Despite weather, concert at Canfield Fair continues
Despite Sunday's severe weather, the Sam Hunt concert is still going on at the Canfield Fair.
Beloved animal park closing doors on Monday
In a social media post back in March, the Park said this season would be their last.
Here’s a dry place to park at the Canfield Fair
It's a soggy start for the last day of the Canfield Fair.
Disaster Declaration sought in Boardman Township
We mentioned the possible tornado that caused some damage in Boardman on Sunday. We've also learned officials in the flood-weary community will be seeking a disaster declaration from Columbus. In Boardman roads were flooded, what looked like a river ran through residents yards on Sheilds Road at the intersection of...
Local drive-in theater closes early from flooding
A local drive-in theater has to close early for the season due
Newton Falls business shares ‘nightmare’ it took to get up and running
A new business in Newton Falls is ready to be open and grilling Saturday. However, its owners say they've faced hurdles with the city to get to this point.
Unique roses draw crowds at Canfield Fair
More color from the Canfield Fair to go along with the Purple Tent and the t-shirt booth. In fact, it's right along Bishop Street too. This place is taking over the fair one rose at a time.
Newton Falls police worker accused of double dipping pay
A member of the Newton Falls Police Department has been accused of receiving pay for time not worked.
Gallery: Flash flooding photos from across the Valley
Severe weather and flooding photos from across the Valley on Sunday.
Johnson’s five TD night leads Salem over East Liverpool
Salem will host Canton Central Catholic in week four. East Liverpool will host Beaver Local.
Horse owners surprised with birth of foal at Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Makenzie Schmied and her husband went to sleep Thursday night with one horse — and woke up Friday with two. Mist is a registered Belgian and a breeded draft horse. Her due date was mid-September — but her foal had other plans. “My...
Farrell Drops Heartbreaker to Ursuline in Battle of Top Teams
FARRELL, Pa. – Farrell’s Kabron Smith was brought down for a sack on the final play of the game as Ursuline (Ohio) topped the Steelers in a heavyweight matchup, 40-38. Friday’s D10 Recaps • GM Defense Stifles LeBoeuf • Week 2 Scoreboard • Janocko gets 300th win • Friday’s D9 Recaps • Central Clarion Rallies Past Port.
Lane restrictions on Route 2 in Weirton Tuesday
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) Beginning Tuesday, a portion of Route 2 in Weirton on Main Street will be restricted to one lane. This is so crews can make repairs to a gas line. Crews will do the maintenance between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. tomorrow. Flaggers will maintain traffic, and drivers...
Chef Erik Hoover brings style to Trumbull County Fair, barbecue business
WARREN, Ohio — Erik Hoover is not your typical buyer at the Trumbull County Junior Fair. Yes, he’s wearing overalls. Yes, he has a can of chewing tobacco in his pocket and a spit cup handy. But that’s where the commonality ends. He’s got on bright white...
Look to the sky Friday at the fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Keep your eyes on the sky at the Canfield Fair Friday. Four ladder trucks are there from departments in Mahoning County. Austintown, Beaver Township, Canfield and Sebring brought out their aerial apparatus. Sebring has the tallest stick at 105 feet. Austintown has the tallest platform...
Driver rescued from quickly sinking car in NE Ohio
Canfield Firefighters were called to the scene on Blueberry Hill Drive around 10:30 p.m.
Tree fire damages Warren Township home
A home in Warren Township was damaged Saturday evening after a tree caught fire.
2022 Lawrence County (Pa.) Fair sale
Buyer: Beatty’s Country Market and Top Shelf Genetics. Reserve champion carcass hog: Brandon Nicklas, Jr. Buyer: Cowden Associations Inc., Meyer, Unkovic & Scott LLP, Packer Thomas. Reserve champion market lamb: Parker McCrumb. Bid: $13/pound Weight: 128 pounds. Buyer: Martinholm Farms. Grand champion carcass lamb: Malia Baney. Bid: $20/pound Weight:...
Newton Falls man alleges fence violates his rights
Former councilman Adam Zimmermann said he's lived in the same house for 17 years. It just happens to be next to the Newton Falls Municipal Building.
USPS addresses rumors of local offices closing
We've been getting calls and tips from viewers with concerns about some local post offices closing, mainly in Mahoning County.
