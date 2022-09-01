Read full article on original website
Hundreds gather for joint funeral of two 'inseparable' teenage boys, both 16, who died after getting into difficulty in lake in Londonderry
The heartbroken friends and families of two teenage boys who drowned in a Londonderry lake have said their deaths have been 'nothing short of unbearable' at their joint funeral. Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, both 16, died after getting into difficulty while swimming at Lough Enagh on Monday evening. Mourners...
The incredible moment a family who vanished in the outback is FOUND alive after a helicopter spots their car 50km off the road
This is the dramatic moment a family of four was spotted and rescued in the Australian outback after they went missing for 48 hours. Their four-wheel-drive was spotted by helicopter on Tuesday after a multi-agency search was launched when the Queensland family did not arrive at their destination - the small town of Packsaddle in NSW.
Boy, 4, who 'loved fire trucks and the colour blue' was found dead in a pond after disappearing while playing in sandpit near his home, inquest hears
A four-year-old boy was found dead in a pond after he disappeared while playing in a sandpit near his home, an inquest heard today. Ifan Wedros Owen-Jones, from Crymych, Pembrokeshire, who had autism, was described as a 'happy and healthy child' who had been 'enjoying life to the full'. Emergency...
BBC
Motorcyclist, 22, dies after crash
A 22-year-old motorcyclist has died after he was involved in a crash with a car. The crash happened at the junction between Cadole Road and Hafod Road in Gwernaffield, Flintshire, at about 16:30 BST on Friday, North Wales Police said. Austin Winter, from Gwersyllt in Wrexham, was taken to Aintree...
Professional dog walker, 34, is mauled to death by 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in park - as 20-year-old man is arrested
The brother of a dog walker who was mauled to death by an 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in a park has paid tribute after a 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, was walking a customer’s dog at a recreation ground in Fareham,...
Relief as missing 13-year-old girl who disappeared from her Bath home three days ago is found safe
There was widespread relief as a Bath teenager reported missing amid growing concerns for her welfare has been found safe, police announced. Ruby, 13, who had been missing for three days, vanished from her home in Bath on Tuesday, August 9. Officers had been very concerned for her welfare and...
Girl, 7, crushed to death by falling 440lb marble statue while playing in hotel courtyard
A 7-year-old girl was crushed to death by a 440lb marble statue while playing outside a hotel. Lavinia Trematerra, from Italy, was struck by the hefty object in the courtyard of a hotel in Munich, Germany, on Friday evening. Three bystanders at the scene ran to her aid after hearing...
'Nothing short of devastating': Girl, 14, who died after getting into difficulty in Tameside water is identified
A teenage girl who died after getting into difficulty in water in Tameside has been named as Lucy Smith. The 14-year-old's body was recovered from water near Crowswood Drive in Stalybridge after a huge search was launched on Monday night. Specialist search teams from the fire service and Greater Manchester...
Eight-year-old grandson of British woman, 58, who was killed after plunging 65ft off a steep hillside while riding an e-scooter in Benidorm horror crash is in intensive care
The eight-year-old grandson of a British woman who died in a hillside crash in Benidorm is in intensive care, it has emerged. The 58-year-old woman was killed in the crash when the e-scooter she was riding plummeted 65ft over the steep terrain. It was initially reported that a young boy,...
Jury watch moment pensioner, 75, 'caused death of a five-month-old boy by driving into the path of an oncoming van and forcing it on to the pavement' where the child was being pushed by his mother
This the moment a pensioner drove into the path of an oncoming van, allegedly causing a crash which killed a five-month-old boy and seriously injuring his mother. Shelagh Robertson had been driving home from a trip to Tesco when she turned into the path of the van on the A10 at Waterbeach, near Cambridge, on January 22, last year.
Watch horror moment pod of bloodthirsty killer whales ‘bent on destruction’ rams Brits’ yacht and BITES OFF rudder
THIS is the terrifying moment a pod of bloodthirsty killer whales rammed into a British yacht and ripped off a chunk of the rudder. The crew were sailing 20 miles off the coast of Spain in the Atlantic Ocean when they suddenly found their 50ft yacht surrounded by the killer creatures.
Girl who went missing nine years ago recounts ordeal with kidnappers: ‘They would beat me with a belt’
A 16-year-old Indian girl who was abducted when she was seven years old has described living nine years in confinement with her kidnappers who would allegedly beat her up with sticks and belts.Pooja Gaud was kidnapped outside her school in India’s financial capital of Mumbai in the western state of Maharashtra on 22 January 2013.A couple had lured her with ice cream and kidnapped her as they did not have a child of their own.Police said Pooja was kidnapped by Harry D’Souza and his wife Soni D’Souza, because the couple did not have a child of their own, reported...
Terrifying Moment When Storm Turns Ferris Wheel Into Windmill
Violent storms may have marked the end of Italy’s brutal heatwave, but not without causing massive damage to a number of structures, including a ferris wheel in the Tuscan coastal town of Piombino that started spinning like a windmill early Thursday. No one was on the ride when the storm swept through, but several people captured the cars flying around the wheel as the wind whipped it out of control. The system is expected to linger over the Italian peninsula for another 24 hours. A #Piombino durante il passaggio del violento fronte temporalesco. Allerta gialla estesa fino a domani! pic.twitter.com/sVn9OeOfpM— Eugenio Giani (@EugenioGiani) August 18, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Moment luxury hotel is swept away by flash floods in Pakistan
The terrifying moment a luxury hotel was swept away by flash floods in Pakistan has been caught on camera.New Honeymoon Hotel was one of the most exclusive and most expensive hotels to stay at, and had only been recently renovated - but it took a matter of seconds for water to completely wash the foundations away. Data from the National Disaster Management Authority state that 982 people have been killed since mid-June, while 1,456 have been injured.This is the worst monsoon season Pakistan has experienced in a decade.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dallas storm floods highway stranding carsIndia: Stranded tourists use rope to cross fast-flowing flooded riverNotting Hill Carnival reveller has wardrobe malfunction while gatecrashing live TV
Race against time to rescue 'four-year-old girl still trapped inside' house reduced to rubble in massive gas explosion that sounded like 'bomb going off' - as pictures show remains of children's bedroom next door
Emergency services are searching for a four-year-old girl believed to be trapped after a terraced house collapsed following a huge gas explosion and fire in south London this morning. Neighbours said it sounded 'like a bomb had gone off' on Galpin's Road in Thornton Heath, near Croydon, just after 7am...
Pictured: Dog which 'viciously attacked a four-year-old boy and left him with significant injuries to his head and face'
The first picture of the dog that is believed to have viciously attacked a four-year-old boy in Liverpool at the weekend has emerged. Officers were called to Wellesbourne Place in Norris Green at around 7pm on Saturday, August 13 to reports of a dog attack, according to Merseyside police. The...
Body of ‘hero’ Brit dad, 51, who dived into lake to rescue son on Italy holiday found after more than three weeks
THE body of a "hero" Brit dad who dived into a lake to save his son has been found more than three weeks after he vanished. Aran Chada, 51, leapt into the water in Italy's Lake Garda after spotting his teenage lad in trouble swimming on July 22. His family...
Tragedy as ‘beautiful and kind’ young mum, 20, is killed in horrific crash when her car rolled
A young mum died after her car rolled multiple times before her body was flung onto the roof of an adjacent industrial property. Kellie Hounslow, 21 - who is known as Kellie Boon by her family - was killed at Ayr, 100km south-east of Townsville, Queensland last week. She has...
Boy, 12, who fell to his death from the White Cliffs of Dover was celebrating his birthday on the first day of a family holiday, inquest hears
A boy who fell to his death from the White Cliffs of Dover had been celebrating his 12th birthday on the first day of a family holiday, an inquest has heard. Mati Urb was visiting Kent with his parents and two siblings during the Easter school holidays, and their first day coincided with his birthday on April 4 2022.
Pictured: Teenager, 16, who lost his life at Leeds festival 'after taking grey or black MDMA pill' was celebrating his 'fabulous' GCSE results - as his ‘broken’ family pay tribute to his 'beautiful, fiercely independent and warm character'
The family of the 16-year-old who died at Leeds Festival say they are 'broken' after their 'beautiful and 'fiercely independent' boy was taken from them in the 'most unfair' way. West Yorkshire Police have named the teenager as David Celino, 16, from Worsley, Salford. David tragically died in the early...
