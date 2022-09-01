ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana County, OH

WFMJ.com

Disaster Declaration sought in Boardman Township

We mentioned the possible tornado that caused some damage in Boardman on Sunday. We've also learned officials in the flood-weary community will be seeking a disaster declaration from Columbus. In Boardman roads were flooded, what looked like a river ran through residents yards on Sheilds Road at the intersection of...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Horse owners surprised with birth of foal at Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Makenzie Schmied and her husband went to sleep Thursday night with one horse — and woke up Friday with two. Mist is a registered Belgian and a breeded draft horse. Her due date was mid-September — but her foal had other plans. “My...
CANFIELD, OH
d9and10sports.com

Farrell Drops Heartbreaker to Ursuline in Battle of Top Teams

FARRELL, Pa. – Farrell’s Kabron Smith was brought down for a sack on the final play of the game as Ursuline (Ohio) topped the Steelers in a heavyweight matchup, 40-38. Friday’s D10 Recaps • GM Defense Stifles LeBoeuf • Week 2 Scoreboard • Janocko gets 300th win • Friday’s D9 Recaps • Central Clarion Rallies Past Port.
PEPPER PIKE, OH
News Break
Politics
WTRF

Lane restrictions on Route 2 in Weirton Tuesday

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) Beginning Tuesday, a portion of Route 2 in Weirton on Main Street will be restricted to one lane. This is so crews can make repairs to a gas line. Crews will do the maintenance between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. tomorrow. Flaggers will maintain traffic, and drivers...
WEIRTON, WV
WYTV.com

Look to the sky Friday at the fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Keep your eyes on the sky at the Canfield Fair Friday. Four ladder trucks are there from departments in Mahoning County. Austintown, Beaver Township, Canfield and Sebring brought out their aerial apparatus. Sebring has the tallest stick at 105 feet. Austintown has the tallest platform...
CANFIELD, OH
Farm and Dairy

2022 Lawrence County (Pa.) Fair sale

Buyer: Beatty’s Country Market and Top Shelf Genetics. Reserve champion carcass hog: Brandon Nicklas, Jr. Buyer: Cowden Associations Inc., Meyer, Unkovic & Scott LLP, Packer Thomas. Reserve champion market lamb: Parker McCrumb. Bid: $13/pound Weight: 128 pounds. Buyer: Martinholm Farms. Grand champion carcass lamb: Malia Baney. Bid: $20/pound Weight:...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA

