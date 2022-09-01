ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Daily Mail

Hundreds gather for joint funeral of two 'inseparable' teenage boys, both 16, who died after getting into difficulty in lake in Londonderry

The heartbroken friends and families of two teenage boys who drowned in a Londonderry lake have said their deaths have been 'nothing short of unbearable' at their joint funeral. Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, both 16, died after getting into difficulty while swimming at Lough Enagh on Monday evening. Mourners...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

The incredible moment a family who vanished in the outback is FOUND alive after a helicopter spots their car 50km off the road

This is the dramatic moment a family of four was spotted and rescued in the Australian outback after they went missing for 48 hours. Their four-wheel-drive was spotted by helicopter on Tuesday after a multi-agency search was launched when the Queensland family did not arrive at their destination - the small town of Packsaddle in NSW.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Motorcyclist, 22, dies after crash

A 22-year-old motorcyclist has died after he was involved in a crash with a car. The crash happened at the junction between Cadole Road and Hafod Road in Gwernaffield, Flintshire, at about 16:30 BST on Friday, North Wales Police said. Austin Winter, from Gwersyllt in Wrexham, was taken to Aintree...
ACCIDENTS
#Bournemouth
NewsBreak
BBC
Daily Mail

Eight-year-old grandson of British woman, 58, who was killed after plunging 65ft off a steep hillside while riding an e-scooter in Benidorm horror crash is in intensive care

The eight-year-old grandson of a British woman who died in a hillside crash in Benidorm is in intensive care, it has emerged. The 58-year-old woman was killed in the crash when the e-scooter she was riding plummeted 65ft over the steep terrain. It was initially reported that a young boy,...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Jury watch moment pensioner, 75, 'caused death of a five-month-old boy by driving into the path of an oncoming van and forcing it on to the pavement' where the child was being pushed by his mother

This the moment a pensioner drove into the path of an oncoming van, allegedly causing a crash which killed a five-month-old boy and seriously injuring his mother. Shelagh Robertson had been driving home from a trip to Tesco when she turned into the path of the van on the A10 at Waterbeach, near Cambridge, on January 22, last year.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Girl who went missing nine years ago recounts ordeal with kidnappers: ‘They would beat me with a belt’

A 16-year-old Indian girl who was abducted when she was seven years old has described living nine years in confinement with her kidnappers who would allegedly beat her up with sticks and belts.Pooja Gaud was kidnapped outside her school in India’s financial capital of Mumbai in the western state of Maharashtra on 22 January 2013.A couple had lured her with ice cream and kidnapped her as they did not have a child of their own.Police said Pooja was kidnapped by Harry D’Souza and his wife Soni D’Souza, because the couple did not have a child of their own, reported...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Terrifying Moment When Storm Turns Ferris Wheel Into Windmill

Violent storms may have marked the end of Italy’s brutal heatwave, but not without causing massive damage to a number of structures, including a ferris wheel in the Tuscan coastal town of Piombino that started spinning like a windmill early Thursday. No one was on the ride when the storm swept through, but several people captured the cars flying around the wheel as the wind whipped it out of control. The system is expected to linger over the Italian peninsula for another 24 hours. A #Piombino durante il passaggio del violento fronte temporalesco. Allerta gialla estesa fino a domani! pic.twitter.com/sVn9OeOfpM— Eugenio Giani (@EugenioGiani) August 18, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Moment luxury hotel is swept away by flash floods in Pakistan

The terrifying moment a luxury hotel was swept away by flash floods in Pakistan has been caught on camera.New Honeymoon Hotel was one of the most exclusive and most expensive hotels to stay at, and had only been recently renovated - but it took a matter of seconds for water to completely wash the foundations away. Data from the National Disaster Management Authority state that 982 people have been killed since mid-June, while 1,456 have been injured.This is the worst monsoon season Pakistan has experienced in a decade.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dallas storm floods highway stranding carsIndia: Stranded tourists use rope to cross fast-flowing flooded riverNotting Hill Carnival reveller has wardrobe malfunction while gatecrashing live TV
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Race against time to rescue 'four-year-old girl still trapped inside' house reduced to rubble in massive gas explosion that sounded like 'bomb going off' - as pictures show remains of children's bedroom next door

Emergency services are searching for a four-year-old girl believed to be trapped after a terraced house collapsed following a huge gas explosion and fire in south London this morning. Neighbours said it sounded 'like a bomb had gone off' on Galpin's Road in Thornton Heath, near Croydon, just after 7am...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Boy, 12, who fell to his death from the White Cliffs of Dover was celebrating his birthday on the first day of a family holiday, inquest hears

A boy who fell to his death from the White Cliffs of Dover had been celebrating his 12th birthday on the first day of a family holiday, an inquest has heard. Mati Urb was visiting Kent with his parents and two siblings during the Easter school holidays, and their first day coincided with his birthday on April 4 2022.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Pictured: Teenager, 16, who lost his life at Leeds festival 'after taking grey or black MDMA pill' was celebrating his 'fabulous' GCSE results - as his ‘broken’ family pay tribute to his 'beautiful, fiercely independent and warm character'

The family of the 16-year-old who died at Leeds Festival say they are 'broken' after their 'beautiful and 'fiercely independent' boy was taken from them in the 'most unfair' way. West Yorkshire Police have named the teenager as David Celino, 16, from Worsley, Salford. David tragically died in the early...
MUSIC

