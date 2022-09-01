Read full article on original website
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
Football: ‘Learning to slow it down’: Hayden adjusts to pace, complexity of college transitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Memphis drivers could find gas prices at or below $3/gallon headed into Labor Day weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Good news Mid-South drivers: gas prices continue to fall as we head into the Labor Day weekend with the fall season on the horizon. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Memphis stood at $3.48 Friday. That's down from $3.53 a week ago and $3.87 a month ago.
City of Memphis details Labor Day trash pick-up schedule
The City of Memphis has released an official reminder regarding trash pick-up the week of Labor Day, beginning Monday, Sept. 5. The solid waste management schedule differs from normal trash pick-up in that, with Monday as Labor Day, each pick up day is one day behind. There is no pick-up on Monday, according to the City of Memphis' graphic.
actionnews5.com
Bottom Line: Questionable car dealer tactics
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - Buying a new or used car is a major purchase, often costing tens of thousands of dollars and navigating the sales process can be tricky and frustrating. New rules proposed by the Federal Trade Commission could be coming to help consumers, but until then, the experts at Consumer Reports have some tips on how to avoid some common car buying mistakes.
‘Raw pork stored in a grocery bag’ at restaurant: Shelby County health scores for Aug. 30 — Sept. 5
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Los Cabos (Food Service) […]
actionnews5.com
USPS to host job fair in Olive Branch
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hosting a job fair in Olive Branch on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The job fair will be held at the Olive Branch Post Office located at 8850 Midsouth Drive and will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, according to the release.
localmemphis.com
Can Memphis repeat Jackson's water crisis?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Jackson, Mississippi works to restore usable water to its residents, many are wondering could something like what's happening there also occur in Memphis, a city that often struggles with its aging infrastructure. The Mayor of Jackson says the current crisis there stems from up to...
One man dead in Raleigh shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after a shooting in Raleigh and another person has been detained by police. Officers were at the scene of the shooting in the 4200 block of Nam Ni shortly after midnight Monday morning. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are investigating
tn.gov
Mark Luttrell Transition Center To Hold Rapid Hiring Event
MEMPHIS – The Mark Luttrell Transition Center (MLTC) will hold a rapid hiring event next Thursday and Friday to fill vacant correctional officer positions. The starting salary is $44,500, with an additional $5,000 sign-on bonus. Conditional job offers will be given on-site at the event. In addition to the...
forwhomthecowbelltolls.com
15 things to do while Mississippi State and Memphis deal with a weather delay
Look, we don’t have this blog around for all that much longer, but we still have some time left with it. So, since I’m planning to be here until the lights shut off and there’s currently time to kill as Mississippi State and Memphis are in a weather delay, let’s figure out what we’re going to do.
10 Memphis and Mid-South names you might be mispronouncing
Tchulahoma Road: This is a fairly major road that crosses the state line from Memphis into Mississippi, but how do you pronounce a road name that begins with “Tch”? A clue is in the slightly different spelling of another road in Fayette County, and a town in Mississippi: Chulahoma, which leaves off the silent T […]
actionnews5.com
10 thousand CrimeStoppers reward for man killed in Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A $10,000 CrimeStoppers reward for a man that was killed in Raleigh during a carjacking. Terry Henderson Jr. was murdered in a carjacking on August 12, 2022. Henderson was found dead at the intersection of Kerwin and Battlefield Drive. The victim’s car was found at Breezy...
actionnews5.com
Delta Fair returns to Mid-South in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 17th annual Delta Fair and Music Festival returns to the Memphis area Friday afternoon. Fairgrounds at Agricenter International will open at 4 p.m. Friday. The fair will be open at varying times everyday following until Sept. 11. Fair Director Mark Lovell said the fair will...
violetskyadventures.com
Take a Tour Along the Mississippi on a Riverboat
Hop on board one of the Memphis Riverboats to take a fun journey along the Mighty Mississippi River! Guests have options ranging from a peaceful Sunday Jazz Brunch or an exciting midnight Booze Cruise. Plus sightseeing and dinner cruises are available as well! Have some great food, listen to some upbeat music and take in the sights of the city.
actionnews5.com
Man shot, killed in Raleigh; 1 person detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a shooting late Sunday night in Raleigh. Memphis Police Department says the man was found shot on Nam Ni Drive near Ridgemont Drive. He was pronounced dead on the scene. One person is detained in connection to the case. This is...
Mississippi Man Who Stole Plane from Tupelo Airport Identified, Posts “Goodbye” Message on Facebook
UPDATE (11:35 a.m.) WTVA has also confirmed that Cory Patterson of Shannon, MS was the pilot of a stolen plane that was taken into custody after landing safely in a Benton County field northwest of Tupelo. Patterson was allegedly employed at the Tupelo airport and threatened to crash into a...
actionnews5.com
Parking and traffic details for 2022 Southern Heritage Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the continued redevelopment of Liberty Park, there are a few things patrons should prepare for on game day of the Southern Heritage Classic at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Details of game day parking and traffic plans are below:. Stadium parking lots. All stadium lots, including...
iqstock.news
First Medical Spa in Batesville, MS, Crown Me Wellness Spa to open on September 7th
First medical spa in Batesville, MS, Crown Me Wellness Spa is set to open on the 7th of September. BATESVILLE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown Me Wellness Spa is the first medical spa in Batesville, MS. It is owned and operated by nurse practitioner Shana B. Smith. The soft launch is on September 7th.
Eliza Fletcher: new details revealed
WREG has obtained a copy of the affidavit in Eliza Fletcher's abduction. Police records indicate the abduction was violent and caught on camera.
actionnews5.com
Nashville college students express concerns after abducted jogger in Memphis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While the search continues for Eliza Fletcher, the woman who was abducted while jogging near the University of Memphis campus, college students in Nashville have been expressing their concerns for safety on college campuses. “There are times that I’m out late,” Kayla Piowel, a student at...
fox40jackson.com
Memphis mom, 1-year-old abducted outside Target at midday; police hunt suspects
The hunt is on as Memphis Police search for two suspects involved in the abduction and robbery of a mother and her 1-year-old this week. The victims’ names have not been released, but, according to a Facebook post by the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a call after a mother and her child were released from a harrowing robbery scheme this week.
