houston
Houston Police say a suspect killed a man and woman and wounded a person in a shooting Saturday morning at a homeless encampment in northwest Houston. HPD officers received a call from a passerby who allegedly saw a man aggressively waving a gun near an Exxon in the 1300 block of Neiman Lane.
16-year-old found shot to death on roadside in north Liberty County, deputies say
Authorities said they have identified the victim but will not be releasing her name due to her age, but her family has been notified.
Man charged with capital murder for allegedly killing 2 people performing witchcraft, officials say
The man who waved down officers and admitted killing people reportedly did it because they were "practicing witchcraft."
Another man wanted in string of robberies targeting Houston food trucks
HOUSTON — Another man is wanted for a string of robberies targeting Houston food trucks. This comes after police arrested Edenilson Benavides-Cornelio, a man accused of robbing at least a dozen food trucks from Aug. 9 to Aug 21. One of the businesses hit by the suspect on the...
Man accused of robbing at least 12 food trucks across Houston arrested
HOUSTON — The man accused of robbing at least a dozen food trucks across the Houston area was arrested Friday. Edenilson Benavides-Cornelio was arrested shortly after Houston police identified him as the suspect via Twitter. He is charged with aggravated robbery. Details of his arrest were not shared. Benavides-Cornelio...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect accused of robbing at least 12 taco trucks at gunpoint in north Houston has been arrested, police say
HOUSTON – A man suspected of robbing several taco trucks at gunpoint was arrested Friday, according to the Houston Police Department. Edenilson Benavides-Cornelio, 21, was arrested on three warrants for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. On Aug. 13, around 10:30 a.m., employees working at a food truck, located...
Suspect arrested in case of woman shot to death while walking home in north Houston, records show
A breakthrough was made six months after Indigo Garza was shot to death while walking home. A 23-year-old man is behind bars in the killing.
