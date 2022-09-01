Read full article on original website
Red and Black
Georgia soccer dismantles Kennesaw State 7-0
Georgia soccer defeated Kennesaw State 7-0 on Sunday, Sept. 4. Georgia was dominant on both ends of the pitch, which allowed them to take a decisive victory to move to 4-2 on the season. “I thought tonight was a really good night for us,” said Georgia head coach Keidane McAlpine....
Red and Black
Bennett, Bulldogs flip 2021 script with offensive explosion against Oregon
Georgia’s 2021 championship-winning season was defined by a hard-nosed, historically talented defense that allowed just 10.2 points per game. In last year’s season opener against Clemson, the offense managed just three points, with the team’s lone touchdown coming on a 74-yard pick six by safety Christopher Smith.
Red and Black
Georgia football report card: Grading position groups after 49-3 win against Oregon
Georgia defeated Oregon 49-3 in the Bulldogs’ first game of the 2022 season. Following the game, football writer John James graded each position group’s performance. Stetson Bennett was excellent in the season-opener, escaping pressure, extending plays and playing decisive, mistake-free football. Bennett had a career-high 368 passing yards against Oregon, partially because he utilized every target on the field. 10 different receivers recorded a catch in the game, forcing Oregon to cover every inch of grass. Carson Beck also got some playing time, throwing for 68 yards and a touchdown during his stint on the field. Bennett is surrounded by talent on this Georgia team, and if he continues at this pace, he could find himself in the Heisman conversation at the end of the year.
Red and Black
BEST OF: Georgia vs. Oregon
The Georgia Bulldogs start their football season with a win as they defeated the Oregon Ducks 49-3 in the 2022 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sept. 3. Next, Georgia will face Samford University at home on Saturday, Sept. 10. Here are some of our...
Red and Black
Postgame observations: Georgia defeats Oregon 49-3 in season opener
Georgia defeated Oregon 49-3 on Saturday in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Georgia starts its season 1-0 while Oregon is 0-1 on the season. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:. Offense dominates. Georgia, while known as a defensive juggernaut last season, came...
Red and Black
Q&A: Paloma Park’s manager talks expectations for football season
Located on Washington Street in downtown Athens, Paloma Park has risen to popularity as a regular game day spot since its opening in 2021. With a jumbotron screen that displays the game, many locals flock to the restaurant each Saturday to cheer on the Bulldogs and take advantage of their diverse food and drink menu.
Red and Black
Dunkin’ hosts pep rally to kick off UGA football season
The sight of red, white and black balloons greeted curious customers on Thursday morning at the Dunkin’ on Epps Bridge Parkway. University of Georgia cheerleaders posed with pom-poms, and Hairy Dawg passed around enthusiastic high fives. Dunkin’ recently announced its partnership with the UGA Athletic Association following UGA’s national...
Red and Black
Georgia cross country earns fourth place finishes at Charlotte Opener
The Georgia men’s and women’s cross country teams came away with two fourth place finishes in their first meet of the season in Charlotte, North Carolina, against the University of North Carolina, Charlotte and William & Mary. The best finish out of both teams came from junior Sarah...
Red and Black
Georgia volleyball overpowers Charlotte in 3-set sweep
Georgia volleyball began play in the Bulldog Classic on Friday evening with a dominant 3-0 victory against UNC Charlotte. “It was a lot of fun. We worked all week to prepare for this tournament this weekend, and I think we did an amazing job of connecting,” said sophomore Bailey Cox. “Throughout practice, we always talk about connection between the back row, the hitters, the blockers, and I thought our connection tonight was really good.”
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Athens Dunkin' hosts UGA pep rally
Just days before the University of Georgia football team’s season opener, Dunkin’ hosted a pep rally on Thursday morning at its Epps Bridge Parkway location in Athens. Fans had the opportunity to take photos with Georgia cheerleaders and Hairy Dawg. Dunkin' gave away merchandise, gift cards and its new doughnut, the Dawg Donut. Following its partnership with the University of Georgia Athletic Association, Dunkin' is offering a limited edition vanilla frosted donut with red sprinkles at participation stores in Georgia through Sept. 15.
Red and Black
Meet members of the UGA Ethno-Cultural community
From the Hispanic Student Association to the Black Affairs Council, the University of Georgia is home to 119 student organizations that feature people from all walks of life and cultures from each corner of the world. Students returning to campus may struggle to find a place that feels familiar. UGA...
Red and Black
The power of 3: This season’s TRIO exhibit at ATHICA
They say the best things in life come in threes. Athens Institute for Contemporary Art’s latest exhibit is no exception. Curated by ATHICA’s president and chair of the exhibition board, Jon Vogt was looking for three artists to express their creativity in a joint abstract exhibition. “The exhibition...
